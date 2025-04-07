Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, PAX East, Video Games | Tagged: Greg Miller, Kinda Funny, PAX East 2025

Kinda Funny's Greg Miller is PAX East 2025's Storytime Speaker

Kinda Funny co-founder Greg Miller has been announced as the official Storytime Speaker for PAX East 2025, happening next month

Join Greg on May 8 at 11am ET, live at PAX East or streaming on Twitch.

Miller celebrates Kinda Funny's decade in gaming, plus his love for chicken wings.

Discover game demos, panels, and concerts at PAX East, a haven for all gaming fans.

Penny Arcade and Reed Pop announced their Storytime Speaker for PAX East 2025 in Boston, as Greg Miller of Kinda Funny will take on the keynote duties. Miller will kick off the festivities with his presentation at the start of the show, happening at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from May 8-11, 2025. As always, we're never really sure what the speakers will say or present, but knowing Miller, it's probably going to be a must-watch presentation, as it will also be broadcast on Twitch starting at 11am ET for those who can't attend.

Storytime Speaker: Greg Miller

Greg Miller boasts nearly two decades in the game industry, rising to prominence as IGN's PlayStation team editor and hosting shows like Podcast Beyond. Greg went on to co-found Kinda Funny, which has transformed games media coverage through daily live broadcasts, video podcasts, and a devoted community. Join Greg on Thursday morning as his Storytime talk celebrates the first decade of Kinda Funny… and may touch on his love of chicken wings. Keep the weekend going strong after Greg's show-opening keynote with four days of hands-on opportunities with exhibitors including The Pokémon Company, Devolver Digital, and Behaviour Interactive. Round out the weekend with panels featuring fan-favorite creators, high-stakes gaming tournaments, and video game concerts.

PAX East 2025

In 2004, the folks at Penny Arcade decided they wanted a show exclusively to celebrate gaming and game culture. Comics, anime, and other nerd hobbies were all cool, but those activities already had their own shows…where could gamers call home? With that in mind, PAX was born, and when exactly 1337 people pre-registered for the very first event, we knew we were on to something magical​. PAX East is a celebration of gaming and gaming culture featuring thought-provoking panels, a massive expo hall filled with the best publishers and studios, new game demos, musical performances, tournaments, and a community experience unlike any other. No matter your preferred genre or platform, if you love games, welcome home.

