Carmen Sandiego Adds Cherry Blossom Festival In Latest Update

Carmen Sandiego has a new limited-time event happening now, as you'll travel to Japan and solve the crime during the Cherry Blossom Festival

Article Summary Carmen Sandiego's new update whisks players to Japan for a Cherry Blossom Festival caper against VILE.

Unravel a crime involving the sacred Shinboku tree theft in a limited-time event until May 4.

Explore vibrant cultures and iconic locations as you chase down notorious VILE criminals.

Commemorating Carmen Sandiego's 40th anniversary with an immersive, globe-trotting adventure.

Gameloft launched a new update for the new Carmen Sandiego game this week, as players will be able to explore the new Cherry Blossom Festival. Carmen travels to Japan in this latest limited-time event, which kicked off today and will run until May 4. It is here you'll pursue VILE once again, as they have crashed the country's Cherry Blossom Festival and stolen the sacred Shinboku tree. You'll have to put on your detective hat as you gather clues and solve the mystery, all while managing some in-gane rewards like the traditional Japanese happi coat to wear in the game. You can check out more in the trailer above.

Carmen Sandiego

The Carmen Sandiego game will enable players to traverse the globe, immersing themselves in vibrant cultures while visiting iconic cities and landmarks. From the bustling streets of Rio de Janeiro to the picturesque shrines in Tokyo, every corner of the world becomes their playground as they unravel elaborate capers and bring VILE's most elusive criminals to justice. Every decision players make will shape the outcome as they compile dossiers and race against the clock to foil VILE's nefarious plans. Whether playing through story-driven campaigns or classic modes, this modernized Carmen Sandiego experience promises to enthrall both new and long-time fans alike.

Celebrating what will be Carmen Sandiego's 40th anniversary, this new game offers an exciting chapter in the beloved franchise, continuing Carmen's journey as a vigilante who now steals from thieves to protect the world's treasures. Building on the success of the award-winning Netflix animated series, this original game takes players of all ages on a globe-trotting adventure, using high-tech gadgets to track down VILE criminal syndicates across real-world locations. Carmen Sandiego features a 3D world with puzzle-solving mechanics, real-world locations, and the classic gameplay of tracking down suspects and solving cases, delivering a fresh, immersive experience for both long-time fans and newcomers.

