What Rebecca Burke Did Next, in The Daily LITG, 8th of April 2025

Rebecca Burke being banned from visiting the USA for ten years was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Rebecca Burke banned from the USA, sparking major media attention.

Burke's story tops most-read list for Bleeding Cool in 2025.

Rebecca to make her first con appearance after 10-year drama.

Rebecca Burke being banned from visiting the USA for ten years was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Indeed, it was the most-read story of the year. In June, she will be attending her first convention after coming home. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

