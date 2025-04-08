Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, The Boys, Black Mirror & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The White Lotus, The Rookie, The Last of Us, Black Mirror, Peacemaker, The Boys, Doctor Who, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The White Lotus, SNL: Elton John & Madonna, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Netflix's WWE Raw, AMC's Dark Winds, ABC's The Rookie, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Netflix's Black Mirror, Max's Peacemaker, Prime Video's The Boys, NBC's The Hunting Party, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 8, 2025:

The White Lotus S03 Pacing Too Slow For You? Mike White Has a Response

How SNL 50 Played a Role in Elton John, Madonna Burying the Hatchet

GRRM Teases "Something" on April 8th or 9th; "Seven Kingdoms" Update

WWE Raw Preview: Salvation After Last Night's AEW Dynasty

Dark Winds EP George RR Martin Offers Season 4 Update in New Blog Post

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15: "A Deadly Secret" Overview Released

The Last of Us: HBO Releases Season 2 Episode 1 Image Gallery

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney: Hader, Peretti, Knoxville & More!

Interview with the Vampire: Reid, Johnson Panel Available to Stream

Charlie Brooker: Black Mirror Future, Why Severance "Made Me Jealous"

Peacemaker: James Gunn Updates How Season 2 Production Is Going

The White Lotus Creator Mike White Offers Clue to Season 4 Location

The Boys: Vought's Supes Are Homegrown; No Trump Tariff Tax Here!

The Hunting Party S01 Finale: Here's Our "Jenna Wells" Exclusive Clip

The Last of Us: Pascal Can Relate to "Pretty Fiercely Protective" Joel

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Specials Streaming on Crunchyroll

Doctor Who S02E01 "The Robot Revolution": Strong Yet Familiar Return

