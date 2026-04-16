Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Retailer Exclusive

18 More Absolute Batman #20 Retailer Exclusive Covers

18 More Absolute Batman #20 Retailer Exclusive Covers... and all the other ones that have already been revealed

Article Summary Unveiling 18 new Absolute Batman #20 retailer exclusive variant covers from top comic artists.

Skottie Young reveals his own website-exclusive cover featuring all the Robins in a connecting design.

Exclusive variants available from major retailers like Beachside Hobbies, Comic Kingdom, and more.

First looks, pre-order info, and links to all previously announced Absolute Batman #20 covers inside.

Skottie Young says, "If you've been online today, you've seen a few Absolute Batman #20 variant covers. By a few, I mean a few dozen. Ha ha ha. And man, they are all so fun! I had the chance to see the original art from these designs in person while hanging out with Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder in LA for the DC Summit. I had no plans to jump in on any AbBat covers when he showed me the giant sheet with all the Robin designs but I was so inspired by the ideas on the paper that I was instantly in. Without even thinking I said, "I'm not picking a Robin, i'm doing them all on a big connecting cover! Both of them were on board and the rest is history. While we don't have the pre-order drop date locked down to announce it yet, we couldn't let everyone else have all the fun today so we figured we'd share the first look at our SkottieYoung.com Exclusive!"

So as well as a Skottie Young exclusive for his own website, Beachside Hobbies has them from Guillem March, Comic Inspiration from Nimit Malavi, Comic Kingdom Creative from Ejikure, Felix Comic Art from Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren, Mark Brooks from himself, Nefarious Comics / CaptCan Comics from Ken Lashley, Unknown Comics Gerald Parel, Rabbit Comics from Noobovich, Third Eye Comics from James Stokoe, 616 Comics from Tim Bradstreet, East Side Comics from Bjorn Barends, Infinity 6 Comics from Ivan Tao, TenFwdComics from Carlo Barberi, Clayton Crain for Accomics Exclusive, Dexter Soy for Big Time Collectibles, Philip Tan for Comic Mint as well as spares from Mario Focillo and Alan Quah… more to come of course. As well as the ones that ran before…

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