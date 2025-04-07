Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Legends

Both World Of Warships Titles Added Updates For April

World Of Warships and World Of Warships: Legends both got an update for April, adding more ships and challenges to each game

Article Summary World of Warships Update 14.3 introduces new Dockyard cruisers and Efficiency Badges for PC players.

Unbreakable Line temporary mode allows respawning in tactical 7 vs. 7 ship battles until May 15.

World of Warships: Legends features a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover with exclusive skins.

The Hindenburg Marathon offers players a chance to earn a German Legendary Cruiser over three updates.

Wargaming released a pair of updates for both World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends this week, giving both games new content to play. For the main game on PC, Update 14.3 is available now as they added two cruisers in the Dockyard, a new Efficiency Badges system, and a limited-time battle type focused on the respawn mechanic. Meanwhile, console players will finally get the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration, plus a new PvE game mode in War Tales, and a Marathon to earn the German cruiser Hindenburg. We have dev notes for you below as you can read the finer notes for PC and Console on their respective websites.

World of Warships – Update 14.3

Headlining April's update for players on PC is a new Dockyard, with two ships up for grabs. Waiting at the end of 20 construction phases is German Tier IX Premium heavy cruiser Blücher. This ship boasts highly accurate shots and armored piercing shells that come equipped with increased penetration, improved ricochet angles, and flat ballistics. After progressing through the first eight Dockyard phases, players will also unlock Tier VII Commonwealth light cruiser Gambia, equipped with high explosive shells and Short Burst Smoke Generator to help take down enemy ships.

Players confident in their naval combat strategy can now showcase their skills through the addition of Efficiency Badges, which can be earned by completing Random Battles. After each clash, the base experience points of a player's performance will be compared against the recent average performance of players from around the world, rewarding them with one of four tiered Efficiency Badges to display on the ships in their profile summary. As players improve their standing, climbing from 3rd Grade to Expert, ships will only display its highest-ranking badge.

Finally, a temporary battle type is sailing into World of Warships with Unbreakable Line, which welcomes a respawning feature. Running until 15 May, Tier VIII-IX battleships, cruisers, and destroyers can dive into action-packed 7 vs. 7 skirmishes. In a race to achieve 1,000 points, teams will need to win capture points and sink enemy vessels. But sinking these ships isn't enough, as they'll instantly respawn with reloaded weapons to jump back into battle.

World of Warships: Legends – April 2025 Update

As part of April's update, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are surfing into World of Warships: Legends. Players can sail into battle sporting their most beloved dude, with themed Commander guises and new skins. To celebrate the crossover, players hungry for new cosmetics can also pick up limited-time Pizza Time crates. With two available for free, one can be earned by conquering the new Turtle Power! Mission, and another by battling through the Dragon's Voyage campaign during the update.

April is also bringing fresh ways to play with War Tales, a brand-new PvE game mode that sees teams of three to five players working together to accomplish specific objectives using ships from Tier III ships upward. Three War Tales will be available to begin with, each with its own unique mission, such as securing a control point or escorting an allied ship. To emerge victorious, communication and solid strategies across teams will be vital.

For players seeking new vessels to lay down destruction with, the Hindenburg Marathon rounds out the April update, offering German Legendary Tier cruiser Hindenburg as the main reward. Spanning across three updates, players will have to work hard to accumulate a special currency known as Ship Parts. These can be earned by completing activities, playing the main campaign, earning bonuses through Store purchases, or by finishing Weekly Assignments.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!