Posted in: Comics, Vault | Tagged: barbaric, cullen bunn, Dead Acre, Nectar, Riley Brown

Vault Comics July 2026 Full Solicits: Dead Acre, Barbaric And Nectar

Vault Comics July 2026 Full Solicits with Dead Acre #1 by Cullen Bunn and Riley Brown, as well as collections for Barbaric and Nectar

Article Summary Vault Comics launches Dead Acre #1, a supernatural western adapted by Cullen Bunn and Riley Brown

Nectar Volume 1 lands, as butterflies bring a human-blood-fueled plague to a Salem island village

Barbaric and Primal Hunter return with new volumes, joining Excommunicated and Godfather of Hell

New light novels debut, including Monsters and Hell Difficulty Tutorial Volume 3, expanding the lineup

Vault Comics' full July 2026 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Dead Acre: Black Badge #1 adapted by Cullen Bunn and Riley Brown from the Western novels by Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle, and introduces James Crowley, a demon hunter who died in a hail of bullets only to wake up in purgatory as a reluctant Hand of God. Tasked with banishing demonic forces from the mortal realm, Crowley finds himself in the dusty, devil-haunted town of Dead Acre. Think The Witcher meets The Dresden Files meets Jonah Hex. And as well as more Excommunicated, there are collections of Barbaric, Nectar, Godfather In Hell and Primal Hunter, as well as light novels Monsters and Hell Difficulty Tutorial.

DEAD ACRE #1

(W) Rhett C. Bruno, Jaime Castle, Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Riley Brown

Life isn't simple for a Demon Hunter. James Crowley met his mortal end in a hail of gunfire. Now, he finds himself in purgatory, serving the White Throne to avoid falling to Hell. Not quite undead, though not alive either, the best he can hope for is to work off his servitude and fade away. His not-so-sacred duty as a Hand of God? Use his new abilities to hunt down demonic beings that have infiltrated the mortal realm. This time, the White Throne has sent him to the middle of nowhere: a western town called Dead Acre. Cullen Bunn and Riley Brown adapt USA Today Bestseller Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle's smash-hit #1 Audible Bestseller, the first book in the Black Badge series.

$3.99 7/1/2026

EXCOMMUNICATED #3

(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Tiago Palma (CA) Flaviano

Josephine and Edimmu must escape the Vatican's soldiers before she gets an eye-opening history lesson on 'the satan' and Hell's secret 'arrangement' with the Church. Father Santos reveals his true feelings…and true allegiance. But the massive demon Pazuzu now stands in the way!

$3.99 7/22/2026

BARBARIC TP VOL 5 THE LONG DEATH

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Owen, Axe, and Soren are on a quest to find out the nature of Owen's curse. They are accompanied by a short Satyr named Toro, who has lost his memory. When they get it back, Toro swears he'll be able to tell Owen what's going on with his unusual situation. Soren has recently found out that her powers are capable of destroying the world and believes her past is tied together with Owen's. She hopes one discovery will lead to another and that uncovering the truth behind Owen's curse will help her learn who and what she really is. Axe, for his part, is clearly connected to the old gods, who keep getting mentioned, but all he's hoping for is another drink.

$24.99 8/5/2026

NECTAR TP VOL 01

(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Annapaola Martello, Francesco Francini (CA) Chris Shehan

An island village off Salem, Massachusetts, is inundated by a strange species of butterflies that spread the Dancing Plague and have a very particular taste in nectar…human blood. New York Times bestselling author Jeremy Robinson and Italian phenom artists Annapaola Martello & Francesco Francini horrify readers with a quaint village's descent into madness.

$24.99 8/5/2026

GODFATHER OF HELL TP (MR)

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Pius Bak

Dario Santini has lived a charmed life as an enforcer and debt collector for mob boss Niccolò Mechini. He's had it all: respect, power, even the love of a good woman. But everything changes when he crosses a line and is shot dead on the sidewalk. Waking up in Hell, Dario faces a future of pain and suffering… unless he can turn eternal damnation into a business opportunity. Neo-noir hellfire from New York Times Bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic, Shadow Service, Dead Seas) and Bram Stoker Award-winning artist Pius Bak (Eat the Rich, The Magicians, Stranger Things).

$24.99 8/26/2026

PRIMAL HUNTER TP VOL 01

(W) Zogarth (A) Unoday Studio (CA) Senchiro

The bestselling series, THE PRIMAL HUNTER, is now a graphic novel for the very first time, adapting the hit Webtoon with over 25 million reads! Jake, a seemingly average office worker, unexpectedly finds himself thrust into a fantasy world teeming with danger and opportunity. Rather than succumbing to fear, Jake thrives in this unfamiliar realm. As he navigates the expansive multiverse, his powers grow and he transforms from a mundane office worker into a true apex hunter.

$19.99 8/12/2026

HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS NOVEL HC VOL 01

(W) Shirtaloon A.K.A. Travis Deverell (CA) Adam Cahoon

"Exciting, hilarious, irreverent, and action-packed." —Matt Dinniman (New York Times bestselling author of Dungeon Crawler Carl) Experience the start of this legendary million-copy best-selling LitRPG ?epic where a snarky underdog takes on everything from corrupt aristocrats to literal gods in HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS, Book 1: OUTWORLDER. What's it like to wake up in a mysterious world of magic and monsters? It's not easy. For Jason, making the career jump from office-supplies-store middle manager to heroic interdimensional adventurer is surreal. Jason tries to be heroic, but it's hard to be good when all your powers are evil. He'll face off against cannibals, cultists, wizards, monsters…and that's just on the first day. Jason's a stranger in a strange land, and if he's going to survive, he'll have to find something inside himself he never knew was there. He's going to need courage, he's going to need wit, and he's going to need some magic powers of his own. But first, he's going to need pants.

$35.00 6/8/2026

HELL DIFFICULTY TUTORIAL LIGHT NOVEL VOL 03

(W) Cerim (A/CA) Omoy

Nat might be the only witness to the end of their world. After a deadly start to the Hell Difficulty Tutorial's second Level, Nat is finally getting his bearings and settling into his new life as a monster hunter. But a startling revelation might reveal the truth behind this world's reality, and those who have the power to tear it to pieces. Join Nat's fight against this unforgiving universe in the third volume of Hell Difficulty Tutorial!

$14.99 8/12/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!