Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa

The Remains Of Krakoa As X-Men Fill In Until From The Ashes (Spoilers)

Scarlet Witch #1, X-Men: Blood Hunt: Jubilee #1, X-Men Heir Of Apocalypse #1 and Marvel Unlimited X-Men From The Ashes #1.

This week sees the release of Scarlet Witch #1, X-Men: Blood Hunt: Jubilee #1, X-Men Heir Of Apocalypse #1 but no Marvel Unlimited X-Men From The Ashes #2. So we'll look back as last week's which got missed. I need to check that schedule again. And it seems that the comic books are either looking in the back mirror of offering sops to the Krakoan kids. Sop Scarlet Witch #1 starts off with Mysterium…

…as well as mentioning what rotters those Orchis folk were.

X-Men: Blood Hunt: Jubilee #1 does less, though does recall her time hanging out with vampires. No mention of the kid. But might she have a little love interest? You can take the girl out of Krakoa but you can't take Krakoa out of the girl.

X-Men Unlimited: From The Ashes seeks to assure readers that Jean Grey and Scott Summers are a thing, even if they are now living in separate comic books.

Talking about bedroom matters, let's check in with Pietro and Monet, shall we?

If anyone wants to work out the physics of this particular coupling, feel free. But yes, it seems that Jean Grey, quite literally, needs some space.

But this week it is mostly Heir Of Apocalypse bridging the gap. No sooner has Apocalypse been dispatched in X-Men #35 then he is back again.

With some heavy-duty nostalgia.

Yeah, we are all feeling a bit like that, mate.

Arakko was hidden from the Dominion at the end of the Age Of Krakoa and, shorn of gates back to Earth, continues its merry way, it seems.

And Apocalypse is staying there…

… and so is finding a successor for Earth.

And they have a lot to say to Apocalypse, and each other, about the Krakoan Age.

So much to unpack from that era. Maybe they are all getting it off their chest before From The Ashes starts properly?

You know, if that worked for Gorgon, why didn't he mention it to Wrongslide/Rockslide?

Rictor is off the scale with his asterisked captions…

Oh yes, I had forgotten that Nature Girl has become Apocalypse Girl.

And if you didn't read that specific digital copy of Marvel Unlimited, you never knew in the first place. Needed captions. Talking of which…,

And I'm not entirely sure if Jean and Scott are going to make it, are you? Will this relation also rise from the ashes? Or are these just flickering embers?



Yeah, there's no way you get rid of this many-headed clone of a creature. Though this one doesn't seem quite so… fabulous

X-MEN HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR240694

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Dotun Akande

For centuries, Apocalypse tested the mutants of Earth to guarantee that only the strong would survive. Now, as he takes his throne on Arakko, another must rise in his place and ensure the mutants of Earth do not grow weak in his absence! Twelve mutants chosen from the X-Men's greatest heroes – and villains – will compete for the honor, but only one can become…the HEIR OF APOCALYPSE! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 12, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN BLOOD HUNT JUBILEE #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR240608

(W) Preeti Chhibber (A) Enid Balam (CA) Erica D'Urso

Running from the past is one race you'll never win – and as darkness suffuses the world, JUBILEE's past as a vampire is back to take a big bite out of her! It's gonna take more than a couple plasma bursts to get out of this one, Jubilation…

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 12, 2024 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1

June 05, 2024

WRITER Alex Paknadel

PENCILLER Diogenes Neves

Cyclops may be the inheritor of Xavier's dream, but Phoenix is fire and life incarnate! Where and when can this super-powered couple take some time for themselves? What does it mean for their future together? And what deadly force threatens their relationship?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!