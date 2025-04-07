Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Betsy Braddock, gambit, Rogue

Betsy Braddock's Future At Marvel, Will Rogue & Gambit Get Divorced?

Betsy Braddock's future at Marvel Comics, will Rogue and Gambit get divorced, abnd what does that mean foir Maty Jane Watson and Peter Parker?

I may have been a little mean about Marvel Executive Editor, SVP and Group Editor Tom Brevoort's Substack yesterday. A subsequent reread may have revealed one or two mini-scoops that might actually be worth extracting from said newsletter and splash into a headline… but, as Tom reminds us, you can always read them right from the source every Sunday. And I also appreciated the plug, Tom!

Brevoort was asked, "You have the Phoenix and Richard Rider in the same book right now. Does that bring back memories of people bugging you about those two characters on Formspring?" A site where Tom Brevoort used to have a considerable presence back in the day. But he replied, "I don't really retain all that much about the questions put to me in the past, so I had forgotten about people clamoring for Rich and for Phoenix. Today, I'm more focused on what people are asking for right now, like the conglomeration of Betsy Braddock fans who have been vocal about wanting her to show up in another series."

Well, if Tom Brevoort is going to say something like this, then as sure as eggs are eggs, there's a Betsy Braddock-focused series on the way. Or why mention them at all? Talking of which, about the question of whether or not Rogue and Gambit could survive as characters if they got divorced, Brevoort replied, "And I don't think that Rogue and Gambit need to be married in order to work—them being married is still a relatively new thing in terms of their history. By that same token, I'm also not really looking to break them up. Readers, in general, seem to be invested in them as a couple."

Which of course raises questions about readers' investment in Peter Parker and Mary Jane being a married couple… or not. See, Tom was right, and I was wrong, scoops, scoops, scoops!

