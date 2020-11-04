Knull Comes To Earth In More Marvel Comics Than Expected (Spoilers)

No one should be surprised by the appearance of Knull and his symbiote army in today's Web Of Venom: Empyre's End. The comic book was promoted as joining up the plotlines of Empyre and The King In Black, which both saw space armadas heading towards and attacking Earth. It's just that the Skrull and Kree Alliance got there first. But they are starting to release that Knull Is Coming, and he is taking over planet to planet as he and his symbiote travel…

Loss of communications? That reminds me of a certain other alien-focused franchise that Marvel has recently acquired the license to.

And I think that Marvel might notice the Ridley Scott/James Cameron links here as well. With a team of names Kree and Skrull with various ties to the Marvel Universe. A very motley crew…

Who, open opening an egg pod, will be hunted down and picked off one by one…

So, the arrival of Knull should be no surprise. But this story is also told in another comic book, also dealing with the effects of Empyre, Guardians Of The Galaxy #8.

It seems to be a common galactic experience right now – and once again, it's all Earth's fault…

WEB OF VENOM EMPYRES END #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200704

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A) Guiu Villanova (CA) Philip Tan

KNULL IS COMING VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

SPINNING OUT OF EMPYRE, KNULL'S DOMAIN BEGINS!

• FOR WEEKS, chaos engulfed Earth and space alike. First, the corpse of serial killer Cletus Kasady was bonded to a remnant of a mysteriously powerful alien symbiote, resurrecting his psychotic alter ego, Carnage.

• THEN, the generations-long Kree/Skrull conflict reached a brutal head on Earth, with shocking and unforeseen consequences.

• MEANWHILE one ancient entity at the edge of the universe has awoken. Born of hate and darkness, it's the entity that feeds on chaos and brutality-and one group of unlucky fighters is about to face it head-on… Rated T+In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200693

(W) Al Ewing (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

o At the diplomatic conference to decide the future of space, there's been a murder most foul – and one of the delegates is responsible!

o It's up to Ranger Rocket to save Marvel Boy from execution, solve the mystery and find the real killer – while a ticking bomb counts down to zero!

o Can things get worse? It's GUARDIANS. Things always get worse. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99