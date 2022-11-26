Kodansha USA's Manga For The Autumn 2023 – One Year Later

First announced at Anime NYC 2022, Kodansha USA has revealed a new line of print licenses including new series, premium editions, box sets & more, all set to debut next autumn, in 2023. And it begins with the latest Miraculous…

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Chat Noir

By Koma Warita

Illustrated by Riku Tsuchida

Created by ZAG with Toei Animation

Return to Paris with Marinette and Adrian in the manga of the beloved animated series, now streaming on Netflix!

Marinette is your typical high school student. She's cheery, a bit awkward, and a little clumsy. But what's not so typical is, she can transform into a superhero! Disguised as the confident Ladybug, Marinette protects the streets of Paris alongside fellow superhero Cat Noir–who, unbeknownst to Marinette, is Marinette's classmate Adrian. Not only are Marinette and Adrian unaware of each other's secret identities, they're also criss-crossed crushes–Marinette has a crush on Adrian, while Chat Noir has a crush on Ladybug! As if being a teenager and a crime fighting superhero wasn't enough!

Kodansha Rated: 8+

I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness: I'll Spoil Her with Delicacies and Style to Make Her the Happiest Woman in the World!

Manga by Ichiho Katsura

Story by Fukada Sametaro

Character Design by Miwabe Sakura

What does a young noblewoman freshly betrayed by her betrothed need most? A crash course in everything naughty! And who better to teach her than the feared hermit sorcerer who for some reason can't help but pamper her to no end?

Kodansha Rated: 13+

ORIGIN

By Boichi

Tokyo, 2048. Japan is now connected to the entire northern hemisphere by the Eurasian Railroad, and all manner of crime and vice pour into the megalopolis at its eastern terminus. Little do the people know that inhuman beings live among us, however–robots with high-level AI, who will kill to survive. Only one 'man' can stop them –their prototype: ORIGIN.

Rated: 13+

VIRGIN LOVE

By Tina Yamashina

"Looking for love, but afraid you'll never find it?" Come Live at the Love House! Six strangers, one house, one shared goal: love. What could go wrong?

Kodansha Rated: 16+

The Girl Who Became a Fish

(Maiden's Bookshelf)

By Osamu Dazai

Illustrated by Nekosuke

Suwa, a charcoal burner's daughter, lives together with her father in a small village at a foot of a mountain so remote it doesn't even appear on maps. Slowly she comes to realize the dark futility of her life, leading to a strange and elliptical transformation… Dazai depicts the adolescent awakening to death and the desire to escape through this quiet and ominous tale.

Kodansha Rated: 13+

Spring Comes Riding in a Carriage (Maiden's Bookshelf)

By Riichi Yokomitsu

Illustrated by Atsuki Ito

A more intimate and romantic entry in the Maiden's Bookshelf series, this tale of doomed romance brings together the so-called "God of Literature" with the gorgeous artwork of Atsuki Ito, author of A Love-Letter in 26 Characters.

Rated: 13+

The Darwin Incident

By Shun Umezawa

Created in a biological science lab, Charlie is a half human, half chimpanzee hybrid known as a "Humanzee."

Raised by his adoptive human parents, Charlie is now 15 and starting high school. There he meets Lucy, a clever loner who becomes his first-ever friend.

But his "normal" life is shattered when the animal rights extremists who freed his mother from the lab fifteen years ago reemerge as terrorists bent on kidnapping Charlie at all costs.

Kodansha Rated: 16+

The Moon on a Rainy Night

By Kuzushiro

This highly-anticipated yuri romance about a high school girl entranced by her intelligent, enigmatic, hearing-impaired classmate is a must-read for fans of Bloom Into You and Whisper Me a Love Song.

One day, while rushing to a piano lesson, a girl named Saki collides with someone on the street. As Saki collects herself, the stranger picks up the sheet music Saki dropped, hands it to Saki together with a band-aid, and continues on her way—all without saying a word. Saki is left wondering about the identity of the tall, lovely stranger, only to discover the next day that she is one of her classmates at her new high school. The girl's name is Kanon, and though she is hearing impaired, she refuses any kind of support or "special treatment" from her teachers or classmates. Over the course of the year, Saki slowly grows closer to Kanon and begins to chip away at her cold exterior.

Kodansha Rated: 16+

My Ultramarine Sky

By Nagisa Furuya

From the creator of My Summer of You comes a BL high school romance about two friends who've always been in the same class, but when a new school year separates them, they realize that their feelings for each other might run deeper than friendship…

From their first year of middle school to their second year of high school, Kai and Ren have not only always been in the same class—they've also always sat next to each other. But in their last year of high school, the boys are assigned to two separate classes, and with each passing day, Kai feels as if he's slipping further and further away from Ren… One day, when Kai finds Ren sleeping in a classroom after school, he whispers the feelings that he can't bring himself to say out loud…and Ren hears him. Will Kai's confession push them further and further apart, or will it be the spark that brings them back to each other?

Kodansha Rated: 13+

The Summer With You: The Sequel

(My Summer of You Vol. 3)

By Nagisa Furuya

Chiharu and Wataru return in this cinematic sequel to Nagisa Furuya's beloved summer romance boys' love series!

Their first memorable summer was in high school, followed by their first summer together as college students… Now, Wataru and Chiharu are in their second year of college, and the two boys can't wait to spend another summer together. Now back from his study abroad program, Chiharu is ecstatic to see Wataru for the first time in two months, and Wataru's thankful that they'll have more time to spend with each other, without also having to balance work and school. One of their plans has the two return to the cinema for a movie date to celebrate Wataru's 20th birthday, but what other memories will the summer have in store for them?

Kodansha Rated: Older Teen 16+

Super Morning Star

By Kara Aomiya

When a classmate finds out he's secretly a sentai star, Kaido's precious life as a regular high schooler is in danger of being stolen—and so's his heart, in this BL rom-com for fans of Hitorijime My Hero!

At high school, Kaido seems to be a scary delinquent, but he's leading a second life—as the star of a sentai superhero live show! When sentai superfan classmate Honda discovers Kaido's secret, Kaido will stop at nothing to make sure it doesn't get out, but despite himself, the charismatic performer finds himself falling for his biggest fan…

Rated: Older Teen 16+

Ogami-san Can't Keep It In

By Yu Yoshidamaru

Fantasies run wild as thirsty high school girl Ogami-san must learn to keep her thoughts—and hands—to herself, in this raunchy coming-of-age romcom with a bizarre, blabbermouth twist!

Ogami-san has been keeping a dirty little secret from her peers at school—puberty has emptied her mind of everything but perverted fantasies! For the sake of leading an ordinary school life, she pulls out all the stops to keep her mental wild side under wraps. But when she literally reaches a hand out to Yaginuma-kun, a cute but mysterious boy in her class, her innermost thoughts just come spilling out! All she wants is to get to know him (and his body) better, but she can't do that without the risk of exposing her true self. What's a girl to do?!

Kodansha Rated: Older Teen 16+

My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku

By Nico Nicholson

Relive 1990s otaku culture with this sentimental and comical reflection of a teen's path to self-acceptance. This nostalgic coming-of-age story is perfect for fans of Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku!

Otaku culture has finally become mainstream, and Megumi can't quite get used to it. Divorced, with a teen daughter, Megumi thinks fondly back to her days as an anime and manga otaku—in 1995. That year, she transferred to a new school and decided to start fresh by hiding her otaku interests. She found herself taken under the wing of a basketball ace named Masamune, who's got a kind heart and looks just like one of her favorite characters. But, though Megumi catches a whiff of destiny in the air, she's crushed to learn that Masamune detests otaku…

Kodansha Rated: Teen 13+

How I Met My Soulmate

By Anashin

From the creator of Waiting for Spring comes a meditation on just what destiny means, and whether "the one" is really out there.

Yuki is a 20-year-old college sophomore who has wished for one thing since moving to Tokyo: to find her soulmate. Growing a bit desperate after a long drought, she goes along with a friend to a club for the first time. Her friend thrives, but it's chaotic and loud…just not Yuki's scene. Just when Yuki begins to despair that she'll ever find a real, adult relationship, she meets Iori, a man with bleached hair and a slightly scary demeanor…but first impressions don't always tell the whole story. Could destiny still have more cards to play?

Kodansha Rated: Teen 13+

King in Limbo

By Ai Tanaka

From the creator of Apple Children of Aeon comes a gripping, six-volume thriller manga about trauma, healing, friendship, and a global conspiracy to keep people sick. A must for fans of suspenseful, complex manga like Naoki Urasawa's Monster and The Promised Neverland.

It's been eight years since the pandemic in which a deadly sleeping sickness claimed millions of lives. After a serious injury cost him a leg (and, nearly, his life), Petty Officer Adam Garfield retires from active service in the U.S. Navy. But his plan to focus on his family and physical therapy is shattered when he receives secret word that the sleeping sickness has returned, and it's his job to bring back the mysterious man who helped cure it by diving into people's memories—a man known by the codename "King."

Kodansha Rated: Older Teen 16+

Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen

By Hiromi Sato

Based on Witch Hat Atelier created by Kamome Shirahama

The tasty spinoff to the acclaimed magical saga Witch Hat Atelier follows two fan-favorite characters in their after-hours culinary adventures.

The only time adults have to themselves is after the Sun goes down and the kids are in bed—that's just as true in the magical world! During the day, the atelier bustles with the cries and magical misfires of little witches learning how to cast spells and get along. But nighttime is Qifrey and Olruggio's time, to laze in the kitchen, cook, eat, and chat.

Kodansha Rated: Teen 13+

FALL 2023 PREMIUM EDITIONS, BOX SETS, NEW-TO-PRINT, & MORE:

Vinland Saga Deluxe Edition

By Makoto Yukimura

Amid the chaos of the Viking war for dominance over England, a boy has everything taken from him and vows revenge. But violent dreams bring no peace… The violent and complex action epic that inspired the hit anime returns, in premium, 3-in-1, collector's hardcovers!

As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery…the land Leif called Vinland.

Kodansha Rated: Older Teen 16+

Blue Period Manga Box Set 1

By Tsubasa Yamaguchi

The first six volumes of the coming-of-age art manga that inspired the hit Netflix anime in a handsome box set, plus a bonus booklet packed with exclusive art and other goodies!

Popular guy Yatora realizes he's just going through the motions to make other people happy and finds himself in a new passion: painting. But untethering yourself from all your past expectations is dangerous as well as thrilling…

2020 Manga Taisho Grand Prize Winner, YALSA Great Graphic Novels for Teens selection, Texas Library Association, Maverick Graphic Novels Reading List unanimous selection

Kodansha Rated: Older Teen 16+

Cells at Work! Omnibus

By Akane Shimizu

The exciting, hilarious, and surprisingly educational manga that delves inside the human body returns in two oversized, 3-in-1 omnibus volumes!

Strep throat! Hay fever! Influenza! The world is a dangerous place for a red blood cell just trying to get her deliveries finished. Fortunately, she's not alone… she's got a whole human body's worth of cells ready to help out! This fun and imaginative manga inspired a world of spinoffs and a smash-hit anime adaptation.



Kodansha Rated: Teen 13+

Magic Knight Rayearth (Paperback)

By CLAMP

CLAMP's masterwork Magic Knight Rayearth—now in paperback! The original girl-powered isekai adventure—perfect for fans of Sailor Moon and She-Ra—brings the updated translation and lettering of the hardcover box sets to a more accessible format.

While on a field trip to Tokyo Tower, three teenage girls cross a magical portal and are transported to another world called Cefiro. The Princess Emeraude summoned them with the last vestiges of her remaining strength, believing the trio will become the magic knights prophesied by legend to save the realm!

Kodansha Rated: 13+

WIND BREAKER

By Satoru Nii

Welcome to Furin, where the strongest survive…to protect the weak! A different kind of delinquent manga perfect for fans of Tokyo Revengers.

Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

Kodansha Rated: Older Teen 16+

Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

By Marcey Naito

One self-made med student, three shrine maidens, and one devious marriage plot. If you loved The Quintessential Quintuplets, you've found your new obsession!

Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!



Kodansha Rated: Older Teen 16+

Nina the Starry Bride

By RIKACHI

Nina was plucked off the street purely because she resembled a dead priestess—but is this a lucky break, or a new kind of curse? Gripping palace intrigue and romance in the vein of Yona of the Dawn and The Ancient Magus' Bride.

Nina had a rough start to life, stealing to survive—and eventually being sold into slavery by her own brother. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess…specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha. But despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight…and Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits. But how much can she trust Azure? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another…?



Kodansha Rated: Older Teen 16+

She's My Knight

By Saisou

A role-reversal romance perfect for fans of Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie!

Haruma Ichinose, 17, has been popular since he was born. So popular, in fact, that he figured no one could even come close…until he met Yuki Mogami. She's tall, cool, collected, and totally makes him crazy. He may just be in love…but can he deal with falling for someone even more dashing than himself?

Kodansha Rated: Teen 13+

