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The Pitt, WrestleMania & Jeopardy!/Tini Howard: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WrestleMania, The Vampire Lestat, Heartstopper, Rick and Morty, Jeopardy!, The Boys, The Pitt, and more!

Article Summary The Pitt faces criticism as toxic headcanon sparks debate and puts the series in a tough spot.

WrestleMania headlines with shocking wins by Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Trick Williams.

Jeopardy! spotlights Tini Howard’s performance during a memorable final round segment.

TV fans can catch up on The Boys, Heartstopper, Rick and Morty, and more in today’s roundup.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE WrestleMania, The Simpsons, The Vampire Lestat, Heartstopper Forever, Rick and Morty, Jeopardy!/Tini Howard, The Boys, The Pitt, SNL UK, Scooby-Doo, Rooster, Euphoria, Marshals, Tracker, Star Trek, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 20th, 2026:

Roman Reigns Wins Title Again to End Greatest WrestleMania Ever

Rhea Ripley Wins Title as Danhausen Danhausens at WrestleMania

Trick Williams Wins US Title as Lil Yachty Makes WrestleMania Impact

Oba Femi Squashes Brock Lesnar in Apparent WrestleMania Farewell

Wait, The Simpsons Is Cutting Back on the Opening Couch Gags?!?

The Vampire Lestat Drops "Suffer Through the Emptiness" Mini-Teaser

Heartstopper Forever: Oseman on Reason for Recasting Sarah Nelson

WrestleMania Sunday Preview: Can Night Two Save WWE From Itself?

Was WrestleMania Saturday the Beginning of the End of WWE?

Rick and Morty Season 9 Preview: Wrestler Rick, TV Head Morty & More

Jeopardy!: Writer Tini Howard Does Right by Comics During Final Round

NCIS: LL Cool J in The Daily LITG, 19th of April 2026

WrestleMania, Good Omens 3, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Boys Season 5 Is Doing a Nice Job of Setting Up "Vought Rising"

AEW: How Tony Khan Can Counter WWE's WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia

Man on Fire: Netflix Previews Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-Starring Actioner

The Pitt Getting Hit with Toxic Headcanon Puts Series in Tough Spot

SNL UK "Had to Be Its Own Thing," "Cooler" Than SNL: Lorne Michaels

Scooby-Doo Anime Still Moving Forward: WB Animation Head Register

The Audacity Season 1 Ep. 2 "Shine Brightly" Preview: Duncan Go Nuts?

The Comeback S03E05 Preview: Valerie's Got New Showrunner Blues

Rooster S01E07: "All the Dogs' Names": Greg's Got Some Transgressions

The Pitt Showrunner, Wyle on Supriya Ganesh's Exit, Dr. Mohan's Future

Euphoria Season 3: Our Updated S03E02 "America My Dream" Preview

Watson S02E18: "Sic Semper Tyrannis" Preview: Some Really Bad Timing

Marshals S01E08 "Blowback" Preview: Kayce & Cal Revisit The Past

Tracker S03E17 "Daughters" Preview: A Horrific Crime, A Missing Teen

Some Thoughts on Hollywood Actors' Struggles, Kirk Acevedo's Comments

Jonathan Frakes Holds Out Hope, Believes Star Trek "Will Resurface"

The Cars That Drove Us: Jeff Dunham on Series Future, Comedy & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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