KPop Superhero Luna Snow Seeks Forgiveness For Supporting Doctor Doom

K-Pop Marvel Superhero Luna Snow seeks forgiveness for supporting Doctor Doom in new January 2026 one-shot.

Luna Snow: World Tour is a new one-shot by Greg Pak, Ario Anindito and Takeshi Miyazawa, from Marvel Comics in January 2026. Trying to bring herself back from the brink of being on Doctor Doom's side during One World Under Doom.

LUNA SNOW: WORLD TOUR #1 Written by GREG PAK Art by ARIO ANINDITO & TAKESHI MIYAZAWA Cover by ARIO ANINDITO On Sale 1/14 LUNA SNOW ON AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE! As the world recovers from Doctor Doom's takeover, K-pop star and ice-wielding super hero Luna Snow hits her lowest low yet. So she takes her music into her own hands – and hits the road! But when a new K-pop star appears on the scene with music that's so catchy it's criminal, Luna has to shift into hero mode to defend the very fans who can't stand her. Can she win their hearts and save the day? And which beloved Marvel heroes will join her along the way?

"Luna Snow, Marvel Comics' K-pop super hero and breakout Marvel Rivals character, headlines an all-new comic book saga this January—LUNA SNOW: WORLD TOUR #1! The one-shot will be written by Greg Pak, who previously penned the hero in Agents of Atlas, and drawn by Ario Anindito (Star Wars: The High Republic) and Takeshi Miyazawa (She-Hulk).

"During One World Under Doom, Luna aligned herself with Doctor Doom as a member of Doom's Division. Now, she faces the consequences! With the world against her, her record label—guided by a villainous exec—kicks her to the curb and introduces the Marvel Universe's hottest new K-pop super hero—VIBE! Taking her anger out in her music and against her enemies, Luna must solve the mystery of Vibe's strange influence before she steals her spotlight forever! A perfect entry point for new fans interested in the Luna's comic book adventures, LUNA SNOW: WORLD TOUR celebrates the character's unique role in the Marvel mythos and sets the stage for future Luna Snow storytelling.

"Luna Snow's been a blast to write ever since she debuted in comics in the War of the Realms: Agents of Atlas book. But this new story is something special – we get to focus on her as the hero and dig deep into what it means to be a pop star and a super hero at a time when fascists and exploiters have very specific uses for pop stars and super heroes," Pak explained. "We've got a fantastic new K-pop villain named Vibe, who you'll love to hate, a couple big surprise classic Marvel guest stars, and absolutely top tier art from Ario Anindito and Tak Miyazawa. The art pops, the book rocks, and you do not wanna miss it!"