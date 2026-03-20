Posted in: Comics, Image, Solicits, Walking Dead | Tagged: Gehenna In Tokyo, m.a.s.k., M1: Monster Racing League, Memories Of Giselle, The Eye Collector

Image Comics Full June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Image Comics Full June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations... launching M.A.S.K., The Eye Collector, M1: Monster Racing League and more...

Article Summary Discover all the new Image Comics June 2026 releases, from debut titles to hotly anticipated series returns.

M.A.S.K. #1 and The Eye Collector launch alongside new arcs for Spawn, G.I. Joe, Transformers, and more.

Must-see projects from top creators: Dan Watters, Joshua Williamson, Geoff Johns, Gail Simone, and others.

Get details on variant covers, collected editions, and exclusive advance hardcovers coming this summer.

Launching with M.A.S.K., The Eye Collector, Gehenna In Tokyo, M1: Monster Racing League, Memories Of Giselle, and more Spawn, Energon, Ghost Machine, Massive-Verse, Skybound and everything else in Image Comics's June 2026 solicits and solicitations….

M.A.S.K. #1

LAUNCH OF THE MONTH

SERIES PREMIERE THE NEXT PHASE OF THE ENERGON UNIVERSE STARTS HERE! The world is becoming a terrifying place. Matt Trakker needs your help saving it. Enter M.A.S.K.: a network of specialists recruited to respond to the next global emergency. At a moment's notice, Trakker and his agents can deploy bleeding-edge technology that converts its vehicles—and their drivers—into the ultimate weapon. But Miles Mayhem and V.E.N.O.M. are one step ahead in a secret arms race, scouring the globe for deadly weapons from this planet and beyond, ready to sell out the entire human race. Only M.A.S.K. can stop them… but will Trakker's own secrets jeopardize their entire mission? Powerhouse creators DAN WATTERS and PYE PARR launch the most anticipated new series of the year, where anyone—and everyone—in the Energon Universe must join the fight for humanity's survival. This is the first-ever Energon Universe blind bag program. The blind bags will include a chance to get ANY of the solicited M.A.S.K. #1 covers, A-K, intermixed at varying degrees of rarity. However, there are rare SURPRISE variant covers related to the Energon Universe that can be found in these blind bags. Those SURPRISE covers will not be announced publicly in advance of the M.A.S.K. #1 release. 2026-06-03

40 PAGES • FC

T • $4.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY DAN WATTERS

ART PYE PARR, PIERLUIGI CASOLINO

COVERS A & N PYE PARR

COVER B J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

COVER C CEDRIC POULAT

COVER D MARK SPEARS

COVER E TOM REILLY, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER F TOM REILLY, ADRIANO LUCAS (ENERGON UNIVERSE 3RD ANNIVERSARY VARIANT)

COVER G KAEL NGU (ENERGON UNIVERSE 3RD ANNIVERSARY B&W VARIANT) (1:25)

COVER H E.J. SU (1:50)

COVER I JONBOY MEYERS (FOIL) (1:100)

COVER J JOSHUA CASSARA, ROMULO FAJARDO, JR. (1:250)

COVER K DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER (1:500)

COVER L M.A.S.K. BLANK SKETCH

COVER M V.E.N.O.M. BLANK SKETCH

COVER O J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, SABINE RICH

COVER P PYE PARR, LUKE PREECE, ANDRES JUAREZ (DIE CUT FOIL MASK)

COVER Q PYE PARR, LUKE PREECE, ANDRES JUAREZ (DIE CUT FOIL MASK)

COVER R BLIND BAG

THE EYE COLLECTOR #1

SERIES PREMIERE The startling first issue of the strangest series on the stands! An ancient being has its curiosity toward Earth reignited when the humans of the Apollo 10 mission make wishes over the Moon. What is this spectral creature, and what does it want with our world? Seeing is believing… 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

HORROR, SUPERNATURAL, FANTASY STORY JONATHAN BALL, GMB CHOMICHUK

ART / COVER GMB CHOMICHUK

GEHENNA IN TOKYO (ONE-SHOT) A standalone adventure set in the same world as hit series GEHENNA: NAKED AGGRESSION! Gehenna travels to Japan to end the Yakuza contract on her life. But she finds they do business a little differently in the Land of the Rising Sun. Featuring gorgeous interior art from infamous mangaka ATSUJI YAMAMOTO (Metal Max, X-Men)! 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY PATRICK KINDLON, MARCO FERRARI

ART ATSUJI YAMAMOTO

COVER B MARCO FERRARI (WRAPAROUND)

COVER C SAMARU

COVER D AUTUMN BELLFLOWER

COVER E PASS

COVER F MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG

COVER G ZAWAYUKI

COVER H ZAWAYUKI POLYBAGGED (NSFW $9.99)

M1: MONSTER RACING LEAGUE #1

SERIES PREMIERE An all-new ONGOING series launch from legendary JAE LEE (THIS ENDS TONIGHT, SEVEN SONS)! When 17-year-old Dev moves to Japan, she stumbles into an underground world of illegal street racing, where speed is power and mutation wins championships. This high-octane sci-fi drama, set in a near-future Tokyo, is Fast & Furious by way of K-Pop Demon Hunters. 2026-06-10

24 PAGES • FC

E • $4.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY ROBERT WINDOM, LILY WINDOM

ART JAE LEE, JUNE CHUNG

COVER A JAE LEE

COVER B JON J MUTH

COVER C SKETCH COVER ($4.99, ALLOCATIONS MAY OCCUR)

COVER D JAE LEE (1:25)

COVER E JAE LEE (B&W) (1:50)

MEMORIES OF GISELLE OGN

A tender, coming-of-age, slice-of-life graphic novel that explores the psychological journey of a young woman carrying the weight of childhood trauma. Giselle grows up haunted by the constant memories of her grandmother and a single, haunting image of a boat—a symbol of a trauma she has long buried. As adolescence brings struggles with intimacy and vulnerability, fragments of the past begin to surface, leading her to a devastating truth she had long repressed. MEMORIES OF GISELLE is a harrowing yet deeply human coming-of-age tale about memory, trauma, and the courage it takes to reclaim one's life. 2026-06-17

136 PAGES • FC

TP • $14.99 US

SLICE-OF-LIFE STORY / ART / COVER KATIA VECCHIO

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #21 NEW STORY ARC THAT TEXAS BLOOD RETURNS! In March of 2003, Sheriff Joe Bob Coates and Deputy Wilson Hart are called to the Allison Ranch—the largest and richest ranch in the United States—where family grievances are blooming into full-blown war. 2026-06-03

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

WESTERN, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY CHRIS CONDON

ART / COVER A JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER B MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER C LUANA VECCHIO

COVER D BLANK SKETCH COVER (ALLOCATIONS MAY OCCUR $4.99)

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #1 FACSIMILE EDITION Revisit the start of the series that kicked off the latest wave of western-noir. Thai facsimile edition reprints the first issue of the acclaimed series from CHRIS CONDON & JACOB PHILLIPS on deluxe newsprint! Like Paris, Texas gut-punched by No Country for Old Men, this M neo-Western crime series kicks off when the search for a casserole dish leads to a dark and tense confrontation on Sheriff Joe Bob Coates' 70th birthday. 2026-06-03

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

WESTERN, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY CHRIS CONDON

ART / COVER A JACOB PHILLIPS

THE TRILLION DOLLAR KID #1 (OF 2)

MINISERIES PREMIERE

"THE UNBELIEVABLES," Part One Among us are…The Unbelievables, and Tommy Townsend III—the world's first 13-year-old trillionaire—wants to find them! His world abounds with wonder and spectacle, including a robot bodyguard named Sterling, all trying to make the world a better place. But Tommy learns quickly that money can't buy everything…and propels himself on a journey that sets the stage for this entire new universe! 2026-06-17

32 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY GEOFF JOHNS, PETER J. TOMASI

ART / COVER C STEFANO SIMEONE

COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER B IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER D FRANCIS MANAPUL (1:20)

COVER E BLANK SKETCH COVER ($4.99, ALLOCATIONS MAY OCCUR)

TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION #1 (OF 3)

MINISERIES PREMIERE CELEBRATE THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MOVIE THAT DEFINED A GENERATION! Experience this new printing of the limited series adapting one of the most iconic animated films of all time—THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE! When Optimus Prime and Megatron wage their final battle on Earth…from the ashes rises a whole new beginning for the Autobots and Decepticons that is truly more than meets the eye! Re-presented on deluxe newsprint, this is the comic book celebration that no TRANSFORMERS fan can miss! 2026-06-03

32 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY RALPH MACCHIO

ART DON PERLIN, IAN AKIN, BRIAN GARVEY

COVER A SEAN MURPHY, SIMON GOUGH

COVER B DON PERLIN, IAN AKIN, BRIAN GARVEY

COVER C E.J. SU

COVER D BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: BLOOD OF THE WOLF MAN #1 (OF 4)

MINISERIES PREMIERE THE WOLF MAN REBORN FOR A NEW GENERATION Adam Jaeger thought he could become someone new at college… but not like this. One moment he was partying, the next he's recovering from a massacre that left almost no survivors. The worst part? He might be responsible… As the monster within tries to claw loose, Adam will do anything he can to stop from becoming…THE WOLF MAN. The superstar team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (G.I. JOE, Superman) and LEOMACS (Basketful of Heads, Rogues) presents the next hit horror series of 2026! 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $4.99 US

HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART / COVER A LEOMACS, PIP MARTIN

COVER B JOSHUA MIDDLETON

COVER C MARIA WOLF, MIKE SPICER (1:10)

COVER D JOSHUA MIDDLETON (B&W CLASSIC HORROR VARIANT) (1:25)

COVER E DAVID TALASKI (1:50)

COVER F JORGE FORNÉS (1:75)

COVER G GUILLEM MARCH ($5.99) (1:100)

COVER H BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)

COVER I MICHAEL WALSH (FULLY ORDERABLE, DIE CUT, FOIL REVEAL COVER $5.99)

BLOOD & THUNDER #14 BLOOD LIVES

An old enemy is back and on the hunt for Blood, whose legend has spread. With one goal in mind—reunite with Thunder—Blood will have to journey where few dare to go… the Underside. 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

SCIENCE FICTION, MYSTERY STORY BENITO CERENO

ART E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN

COVER A E.J. SU, DEE CUNNIFFE

COVER B NICK ROCHE, JOSH BURCHAM

COVER C KAREN S. DARBOE (1:10)

COVER D PETE WOODS (1:25)

CAPES #8 ALL-NEW INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE STORIES CONTINUE! CAPES embarks on a murder mystery more personal than they ever imagined. And Bolt isn't about to sit on the sidelines… Plus, ROBERT KIRKMAN & CORY WALKER present the next chapter of their ELLA MENTAL backup story, the newest hero of the INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE! 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION STORY BENITO CERENO, ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART MARK ENGLERT, CORY WALKER

COVER A MARK ENGLERT

COVER B CONOR HUGHES

COVER C GLEB MELNIKOV

COVER D ITO

COVER E SANFORD GREENE



CORPSE KNIGHT #3 (OF 6) Saved by unexpected allies, FOY learns the myth of the monster that walks beside her. But is her father still somewhere in there? 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

HORROR, HISTORICAL FICTION, FANTASY STORY MICHAEL CHAVES

ART / COVER A MATTHEW ROBERTS, RICO RENZI

COVER B LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER C TONČI ZONJIĆ (STORYBOOK VARIANT) (1:10)

COVER D NIMIT MALAVIA (STAINED GLASS VARIANT) (1:25)

COVER E BALDEMAR RIVAS (1:50)



THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #6 Hell doesn't forgive, and it doesn't forget. The Triarchs demand their debt be paid, forcing the group to split up in a last, desperate attempt to meet an impossible price. To survive, Sherlee needs to earn her place in Hell the only way it understands… In blood. Vox knows that, in the end, there is only one way forward. AN ALL-OUT RAID ON PURGATORY. 2026-06-24

24 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US STORY DANIEL HENRIQUES

ART / COVER A JONATHAN GLAPION

COVER B BRETT BOOTH

COVER C BRETT BOOTH (BW VIRGIN)



THE DARKNESS #6 Jackie lashes out in violent rebellion against the Brotherhood, tactically eliminating Sonatine's most powerful lieutenants. But ridding the world of corrupt human monsters is a bloody business, and what Jackie sees as justice may only be leading him down a darker path. A terrible truth comes to light…and Sonatine finally makes his move. Collect the pair of VALERIO GIANGIORDANO variants available this month for WITCHBLADE and THE DARKNESS! 2026-06-17

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR STORY MARC SILVESTRI

ART / COVER A RAYMOND GAY, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B VALERIO GIANGIORDANO, GIBRAN FERDIAN

COVER C VALERIO GIANGIORDANO, GIBRAN FERDIAN (1:25)

COVER D VALERIO GIANGIORDANO (1:50)

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #20

With Zyana back at his side, the Gunslinger continues the search for his lost sister, Amy. Only to stumble upon a horrific scene of brutality, the likes of which he has never seen before. What could have caused this carnage? 2026-06-17

24 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART JORDI ARMENGOL

COVER A GIANENRICO BONACORSI

COVER B GIANENRICO BONACORSI (VIRGIN)

DEATH FIGHT FOREVER #5 (OF 5)

Bash and Marla have slaughtered every goon, minion, and lackey that Lord Slyther has thrown at them. The body count is high and the blood runs thick, but Lord Slyther has eluded their every move. In this final issue of the series, there's only one place left to hide… the Phantom Realm. 2026-06-24

40 PAGES • FC

M • $4.99 US

ACTION, COMEDY STORY / COVER A ANDREW MACLEAN

ART / COVER B ERWIN PAPA

COVER C ANDY BELANGER ($5.99) (1:25)



D'ORC #5

Why is D'Orc wet and naked? What are the town guards chasing him for?! And where is the Lava Dragon that was chained under the Mountain top!?! D'Orc makes a fortune teller prove she's good at her job by explaining it all. This starts a whole set of problems that nobody saw coming…. accept the fortune teller. Yeah, because she's that good. 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

EPIC FANTASY, HUMOROUS, SATIRE STORY / ART / COVER A BRETT BEAN

COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON



ESCAPE #8

Milton is alive but only because good men paid the ultimate price. A coded radio transmission offers his first real shot at hope but Lieutenant Colonel Klaus Reinhardt is on his heels, forcing Milton to choose between escape and the people who saved him. 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER A DANIEL ACUÑA

COVER B CARY NORD



FERAL #24

The CDC experiments on the Bad Kind go HORRIBLY WRONG! Something terrible festers in the boiler room and Elsie and the cats have to figure out how to speak Dog because Moosh has to tell them something VITALLY IMPORTANT! Things look bad for the gang unless they can make some UNEXPECTED ALLIES! 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

HORROR STORY TONY FLEECS

ART TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ, BRAD SIMPSON

COVER A TONY FLEECS, TONE RODRIGUEZ, TRISH FORSTNER

COVER B TONE RODRIGUEZ, TRISH FORSTNER, ALLEN PASSALAQUA

COVER C TONY FLEECS, TONE RODRIGUEZ, TRISH FORSTNER (1:10)



FINAL BOSS #7

The Tournament of the Gods heats up as we plunge back into an intense showdown with Knight Owl, Tommy's fiercest foe yet. This battle tests his physical limits and mental fortitude to the brink, forcing him to manifest incredible new powers just to stand a chance. 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY TYLER KIRKHAM

ART TYLER KIRKHAM, DAVID MILLER, IFAN NOOR

COVERS A & B TYLER KIRKHAM

COVER C DAVID MILLER

COVER D TYLER KIRKHAM (1:25)

COVER E TYLER KIRKHAM (1:50)

COVER F TYLER KIRKHAM (SPOT FOIL $4.99) (1:100)



FIREBORN #3

As Aaron bonds with his new mentor and begins to understand the lineage of the Fireborn, a deadly new adversary closes in to finish things for good. Will Aaron be able to fend him off, or will this deadly new villain claim the power of Fireborn as his own? The third chapter of the smash hit high octane fantasy/superhero mashup is here! 2026-06-24

48 PAGES • FC

T+ • $4.99 US

FANTASY/DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES, SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY CURT PIRES, FRANKLIN JONAS

ART / COVERS A & B PATRICK MULHOLLAND

COVER C PATRICK MULHOLLAND (1:15)

COVER D PATRICK MULHOLLAND (1:25)

THE FORGED #11

Victory and her rogue Forged team infiltrate the Empire's most impregnable stronghold—a planet-sized, high-value, high-tech armory—to thwart the Eternal Empress's next assault. With no armor and no weapons, the renegades go head-to-head with a rival Forged team that does very much have those. 2026-06-10

48 PAGES • FC

M • $6.99 US STORY GREG RUCKA, ERIC TRAUTMANN

ART / COVER MIKE HENDERSON



FREE PLANET #13

BETRAYAL! When one of their own is revealed as a traitor, revolutionary heroes turn on one another, threatening to tear apart the already contentious Freedom Guard. Meanwhile, an interplanetary smuggling run becomes embroiled in a violent uprising. It's an action-packed issue of FREE PLANET, with a shocking conclusion that changes absolutely everything. 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US STORY AUBREY SITTERSON

ART / COVERS A & B JED DOUGHERTY



G.I. JOE #23

WHO IS RISK? The secret origin of G.I. Joe's most unpredictable member revealed! And what will happen when Destro and Baroness meet again? 2026-06-17

32 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART ANDREA MILANA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A TOM REILLY

COVER B JOSHUA CASSARA, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER C BEN OLIVER

COVER D TONČI ZONJIĆ (1:25)

COVER E ANDREA MILANA (1:50)

COVER F TOM REILLY, ADRIANO LUCAS (ENERGON UNIVERSE 3RD ANNIVERSARY VARIANT)

COVER G TOM REILLY (ENERGON UNIVERSE 3RD ANNIVERSARY B&W VARIANT)

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #329

Is G.I. Joe's most dangerous enemy… one of their own? Get ready for an unforgettable issue! 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY LARRY HAMA

ART PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A LEE WEEKS, DAVE STEWART

COVER B LEE WEEKS

COVER C STEVE BEACH (GEARS OF JOE VARIANT) (1:10)

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #31

HAMA FILES EDITION SNAKE-EYES VS. DESTRO! It's one of the greatest battles in G.I. JOE history that redefined the series—Destro, Firefly, and Cobra have Snake-Eyes surrounded. Can G.I. Joe arrive in time to help save Snake-Eyes from impossible odds? Every HAMA FILES EDITION will feature a special letter from Larry Hama, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO printed on deluxe newsprint. 2026-06-24

24 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY LARRY HAMA

ART ROD WHIGHAM, ANDY MUSHYNSKY, CHRISTIE SCHEELE

COVER A MICHAEL GOLDEN, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

COVER B CHRIS MOONEYHAM

COVER C MICHAEL GOLDEN, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI ($4.99)

GHOST MACHINE: THE OFFICIAL GUIDEBOOK #3 (OF 5)

Among us are…The Unbelievables! Who are the newest superstars of Ghost Machine? What are their secrets? Why are they hiding from the world? This limited series continues to answer those questions and more, collecting all-new entries that tease tantalizing stories to come! With interior character art from Ghost Machine's all-star artists, don't miss the outstanding classic homage covers that let you decide what '80s-inspired guidebook look you want to collect! This third volume covers the all-new universe of The Unbelievables! 2026-06-03

32 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES STORY GEOFF JOHNS, BRAD MELTZER, PETER J. TOMASI

ART FRANCIS MANAPUL, PETER SNEJBJERG, IVAN REIS

COVER A GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

GHOST PEPPER #12

END OF STORY ARC Ash's true nature is revealed for all to see! But what does this mean for the fate of the planet? 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION STORY LUDO LULLABI

ART LUDO LULLABI, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER A LUDO LULLABI

COVER B HICHAM HABCHI

COVER C FRÉDÉRIC PHAM CHUONG (1:10)

COVER D ENID BALAM (1:25)

COVER E JAY ANACLETO, ROMULO FAJARDO JR. (1:50)

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #54

NEW CREATIVE TEAM There's more to the universe than the battle between Heaven and Hell, and Gunslinger is about to learn that. Having been cast adrift in time has caused more problems than most are aware of. When the soul count is off and the delicate balance between Heaven and Hell is in jeopardy, the Regulators are dispatched to even the score. Gunslinger will find out the hard way that he's not the only grizzled warrior on Earth. A new writer takes the reins with ERICA SCHULTZ (RAT CITY, WOLVERINE), exploring the history and future of the Gunslinger Spawn. 2026-05-20

24 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERHATURAL STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A MARCO FAILLA

COVER B MARCO FAILLA (B&W)

COVER C CARLO BARBERI, FCO PLACENCIA (FOIL VIRGIN $4.99) (1:50)

HORNSBY & HALO #14

"THE UNBELIEVABLES," Part Two The Trillion Dollar Kid—aka Tommy Townsend III—pays a visit to Warwick, NY, to track down the rumored devil girl and angel boy (namely Rose Hornsby and Zachary Halo). Along with Tommy's faithful robot bodyguard Sterling Steele, confronts Rose and Zach with evidence that he knows their darkest secrets… 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY PETER J. TOMASI

ART / COVER A PETER SNEJBJERG, JOHN KALISZ

COVER B IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C FRANCIS PORTELA, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER D FRANCIS MANAPUL (1:20)

IF DESTRUCTION BE OUR LOT #2

After the robot cops finally nab him, animatronic Abe gets hauled to the factory for a little "maintenance." But if he keeps yapping about humans, there ain't gonna be enough of him left to fix. They got a whole bag of dirty tricks waitin' for him—torture, mind-wipin', and magnets so mean they'll pull the thoughts right outta your skull. A strange and thunderous tale of the future—dark, mechanical, unforgiving and the sci-fi smash hit of the year. 2026-06-17

32 PAGES • FC

M • $4.99 US

SCIENCE FICTION, DYSTOPIAN STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG, MARK ELIJAH ROSENBERG

ART / COVER A ANDY MACDONALD, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER B CLIFF CHIANG

COVER C CHIP ZDARSKY (1:10)

COVER D TULA LOTAY (1:25)

IN YOUR SKIN #3 (OF 4)

What do you do when you serve up the performance of a lifetime, but nobody knows it was you? Having lived in each other's skin for months, Priyanka and Ayesha are at a crossroads. What will Priyanka do to hold on to the life of the woman she's always wanted to be? And can Ayesha escape the lie she finds herself living? It might just be too late for both of them. 2026-06-24

40 PAGES • FC

M • $4.99 US

HORROR STORY ADITYA BIDIKAR

ART / COVER A SOM

COVER B JUNI BA (1:10)

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #10

BATTLE BEAST VS. CONQUEST! At long last—it's the fight everyone has always wanted! 2026-06-17

24 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, SUPERHERO, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER A RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B JOSHUA CASSARA, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER C CHRIS BURNHAM, BRIAN REBER (1:10)

COVER D MIRKA ANDOLFO (1:25)

COVER E MARK ENGLERT (1:50)

COVER F ALEC BEZZINA (1:100)

KAYA #36

The Great Oracle calculates her next move as Jin and his companions march ever closer to their confrontation with her. While far to the south, Kaya believes she may have found a new family… 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE, FANTASY, SCIENCE FICTION STORY / ART / COVER A WES CRAIG

COVER B SIMONE PACE

KING SPAWN #55

NEW CREATIVE TEAM Enter a young man named Hudson Hill. He was a normal teenager growing up in Lower Manhattan when a chance encounter with a psychic left him with a vision of the end of the world that featured Spawn. Hudson was given one clue as to how it all relates to him: He is supposed to kill a man he's never heard of. A man named Al Simmons. Following this vision, Hudson's life has fallen apart just as the world around him has. He is now a homeless drug addict, obsessed with finding the man known as Al Simmons and uncovering the truth about the disappearance of Spawn. Join new creative team MATTHEW ROSENBERG (WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE, 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank) and THOMAS NACHLIK (KING SPAWN, SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES) on a journey that will bring Hudson afoul of the vampires who run the drug trade in New York, the costumed street gangs who terrorize the Bowery, armed security militias run by the Mob who keep the peace, and ultimately bring him face to face with the man known as Spawn. 2026-05-13

24 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, HORROR STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A HARVEY TOLIBAO

COVER B HARVEY TOLIBAO (B&W)

COVER C FRANCESCO MATTINA FOIL VIRGIN ($4.99) (1:50)

LADY MECHANIKA: THE MECHANICAL MENAGERIE #2 (OF 4)

As Mr. Lewis, Fred, and Allie cross paths with strange mechanical creatures at the abandoned World of Whimzies amusement park, Lady Mechanika and Inspector Singh are drawn into a missing-persons case, one with ties to a past investigation best left buried. 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

STEAMPUNK, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY MADELEINE HOLLY-ROSING

ART JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL

COVER A JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL, SABINE RICH

COVER B JOE BENITEZ, SABINE RICH

COVER C JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL (1:10)

LOST FANTASY #11

"FALL OF THE HUNTERS," Part Three Henry fights to save everything. 2026-06-24

48 PAGES • FC

T+ • $4.99 US

FANTASY, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY CURT PIRES

ART / COVERS A & B LUCA CASALANGUIDA

COVER C LUCA CASALANGUIDA (1:15)

COVER D LUCA CASALANGUIDA (1:25)

MALEVOLENT #6

When their worst nightmare—an eventscale Mal—has been unleashed, the team makes two discoveries: one, how dangerous MORGAN truly is, and two, how badly mistaken they were about what is truly going on. 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

ACTION / HORROR STORY JUSTIN JORDAN

ART / COVER JOHN BIVENS, FELIPE SOBREIRO

NARCO #4 (OF 5)

Marcus has pushed everyone away. He doesn't know who to trust. With someone trying to kill him and another murder pointing at him as the obvious suspect, Marcus believes he knows who the killer is. The only question left is… will anyone listen, or is he truly alone? 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

CRIME & MYSTERY, HORROR STORY DOUG WAGNER

ART / COVERS A & B DANIEL HILLYARD, DAVE STEWART

ODIN #2 (OF 9)

Robert gave up being Roberto to fit in with his Nazi punk friends. Now those same friends have dragged him to the frozen forests of Norway to summon a "god." And he may have to give up much, much more before they're through with him… The twisted team of JAMES TYNION IV (EXQUISITE CORPSES), MARGUERITE BENNETT (WITCHBLADE), LETIZIA CADONICI (House of Slaughter), and JORDIE BELLAIRE (REDLANDS) continues the most jaw-dropping horror series of the year! 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

M • $4.99 US

HORROR STORY JAMES TYNION IV, MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART LETIZIA CADONICI, JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

COVER B LETIZIA CADONICI (1:10)

COVER C ANNIE WU (1:25)

COVER D TULA LOTAY (1:50)

OF THE EARTH #2 (OF 6)

A representative for the oil company, Thomas Morton, arrives at the Winters Ranch to investigate the strange phenomena surrounding Gramma Betty and a missing oil worker. 2026-06-17

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

HORROR/THRILLER STORY CHRIS CONDON, ANDREW EHRICH

ART / COVER A CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER B JEFFREY ALAN LOVE

RED ROOTS #3

A giant wave of darkness rises on the horizon, carrying on its crest a maddening realization: this is not just a bad dream. 2026-06-24

24 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE, CRIME & MYSTERY STORY / ART / COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER C ISABELLA MAZZANTI

ROYALS #3 (OF 6)

Paul and Castor must use their telepathic ability to pull off the most daring heist of their lives. It's the only way The Bloody Cocks, Seoul's most fearsome mob, will let them off the hook. But can Paul betray the trust of Father Park to steal from his church? Eisner Award-winning writer DEREK KIRK KIM (THE LAST MERMAID, Same Difference) and rising star artist JACOB PEREZ (Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) invite you to the shadowy back alleys of Seoul, South Korea, for a thrilling, mind-bending crime caper unlike any other! 2026-06-03

40 PAGES • FC

M • $4.99 US

CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION/ADVENTURE, ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC STORY DEREK KIRK KIM

ART / COVERS A & B JACOB PEREZ

COVER C DEREK KIRK KIM (1:10)

COVER D BRYCE COLLINS (1:15)

THE SCORCHED #51

NEW CREATIVE TEAM At the behest of Spawn, Jessica Priest and the Scorched team have been a reactive force in the fight between Heaven and Hell for a few years. But now, Jessica realizes that in this war of attrition, they are losing. So, pulling from her military experience as well as her time working and training under the nefarious Jason Wynn, She-Spawn decides to turn the tables and become proactive. She is going to take the fight to them. Having unfettered access to one of the largest Intelligence Networks in the world has allowed Jessica and crew to become a nightmare for those seeking to oppress humanity. These actions, however, have put her and the team directly in the crosshairs of world governments, divine agents, hellish creatures, and a myriad of others seeking control. New allies, shaky alliances, and a new vision for the future start right here. With a new creative team, THOMAS HEALY (BLACK RITUAL, SAM & TWITCH: CASE FILES) and ALESSANDRO VITTI (X-Men, THUNDERBOLTS). 2026-06-17

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERHATURAL STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART ALESSANDRO VITTI

COVER A IG GUARA

COVER B IG GUARA (B&W)

COVER C (1:50) JORDAN (NOIR FOIL VIRGIN $4.99)

THE SEASONS #12

The four Seasons sisters are finally reunited—only to find themselves trapped in a world ruled by a malignant narcissist driven by a primal hunger for more. To free a population consumed by self-reflecting pools that show them only the world they want, the sisters will have to break lifelong patterns and actually work together. So… fat chance. 2026-06-17

32 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY, DARK FANTASY STORY RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER A PAUL AZACETA

COVER B MIKI MONTILLÓ

SHE-SPAWN #2

JESSICA is on the run, charged with protecting a child from a cult that intends to kill him. Their cross-country adventure has just begun as they face off against demonic assassins, angelic soldiers, and backwoods extremists with enough ammunition to level a small country. 2026-06-03

24 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES STORY GAIL SIMONE

ART / COVER A IG GUARA

COVER B THOMAS NACHLIK

SPAWN #376

NEW CREATIVE TEAM For several months, the creature known as Spawn has been missing. Last seen fighting an enormous creature off the coast of Oregon, with other unknown beings of power. Now, the man known as Al Simmons is trying to live a quiet life, his past unknown to those around him. But the truth is a hard thing to hide. Especially when a reporter is looking for the story of a lifetime, a young homeless teen is desperate for salvation, and the last two honest cops in New York City, Sam and Twitch, come looking for their friend. Spawn is drawn back out of the shadows to face the world that he left behind. Spawn #376 features a brand-new creative team with MATTHEW ROSENBERG (WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE, 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank) taking on writing duties and STEPHEN SEGOVIA (SCORCHED, New Avengers) on art. If you have been curious about the Spawn Universe, this is the place to jump on. 2026-06-03

24 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE, HORROR, SUPERHEROES STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A / COVER B (B&W) DON AGUILLO

COVER C SIMONE BIANCHI (FOIL VIRGIN $4.99) (1:50)

SUPER CREEPSHOW #4 (OF 5)

REVENGE IS THE SWEETEST GIFT. SAM HUMPHRIES (Green Lantern) and SEAN IZAAKSE (Green Arrow) showcase a retired super criminal whose past isn't quite done with him… PLUS: JACKSON LANZING & COLLIN KELLY (Giant-Size X-Men) and MATTEO LOLLI (Deadpool) birth a superhero with the ability to grant life. Yeah, that's not gonna end well… 2026-06-17

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

HORROR, ANTHOLOGY STORY SAM HUMPHRIES, JACKSON LANZING, COLLIN KELLY

ART SEAN IZAAKSE, MATTEO LOLLI, DAVE MCCAIG, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER A PYE PARR

COVER B SEAN IZAAKSE, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER C MATTEO LOLLI, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP #5

After being admitted to Arkham Sanatorium in a disturbed state, Edward's demeanor abruptly changes, and the doctors decide he is well enough to be discharged. Knowing something terrible is about to happen, Daniel and Clara make desperate plans, but nothing could prepare them for the thing that knocks on their front door that evening. 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERNATURAL, OCCULT, HORROR STORY SIMON BIRKS

ART / COVER WILLI ROBERTS

TIGRESS ISLAND #4 (OF 5)

The girls are loose on the island, but there's an army on their tail. They've faced dangers up to now, but the stakes are about to go up in tragic and irreversible ways! 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE, HORROR STORY PATRICK KINDLON

ART / COVER A EPHK

COVER B EPHK (NSFW $9.99)

COVER C BANGBEZ

COVER D BRANDON GRAHAM

TRANSFORMERS #33

OPTIMUS' NEW AUTOBOT TEAM REVEALED! A new team of Autobots remains on Earth under Optimus' leadership. But can they come together after the battle between Optimus and Elita? 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

T • $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART JASON HOWARD, MIKE SPICER

COVER A DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER C JASON HOWARD, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER D EVAN CAGLE (1:25)

COVER E E.J. SU (1:50)

COVER F TOM REILLY, ADRIANO LUCAS (ENERGON UNIVERSE 3RD ANNIVERSARY VARIANT)

COVER G TOM REILLY (ENERGON UNIVERSE 3RD ANNIVERSARY B&W VARIANT)

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! BLACK & WHITE SPECIAL #2 (OF 2)

THE SERIES CONCLUDES IN ICONIC BLACK & WHITE! Kate Marsden has miraculously survived—but just who, or what, is the creature that she saw? As Doctor Thompson and Kate work to discover the truth, they come face to face with an elusive serial killer…who's also the man that Kate has dedicated her life to destroying. 2026-06-24

56 PAGES • B&W

T+ • $6.99 US

HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN STORY RAM V, DAN WATTERS

ART / COVER A MATTHEW ROBERTS

COVER B ABIGAIL LARSON

VOID RIVALS #31

The Skuxxoid Liberators have formed for one purpose—the downfall of Skuxxoid Alpha, freeing Skuxxoid kind from his tyrannical rule! It's Skuxxoid vs. Skuxxoid for all the marbles. 2026-06-24

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, HORROR STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CONOR HUGHES, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B CONOR HUGHES

COVER C ITO

COVER D MIRKA ANDOLFO (1:25)

COVER E CHOKOO, ADRIANO LUCAS (1:50)

COVER F ANDREA MILANA, ANDRES JUAREZ (DIE-CUT FOIL MASK COVER)

COVER G BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)

COVER H TOM REILLY, ADRIANO LUCAS (ENERGON UNIVERSE 3RD ANNIVERSARY VARIANT)

COVER I TOM REILLY (ENERGON UNIVERSE 3RD ANNIVERSARY B&W VARIANT)

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #138

FACE TO FACE. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FC also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary. 2026-06-03

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

HORROR, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER C CLIFF RATHBURN (CONNECTING)

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #139

FROM THE EDGE OF THE WORLD. A new story arc begins as our world gets even bigger. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary. 2026-06-17

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

HORROR, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER C LIANA KANGAS (CONNECTING)

WHITE SKY #4

Five years ago, the sky turned white, and the world ended. Violet and Walter reach San Francisco, believing it will provide them with supplies and safety. What they find instead is a lifeless city and a man named Errol who will do anything to recapture Walter. 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

HORROR STORY WILLIAM HARMS

ART JP MAVINGA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A JP MAVINGA

COVER B ELIZA IVANOVA

WITCHBLADE #22

Detective Jake McCarthy tracked a shadowy corporate conspiracy across the country…only to wind up partnered with that conspiracy's latest target. But is their cyborg assassin, Aphrodite, only targeting Sara in response? Or are there technological nightmares targeting the Witchblade, as well as magical ones? PLUS: Collect the pair of VALERIO GIANGIORDANO variants for WITCHBLADE and THE DARKNESS! 2026-06-10

32 PAGES • FC

T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, CRIME STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART / COVER A GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B VALERIO GIANGIORDANO, GIBRAN FERDIAN

COVER C VALERIO GIANGIORDANO, GIBRAN FERDIAN (1:25)

COVER D VALERIO GIANGIORDANO (1:50)

W0RLDTR33 #21

Despite everything Amanda has been through, she can't forget that, hidden somewhere deep inside the relentless assassin known as PH34R is a shy little girl named Sammi. So with PH34R nowhere to be found, Amanda goes back where it all began. Amanda goes to the Winter house. 2026-06-17

32 PAGES • FC

M • $3.99 US

HORROR, SCIENCE FICTION STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART FERNANDO BLANCO, JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A FERNANDO BLANCO

COVER B RYAN QUACKENBUSH (1:10)

COVER C ISAAC GOODHART (1:25)

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN: WARTIME RATINGS, VOL. 3 TP

Question: what happens when superheroes get caught up in U.S. foreign policy? Answer: nothing you could ever expect or possibly predict. Finally, a superhero book that actually goes there. You'll never look at superheroes the same way again. Collects BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN issues #9-12 and BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN YEARBOOK #1. 2026-06-24

120 PAGES • FC

T+ • $14.99 US

SUPERHEROES STORY JOE CASEY

ART PAUL FRY

COVER SONIA HARRIS, PAUL FRY

CASANOVA COMPENDIUM BOOK 1 TP

Casanova Quinn gets ripped out of spacetime, betrays everyone he ever loved, and destroys whole worlds in his wake. But it's okay. Everything's going to be okay. The first four CASANOVA stories are now collected in one massive, brain-melting, idiom-incinerating volume. CASANOVA: We were destroying multiverses before destroying multiverses was cool. Collects CASANOVA: LUXURIA #1-4, CASANOVA: GULA #1-4, and CASANOVA: AVARITIA #1-4 2026-06-24

512 PAGES • FC

M • $39.99 US

SPIES & ESPIONAGE, CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY MATT FRACTION

ART FÁBIO MOON, GABRIEL BÁ

COVER GABRIEL BÁ, FÁBIO MOON

COMPLETE CYBER FORCE, VOL. 2 TP / HC ADVANCE SOLICIT THE CLASSIC SERIES CONTINUES!

Top Cow proudly presents this second volume collecting the original stories, with art by MARC SILVESTRI, MICHAEL TURNER, DAVID FINCH, and more! Back in print for the first time since 1995, the story centers on a group of cybernetically-enhanced heroes who have rebelled against the military-industrial complex that created them. Stryker, Ripclaw, Velocity, Ballistic, and Heatwave in all their '90s glory! Collects CYBERFORCE, VOL. 2 #14-25, CYBERFORCE ORIGINS #3: IMPACT, CYBERFORCE ANNUAL #2, VELOCITY VOL. 1 #1-3, BALLISTIC #1-3, CYBERFORCE/STRYKE FORCE: OPPOSING FORCES #1-2, MISERY (ONE-SHOT). 2026-09-16

648 PAGES • FC

T • $195 US (HC)

SUPERHEROES, POP CULTURE, TECHNIQUES/CARTOONING STORY MARC SILVESTRI, BRIAN HABERLIN, BRIAN HOLGUIN, ERIC SILVESTRI, KURT BUSIEK, BRANDON PETERSON, BRANDON SELZER, STEVE GERBER

ART MARC SILVESTRI, MICHAEL TURNER, DAVID FINCH, RANDY QUEEN, BILLY TAN, ANTHONY WINN, KEVIN LAU, ANTHONY CHUN

COVER DAVID FINCH

DC SILVER AGE COVERS AND STORIES ARTIST'S EDITION HC ADVANCE SOLICIT A COLLECTION OF DC SILVER AGE ART UNLIKE ANY OTHER!

A one-of-a-kind look at artwork from DC Comics' Silver Age that redefined The Flash, Green Lantern, The Atom, and more in this gorgeous, oversized Artist's Edition! Dive into some of DC Comics' finest stories and covers from the Silver Age in this massive Artist's Edition, featuring all the interior pages from beloved comics like the 1960s Green Lantern #1, complete stories from CARMINE INFANTINO's run on The Flash and SHELDON MAYER's run of Sugar and Spike, and even more Silver Age treasures. With a unique look into an era that changed comics forever, DC Silver Age Covers and Stories Artist's Edition also features over 75 classic covers from a Who's-Who of iconic artists like JOE KUBERT, CARMINE INFANTINO, GIL KANE, and more. Although appearing to be in black and white, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as close to the original as possible—ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special—are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn. The Artist's Edition featuring comics and covers from DC Comics' Silver Age is an art book disguised as a comic collection. The only better way to see these pages is by looking over the artist's shoulder at their drawing board! 2026-11-04

192 PAGES • FC

TRIM SIZE: 15 X 22

T • $195 US

SUPERHEROES, POP CULTURE, TECHNIQUES/CARTOONING STORY JOHN BROOME, GARDNER FOX, SHELDON MAYER

ART GIL KANE, CARMINE INFANTINO, CURT SWAN, SHELDON MAYER

COVER A / COVER B (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE) CARMINE INFANTINO

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, VOL. 7

STORY JAMES TYNION IV, SCOTT SNYDER

ART MARTIN SIMMONDS, BEN TEMPLESMITH, JOSHUA

HIXSON & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER MARTIN SIMMONDS

176 PAGES • FC

M • $16.99 US

HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY

A new day has dawned at the Department

of Truth.

Lee Harvey Oswald and his ruthless new recruits

are ready to do whatever it takes to make the

agency great again. Now, Cole Turner is on

the run—and he may have nowhere left to

turn except for Black Hat, the counter-agency

that's been trying to recruit him since the very

beginning…

ALSO IN THIS VOLUME: critically acclaimed

artist Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night) joins

the series to reveal the shockingly primeval

origin of gun-toting, Bible-quoting new agent

Charity Sinclair. And legendary creators Scott

Snyder (Absolute Batman) and Joshua Hixson

(The Deviant) explore who–or what–was

Elvis Presley?

Collects issues #0 & #34-38, including

"Suspicious Minds"



GEIGER VOL 5

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART GARY FRANK, EDUARDO PANSICA, NORM RAPMUND,

BRAD ANDERSON, ROBERT NUGENT

COVER GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

192 PAGES • FC

T+ • $17.99 US

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

Ashley Arden explodes into the world of

GEIGER!

THE GLOWING WOMAN has all of Geiger's

powers but says she can help the Nuclear

Nomad begin to control the raw radioactive

power inside him. But ASHLEY's motivations

aren't as altruistic as she claims, and the

truth will drive her and Geiger into a fight that

changes Geiger's perspective forever. Things

don't get any easier for Geiger as he then finds

himself in a prison literally run by the inmates.

And just as Geiger emerges from captivity,

The Northerner appears. The time-traveling

soldier erupts from the past where he'd just

met Redcoat and now searches for answers

as to why the world is a wasteland and what

caused The Unknown War. Can Geiger help The

Northerner get the answers?

Collects GEIGER (2024) #16-23.

HOWARD CHAYKIN'S AMERICAN FLAGG OMNIBUS HC ADVANCE SOLICIT

From its 1983 debut, AMERICAN FLAGG! was a breakout success, emerging from a new generation of small publishers, imprints now lost to history. Award-winning, narratively and graphically audacious, and ridiculously influential, its impact on comic book storytelling is still being felt today, in a story comically—and sometimes frighteningly—prescient about the world in which we live. It got some things wrong, but man, it got a lot more right. A lot. This fully remastered 1,064-page collection includes HOWARD CHAYKIN's run on the series' first 30 issues—more than half of which have never before been collected—plus the AMERICAN FLAGG! SPECIAL, all the FLAGG! shorts from the years since, and a host of extras, in addition to an all-new 26-page story created for this volume. Collects AMERICAN FLAGG! Vol. 1 #1-30 and the AMERICAN FLAGG! SPECIAL. 2026-09-30

1,056 PAGES • FC

TRIM SIZE (7.25 X 10.875)

M • $125 US

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY / ART / COVER A / COVER B (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE)

LADY MECHANIKA: SANGRE, VOL. 6 TP BACK IN PRINT FOR THE FIRST TIME FROM IMAGE COMICS!

Lady Mechanika journeys to Spain to protect a local Barón's son from an alleged demonic entity, but were the young man's injuries actually caused by supernatural forces, or by illicit experiments conducted by his own father? What sinister secret is the Barón trying to hide, and could it somehow be entangled with Lady Mechanika's past? A dark tale that explores the devastating power of love…and hate. Collects LADY MECHANIKA: SANGRE #1-5. 2026-06-24

176 PAGES • FC

T+ • $17.99 US

STEAMPUNK, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY M.M. CHEN, JOE BENITEZ

ART BRIAN CHING, JOE BENITEZ

COVER BRIAN CHING

THE LUCKY DEVILS HC ADVANCE SOLICIT

A dark, hilarious satire about the struggle to do good in a world that makes it so easy to be bad, THE LUCKY DEVILS is an examination of everything that makes humanity both grand and terrible from two of comics' most unique storytellers. THE LUCKY DEVILS is a tale of two ordinary, good-hearted, 20-something Chicagoans who begin working with the devils on their shoulders in an attempt to fix their broken lives. It works beyond their wildest dreams, and in time they become two of the most powerful people on earth. While they fully intend to use that influence to make the world a better place, we all know what they say about the road to Hell… For fans of their previous bestselling collaborations like CURSE WORDS and EIGHT BILLION GENIES, stories like Lucifer or The Good Place, or tales where ordinary people's lives intersect with the supernatural—this new series is sure to delight readers looking for a fantastical new read. Collects THE LUCKY DEVILS #1-9. 2026-09-23

168 PAGES • FC

TRIM SIZE (7.25 X 10.875)

T+ • $24.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVER RYAN BROWNE

MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA: OPEN FOR BUSINESS TP

Love, ambition, and total workplace chaos collide when a rookie editor juggles a devilish boss, his confusing boyfriend, and one impossible author in this spicy romance comic! At Infernum Press, Aubrey Jean tries to balance it all: winning the approval of his idol Miss Paprika, figuring out what his "boyfriend" Persica really means to him, and surviving the impossible demands of Durian—an infamously eccentric author no one else dares to handle. Between complicated romance and chaotic work life, Aubrey is about to learn just how messy chasing your dreams (and your heart) can get. Sexy, emotional, and irresistibly stylish, this brand-new spin-off of the Harvey Award-winning series brings back the wicked charm of MIRKA ANDOLFO's SWEET PAPRIKA with a fresh, heartfelt queer perspective, starring the characters who debuted on the Eisner Award-nominated book SWEET PAPRIKA: BLACK, WHITE & PINK #1 but can be easily read by newcomers alike! A queer love drama spin-off of the bestselling SWEET PAPRIKA book, from acclaimed writer STEVE ORLANDO (Scarlet Witch, Marauders, COMMANDERS IN CRISIS) and rising Italian star EMILIO PILLIU (X-Men: The Wedding Special, DC Pride 2025). Collects SWEET PAPRIKA: OPEN FOR BUSINESS #1-5. 2026-06-24

128 PAGES • FC

M • $16.99 US

ROMANCE, EROTICA, HUMOR STORY STEVE ORLANDO

ART / COVER EMILIO PILLIU

PRIDE OF BAGHDAD: THE 20th ANNIVERSARY EDITION HC ADVANCE SOLICIT IGN BEST ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL AWARD WINNER

Inspired by true events, PRIDE OF BAGHDAD is a provocative, visually spectacular graphic novel that follows four lions who escaped from the Baghdad Zoo during the American invasion of Iraq. Celebrating 20 years since it was first published, this special anniversary edition features a new cover and never-before-seen extras from SAGA writer BRIAN K. VAUGHAN and SPECTATORS artist NIKO HENRICHON. Select praise for PRIDE OF BAGHDAD: "Seems destined to cement the reputation of Brian K. Vaughan as one of the best writers to grace the medium in many years." —Variety "Lushly illustrated by Niko Henrichon." —The New York Times "A brightly colored tragedy, Pride of Baghdad is as unblinking as the perils faced every day in the real Iraq." —USA Today "You can put it right next to Watchmen. It's that good." —IGN 2026-09-16

192 PAGES • FC

T+ • $17.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART / COVER A / COVER B (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE) NIKO HENRICHON

ROGUE SUN, VOL. 6 TP ENTER: SPAWN!

A thrilling tale from the past as Caleb Hawthorne, the Knight Sun, comes to blows with Sir John of York, the Medieval Spawn! Then, it's time for a college trip! As graduation slowly approaches, it's time for Dylan to start thinking about the future—but a terrifying threat from the past has returned, and he's got Rogue Sun square in his sights. Collects ROGUE SUN #30-35. 2026-06-24

160 PAGES • FC

T+ • $17.99 US

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE STORY RYAN PARROTT, NICK COTTON

ART ABEL, BRUNO FRENDA

COVER ABEL

THE SACRIFICERS, VOL. 4 TP

The fall of gods doesn't free a world—it breaks it. The war of the gods reaches its catastrophic peak as Pigeon's rebellion ignites and the oppressed rise to strike down the divine tyrants who've fed on their lifeblood for generations. From the ashes of Harlos, only a single scorched hope remains. In the aftermath, Soluna is left to reckon with the brutal cost of her choices. Old wounds split open, fragile alliances collapse, and survival in the new world proves more dangerous than the war that forged it. Collects THE SACRIFICERS #16-21. 2026-06-10

192 PAGES • FC

M • $16.99 US STORY RICK REMENDER

ART MAX FIUMARA, ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

COVER MAX FIUMARA, ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

SLEEP TP

An unsettling, slow-burning atmospheric take on the classic werewolf story that explores the fragile boundaries between waking life and dream logic. When Jonathan Reason falls asleep, he becomes… something else. Every night it stalks his quiet town, killing (seemingly) indiscriminately. When he wakes at the start of each chapter, covered in blood, our story begins. This new horror mystery from ZANDER CANNON (Heck, Top 10, Kaijumax) shows us the horrifying waking hours—and terrible decisions—of an unwilling part-time killer. This deluxe, oversized hardcover includes sketches, the pitch document, bios, diagrams, maps, variant covers, bonus illustrations, and an exclusive afterword. Collects SLEEP #1-8. 2026-06-24

232 PAGES • SC (SPOT COLOR)

LIMITED EDITION HARDCOVER • $29.99

M • $19.99 US

HORROR, SUPERNATURAL, CRIME & MYSTERY STORY / ART / COVER ZANDER CANNON

SUNSTONE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 3 TP

From critically-acclaimed creator STJEPAN ŠEJIC (DEATH VIGIL, RAVINE, APHRODITE lX, WITCHBLADE) comes SUNSTONE, a love story like no other. Now presented in a 6×9 edition featuring all-new cover art! As domme Ally and sub Lisa's fledgling relationship begins to blossom, it becomes clear to both of them that it isn't just about BDSM. An ever-widening circle of friends—including fellow practitioners Tom and Cassie and skeptical tattoo artist Anne—forms around the couple, who seem to be spending every free second together. But with Ally and Lisa's worlds becoming more intertwined, is their relationship stronger than ever? Or do they just have more to lose? 2026-06-10

128 PAGES • FC

TRIM SIZE: 6X9

M • $14.99 US

LGBTQ+, ROMANCE, EROTICA STORY / ART / COVER STJEPAN SEJIC

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