Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: china, tariffs

Will Comic Book Publishers Avoid The US 104% Tariffs On China?

Will comic book publishers avoid the American 104% tariffs on Chinese imports? It looks as if they very well might...

Article Summary US plans 104% tariffs, but exceptions list may spare comic books and graphic novels.

Printed materials, including brochures and periodicals, are tariff-exempt.

US exception driven by First Amendment, saving comics from price hikes.

Omnibuses remain accessible despite global tariff impacts on other goods.

As it stands, the current US government is set to place 104% tariffs on anyone who imports goods made in China. But the White House issued a list of exceptions. And one or two stand out that may be of high import to the comic book industry. The one that publishes so many graphic novels and collections, especially high-end Omnibuses, Absolute, Deluxe volumes and the like. Which were all being faced with doubling in price. But the tariff exception list, which included a wide amount of goods seemingly in use for construction also includes the following.

Printed books, brochures, leaflets and similar printed matter in single sheets, whether or not folded

Printed dictionaries and encyclopedias and serial installments thereof

Printed books, brochures, leaflets and similar printed matter, other than in single

sheets

sheets Newspapers, journals and periodicals, appearing at least four times a week

Newspaper, journals and periodicals, except those appearing at least four times a

week

week Children's picture, drawing or coloring books

And this appears to cover all planned tariffs regardless of country, which should be a massive boon to comic books, books, all manner of printed material at least. Canada, the UK, and everyone should have this exception placed against them when it comes to the USA. This is a direct result not of President Donald Trump's desire to read but an administration's belief that anything else could be challenged under First Amendment US Constitutional rights. The UK has never had tariffs on printed material and doesn't even charge sales tax/VAT, so that the free flow of ideas and of street vigilantes in colourful costumes beating people up looks like it may continue unabated.

Yes, America, you may have your Omnibuses. That is, of course, if people still have enough money in their pockets to buy such things after the tariffs have kicked in everywhere else…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!