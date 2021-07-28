Kirbons And More Hellfire Gala Fallout In Today's X-Men Comics

So five big things happened at the Hellfire Gala. The mutants of Krakoa terraformed Mars as a new home for Arakko, altering the power balance of the solar system, with Storm named Regent of Arakko and Voice Of Sol. They introduced the metal Mysterium to the intergalactic economy as the new currency of Sol. The body of the Scarlet Witch was found (and the body of Honey Badger kept secret). Britain rejected its dealings with Krakoa, so Krakoa created Braddock Isle. Oh and Meggan is pregnant with Brian Braddock's baby. Probably. Not many seem to pick up on that one. Maybe we should. But the fallout continues.

Doctor Doom dines with Storm, his profiteroles to her ice cream, and discusses what he knows of Mysterium.

A magical metal created from… hang on… primal Kirbons? Oh, I remember those. As mentioned in Powers Of X #5,

Kirbons are primordial elemental particles, which along with leptons, electrons and protons were the building blocks of all matter, apparently. And named after Jack Kirby of course. They crackle.

So a big chance on the metaphysical as well as the economic level. While in Cable, we get some spoilers courtesy of Old Man Cable.

While in Wolverine, more information spilled out. The logic diamonds from the Shi'ar Empire, used to power the Cerebro banks that back up the mutant population of both worlds, were all part of a heist.

Is this all Mystique? Orchis? Both? And no one is talking about the death of the Scarlet Witch.

Abigail Brand controlling all the information coming in and out for her own agenda. And definitely not telling the Skrull/Kree Emperor that his husband's mother, so abused by Krakoa, has been found dead there. When will this make it through to Bill And Ted?

CABLE #12

MARVEL COMICS

APR210806

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

CUTTING THE CORD! Young Mister Summers sends his regrets – he will not be attending the Hellfire Gala this year. Or ever again. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99 SWORD #7

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210598

(W) Al Ewing (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Valerio Schiti

THE MORNING AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE… The Hellfire Gala is over…but not all the guests have gone home. Victor Von Doom is staying for dinner. He's chatting to an old friend in a very new setting – about thrones, empires, magic, Mysterium…and the LAST ANNIHILATION! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE #14

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210600

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Adam Kubert

THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS! Stolen goods. A torched ship. A missing sword. Wolverine's on the case, but what mind games is Solem playing? The new X-villain comes into his own in this arc! Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99