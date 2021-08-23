Killer Croc… Pregnant?! Batman Reptilian #3 [Preview]

If you thought DC was making some major changes lately, wait until you see this preview of Batman Reptilian #3, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Now, we're certainly not the world's greatest detective or anything… but is Batman implying what we think he is? That Killer Croc… is pregnant?! Check out a preview below and see for yourself.

BATMAN REPTILIAN #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0621DC074 – BATMAN REPTILIAN #3 (OF 6) CVR B CULLY HAMNER VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp

It got the Riddler. It got the Penguin. It got Deadshot, Hugo Strange, Two-Face, Tweedledee, and Tweedledum. It has left carnage in its wake as it moves through Gotham's villainous underworld, and Batman finds himself vexed by one very important question: Just what on Earth is it? Now the Dark Knight's search for clues has him tracking The Joker. But wouldn't it be funny if the mysterious creature stalking Gotham got to the Clown Prince of Crime first?

In Shops: 8/24/2021

