Marvel Rivals Season 2 Comics Come With Free "The Thing" Download Skin

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Games, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Marvel Rivals, thing

Marvel Rivals Season 2 comics come with a free "The Thing" download skin

Marvel Comics is to launch a new season of Marvel Rivals comic books online as part of their Marvel Unlimited streaming service, based on the popular video game, and including free digital download items such as the skin of The Fantastic Four's Thing…

"In celebration of the highly anticipated upcoming season of Marvel Rivals, Marvel is launching the next story arc of its weekly MARVEL RIVALS INFINITY COMIC SERIES, available now exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app! Releasing on April 11, the new arc will dive into the grand and glamorous HELLFIRE GALA, featured in Season 2 of Marvel Rivals, and reintroduce readers back to the mutant nation of Krakoa, its inhabitants…and its enemies. And as a gift for one of mutantkind's biggest parties, readers can also receive a special in-game skin for their favorite ever-lovin blue-eyed character: the Thing!

"WELCOME TO THE HELLFIRE GALA!!! The island of Krakoa is the home nation for mutants on Earth–as well as the venue for the best party ever… the Hellfire Gala! The celebration has been crashed by an army of Ultron sentries, and it's up to the partygoers to save the island! Leader of the mutant inhabitants, Emma Frost, spearheads the fight alongside Psylocke, Magik, and Storm! Will Krakoa prevail in saving itself from robotic dominion, or will its guests fail to help their mutant allies? And WHERE is Ultron???

"Written by Paul Allor and drawn by a team of artists including Luca Claretti, Daniel Scalisi, and Ig Guara, the MARVEL RIVALS INFINITY COMIC will release a new chapter every Thursday on Marvel Unlimited.

"Marvel Unlimited subscribers will also be able to redeem a special "The Unlimited Thing" skin to use in Marvel Rivals. Starting April 25, all paid Marvel Unlimited subscribers will receive the redemption code for the skin via the Marvel Unlimited app and their registered email. And New subscribers can receive 50% off their first two months using the code: THING50. Become a Marvel Unlimited subscriber by April 16 to receive the skin! Subscriptions beginning after April 16 will not be eligible for the redemption code.