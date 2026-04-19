Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Night Out

Pokémon Night Out Tickets Have Officially Gone On Sale

Jam out with Marshmello and Alison Wonderland at Pokémon Night Out, happening this fall in Los Angeles and London.

Article Summary Pokémon Night Out tickets are now on sale for Los Angeles and London events this fall.

EDM stars Marshmello and Alison Wonderland will headline both shows for an epic Pokémon concert experience.

Exclusive Pokémon-themed displays, merch, and digital wallpapers will be available for fans attending.

Pokémon Day Out, a family experience, is also coming soon to locations across the US, Europe, and Mexico.

The Pokémon Company has an event coming up this Fall for fans in Los Angeles and London, as Pokémon Night Out will take place across two nights. The company, along with AXS and Ticketmaster, has launched tickets for both shows, as you can attend either the first one on October 24, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, or the second show happening on November 10, 2026, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Headlining this EMD show on both nights will be Marshmello and Alison Wonderland, as they will bring you an amazing show filled with Pokémon-themed displays, unique items to purchase, and a concert where you can rock out with fellow fans in what will be a unique experience. We have a few more details from the company here, and you can visit the concert's website to find out more.

Rock Out With Your Sandy Shocks Out at Pokémon Night Out

The Pokémon Night Out concert will feature performances by top EDM artists Marshmello and Alison Wonderland, along with a dazzling show filled with cutting-edge technology and animation. It's sure to be a night to remember. Fans can commemorate Pokémon Night Out with awesome new merchandise from Pokémon Center, both at the shows and online. In the meantime, you can also visit Pokémon Center to celebrate with plush of Pokémon that fit the Pokémon Night Out theme, such as Pikachu, Mewtwo, and more. You can also get the party started early by snagging a Pokémon Night Out wallpaper for your phone or computer.

If you're looking for a more family-focused celebration, this summer will see the debut of Pokémon Day Out, an immersive experience with your favorite Pokémon pals that will be held in various locations across Europe, the United States, and Mexico. Stay tuned for more information about this event. Secure your tickets today and get ready to vibe along with Marshmello and Alison Wonderland at Pokémon Night Out.

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