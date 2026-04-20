Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, The Pitt

The Pitt Head Canon in The Daily LITG, 20th of April 2026

The Pitt Head Canon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

Article Summary The Pitt Head Canon headlines Bleeding Cool's top stories for April 20, 2026, driven by reader buzz

Explore the most-read comic, TV, and pop culture stories from the past day as well as recent years

Get a look back at trending comics news and anniversaries stretching as far as seven years ago

Check out comic creator birthdays and a chance to join the Lying In The Gutters daily newsletter

The Pitt Head Canon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Pitt Head Canon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Comics All In For 2025

LITG two years ago… DC Comics and AI

LITG three years ago, Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek

LITG four years ago, Marvel Legends Spider-Man

LITG five years ago, The Way Of The Househusband and DC Comics solicits

LITG six years ago, DC Comics, Youngblood, Walmart

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. We also got at what DC Comics are getting into Walmart at that time of trial.

LITG seven years ago: Roy Thomas Vs DC Comics

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Evan Dorkin , creator of Milk & Cheese, co-creator of Beasts Of Burden

, creator of Milk & Cheese, co-creator of Beasts Of Burden John Ostrander , writer, creator of Amanda Waller, Wasteland, reinventor of Suicide Squad.

, writer, creator of Amanda Waller, Wasteland, reinventor of Suicide Squad. Jeff Mason , publisher of Alternative Comics and Indyworld

, publisher of Alternative Comics and Indyworld Igor Goldkind , comics writer, publisher, marketer, popularised term 'graphic novel'.

, comics writer, publisher, marketer, popularised term 'graphic novel'. Nick Percival , comics writer, artist, animation director.

, comics writer, artist, animation director. Dale Berry , publisher of Myriad Publications, graphic novel series Tales of the Moonlight Cutter, creator of Ninja Funnies for Eternity Comics.

, publisher of Myriad Publications, graphic novel series Tales of the Moonlight Cutter, creator of Ninja Funnies for Eternity Comics. Mark A. Lester of Manga Geek.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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