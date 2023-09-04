Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Kirk Scroggs, PetWizard, union square

Kirk Scroggs Sells New Graphic Novel Series, PetWizards

PetWizards by Kirk Scroggs, is a new middle-grade graphic novel series about Finch Eaglehawk, a glam rock–loving middle schooler.

PetWizards by Kirk Scroggs, who recently wrote and drew The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid and We Found A Monster for DC Comics, is a new middle-grade graphic novel series of his own." It follows Finch Eaglehawk, a glam rock–loving middle schooler with the power to control pets, though he can only control the "etcetera" of the animal kingdom (snakes, snapping turtles, and hissing cockroaches of the world). He will use his abilities to help those in need, protect the vulnerable, and most importantly, impress his school crush, Ken Chu, the dreamy star of the school musical."

World English rights to the first two books in the PetWizards series have been bought by Chris Duffy, an editor at Union Square Kids. PetWizard Volume One will be published in the spring of 2024. Kirk Scroggs' agent Jordan Hamessley sold world English rights while at New Leaf Literary & Media; she now represents Scroggs at JABberwocky Literary Agency.

Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Kirk Scroggs studied film at the University of Texas which inspired him to move to Los Angeles. He is the writer and artist of the Snoop Troop, Tales Of A 6th Grade Muppet and Wiley & Grampa series of children's books.

Union Square Publishing is the publishing wing of Barnes & Noble, named after the location of their flagship store. They state that Union Square was founded to provide innovative options for talented authors to publish on a level playing field with traditional publishers. And that the team has a combined 80 years of experience in the publishing industry, having published more than 1,400 authors since 2008. They state that they make publishing easier and more profitable by managing all the details and complexities of production, distribution, and sales from delivery of manuscripts to providing social networking and promotional capabilities for worldwide distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!