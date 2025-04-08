Spider-Man Vs Sinister Sixteen by J Michael Straczynski & Phil Noto

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jms, phil noto

This July, J. Michael Straczynski closes out his series of "unlikely duo one-shots" with Spider-Man Vs Sinister Sixteen with Phil Noto.

SPIDER-MAN VS. THE SINISTER SIXTEEN #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by TERRY DODSON & RACH

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS EVERYONE! Peter Parker was just trying to have a nice night out with Mary Jane, but wouldn't you know it: The Parker Luck has filled his evening with an assortment of some of the world's most vile villains! With Spidey, Thor, Doctor Strange, Magneto, Loki, Doctor Octopus and many more all in one room, things are bound to explode!

"Over the last few months, prolific writer J. Michael Straczynski has been spotlighting unlikely character pairings in a series of action packed one-shots. These timeless and standalone stories have co-starred two Marvel icons of Straczynski's choosing—either in unexpected team-ups or thrilling showdowns—from Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon to Nick Fury Vs. Fin Fang Foom. This July, Straczynski closes out the series with a collision course of heroes and villains from every corner of the Marvel Universe in SPIDER-MAN VS. THE SINISTER SIXTEEN #1. Straczynski saved the wildest of his Marvel duo adventures for last, bringing along legendary artist Phil Noto for this doozy of a finale!"

"On what inspired the tale, Straczynski explained, "One of the most common tropes in the super hero world is that of the amount of destruction that comes when heroes and villains lock horns. We all accept that it just happens. This led to thinking: What if the owner of a popular restaurant has run it into the ground and needs the place to be destroyed for the insurance money, and invites a ton of heroes and villains to dine all at the same time in the hope that a fight breaks out? What if initially everyone tries to stay calm to enjoy the experience, but sooner or later, with that roster…the storm comes."

"It became a great opportunity to shove a truckload of characters, good and evil, into one room at the same time, and watch the situation deteriorate into chaos," he continued. "Given the mandate of this book, to show unlikely combinations, this was the ultimate and only possible conclusion: put everyone into one 30-page story, roll in a grenade, and see what happens. This was probably the most fun book to write, and one of the funniest. So appreciative of Marvel giving me this chance to just write whatever the heck I wanted, and come up with fun stories with unlikely associations."

With covers by Terry and Rachel Dodson…

