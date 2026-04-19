Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers endgame, avengers: doomsday, The Russo Brothers

Avengers: Endgame Rerelease Will "Create A Bridge" To Doomsday

Anthony and Joe Russo explain that the new footage attached to the release of Avengers: Endgame will "create a bridge" to Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters with new footage connecting it directly to Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers confirm the rerelease will feature scenes that bridge Endgame and the upcoming Doomsday.

New “critical companion story” footage is designed to set up Avengers: Doomsday, releasing December 2026.

Marvel bets on fan favorites and familiar directors as it builds excitement for the next phase of Avengers films.

Marvel was the final studio to take the stage at CinemaCon, and, of course, they brought up Avengers: Doomsday because, well, of course they did; it has the potential to be one of the biggest movies of 2026. There was a weird announcement [you try explaining Infinity Vision while liveblogging; it wasn't exactly easy] and the trailer was shown off. They also confirmed that Avengers: Endgame is not only returning to theaters, as we learned back in December 2025, but that we'll also be getting some extra goodies. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo confirmed that the release will feature previously unreleased footage. Deadline spoke to the Russos virtually for the Sands Film Festival, and they explained why the rerelease is important.

"It's critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we'll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to Avengers: Endgame," Joe Russo explained. "It's an opportunity to create a bridge from Endgame to Doomsday in a very unique way, and because the movie was so successful, we have an opportunity to re-release it. You don't always get the chance to re-release because it costs money, so the fact that we can enhance the story of Doomsday by bridging it to Endgame and these characters that we worked with for years that we love so much, and continue their story: It's a really unique opportunity."

Maybe we'll learn a little more about exactly what we'll be getting as the release date gets closer, because the Russos described the footage as a "critical companion story" and a "setup for what you're gonna watch in December when you see Avengers Doomsday." Maybe if someone is really smart, they'll also release Avengers: Infinity War, which we suggested at the end of last year.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March 2025, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

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