Posted in: Comics | Tagged: AWA, david aja, Fred Van Lante, Ive Svorcina, larry king, mike deodato, neil patrick harris, oz, Ultimate Oz Universe

AWA July 2026 Full Solicits: Ultimate Oz Vol 2 And Neil Patrick Harris

AWA July 2026 Full Solicits with Ultimate Oz Universe Vol 2 by Fred Van Lente, Larry King, Mike Deodato, Ive Svorcina and Neil Patrick Harris

It may have been hit by innuendo, challenge and scandal, but Ultimate Oz Universe: Volume 2: Into The Outerlands from Fred Van Lante, Larry King, Mike Deodato, Ive Svorcina, somehow Elton John and also a foreword and interactive elements from Oz fan Neil Patrick Harris are in the AWA July 2026 solicits and solicitations… and a first preview of the second volume below. A new cover artist in Patricia Martin…

ULTIMATE OZ UNIVERSE TP VOL 02 INTO THE OUTERLANDS

(W) Fred Van Lente, Larry King (A) Mike Deodato (CA) Patricia Martin

Dorothy Gale washes up on the shores of Outer Oz, meets new companions and challenges a frightening new enemy. Can Tik-Tok the clockwork man, wandering sage Shaggy Man and the plucky hen Billina help her stop Princess Langwidere, the tyrant at the head of Castle Ev? While in Emerald City, Princess Ozma barely has time to get used to her true identity and incredible new magical abilities before Glinda the Good sends her on a dangerous quest across the Deadly Desert. She'll have stalwarts like Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Woodman by her side, but to defeat Blaze, the Nome usurper of Fire Island, she'll need to finally discover the true power inside her.

$19.99 8/26/2026

AWA Studios (full name: Artists, Writers & Artisans, Inc.) was founded in November 2018 by former Marvel executives Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso, as well as Fandom's Jonathan F. Miller, with backing from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and members of the Murdoch family, including both James Murdoch and Elisabeth Murdoch. They have published the comic book work of J. Michael Straczynski, Garth Ennis, Gregg Hurwitz, Reginald Hudlin, Denys Cowan, Steve Epting, Margaret Stohl, Mike Deodato, Mark Russell and Frank Cho, with Kathryn Murdoch writing her first comics for the publisher…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!