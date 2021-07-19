Krakoa, Brexit… And Northern Ireland In Marvel's X-Men Comics

Courtesy of Brexit, haulage firms in the British Isles estimate that one pallet of goods, which previously would have cost around £100 to ship, now costs an extra £50 to £350 for all the new administration costs needed for goods destined for Northern Ireland from mainland Britain. Even though Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom are part of the same country, and some products require more form-filling than others, like products of animal origin and plant-based products. Such as medicines derived from mutant sentient vegetation like the island of Krakoa. Logistics UK calculates that since January 2021, around half of its businesses have had exports to Northern Ireland delayed or cancelled due to the challenges of the new border requirements.

Sausages are one product that has hit the headlines. Under Brexit, England, Scotland and Wales no longer follow EU rules on product standards, but Northern Ireland does, partly because it shares a land border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member. And under EU food safety rules, chilled meat products, amongst others, are not allowed to enter the single market from non-member countries such as the UK. Making sending sausages from Great Britain to Northern Ireland illegal at the end of the extended grace period of the 30th of September. With the UK stating it is willing to ignore the rules, even though it signed up to them when it negotiated the Northern Ireland Protocol. And no, that didn't go down well either.

The reason I mention this (and throw in Krakoa) is the Bleeding Cool has been covering the plotline in Excalibur and the rest of the X-Men titles at the Hellfire Gala. In last week's Marauders #21, as the Hellfire Gala kicked off, Krakoa was host to one intriguing alliance of diplomatic visitors in its opening pages. With Russia, Madipoor, and British representatives arriving in concord.

With deals being done in the mingling of diplomatic crowds, with something to announce. Something we didn't learn the nature of in Marauders…

…but we did in Excalibur #21. And how. First, we established how Britain has been divorcing itself of its new mutant Captain Britain, Betsy Braddock, as she dances with Pete Wisdom.

But that was just the starter, as British representatives make their new position very clear.

Great Britain is leaving the alliance with Krakoa. The one that provides it with medicines that extend life, treat dementia and work as effective antibiotics without resistance. And a complete allegory for Brexit. And one that Captain Britain herself was not that pleased about.

And they are ready to return all the Krakoan medicinal drugs. But there was also some disquiet about the future of the Braddock lighthouse on the Cornish coast, and a direct portal to Otherworld, as are similar lighthouses on many worlds, and once the home to Excalibur.

While Pete Wisdom was literally sacrificed to bring back Morgan le Fey to fill the power vacuum for Britain.

Of course, Pete Wisdom was revived. But as for Britain, it appears that the Krakoans have a solution to that as well. If Britain can withdraw from its Krakoan alliance, treaties, and general levels of brotherhood…

Then the island can Brexit from Britain as well. And we get a text confirmation as well.

Last week's Excalibur #22 saw Pete Wisdom deal with his complicated feelings about leaving the country of his birth, exiled to his new nation, even as he watched it from very close proximity.

Which saw him bring back four forgotten mutants from Bety Braddoick's old S.T.R.I.K.E. division of British psychics to their new Krakoan home.

But as for Northern Ireland? This week's Marauders #22 checks in with the CCD – presumably one letter up on the BBC. Although "our government" makes it sound more like GB News.

Would any British broadcaster refer to Northern Ireland as the North of Ireland? Maybe RT News? Britain gave all the Krakoan medicines back, but it's Ireland that is bearing the brunt. Plus ca change?

