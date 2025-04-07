Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #7 Preview: Crisis Mode

Jennika faces her darkest hour in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #7, while tech-enhanced crime boss Lao Ban tightens his grip on Mutant Town. Check out the preview!

Jennika finds herself at her lowest point yet. Meanwhile, the technologically enhanced mutant crime boss Lao Ban presses his dominance over the terrified citizens of Mutant Town. Can Nightwatcher find a way to pull herself together and discover a new strategy to take down a seemingly unstoppable threat?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #7

by Juni Ba & Fero Pe, cover by Fero Pe

Jennika finds herself at her lowest point yet. Meanwhile, the technologically enhanced mutant crime boss Lao Ban presses his dominance over the terrified citizens of Mutant Town. Can Nightwatcher find a way to pull herself together and discover a new strategy to take down a seemingly unstoppable threat?

IDW Publishing

6.58"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Apr 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771403331100711

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

82771403331100721 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #7 Variant B (Ba) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

82771403331100731 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #7 Variant RI (10) (Shelfer) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

