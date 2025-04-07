Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, pepe larraz

Time To Introduce An Old Friend in Amazing Spider-Man #1 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Discover the return of a classic Spider-Man villain in Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz.

Peter Parker tackles job interviews while balancing his web-swinging duties and facing the Rhino.

Meet Brian Nehring, a mysterious figure from Peter Parker's past, adding intrigue to Peter's story.

Unveil the hidden mastermind behind Spider-Man's old foes, sparking new challenges for the hero.

Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz is out this week. There are previews showing the big splashy fight between Spider-Man and The Rhino, and it looks glorious. But this is a comic drawn by Pepe Larraz, notably one of the finest superhero comic book artists around. He is, for all intents and purposes, the new Jim Lee. But some of his greatest work is in the slower moments as well… Such as how the comic actually opens, Peter Parker going for a job interview.

Which also gives us a chance to catch up with everything Peter Parker has been up to over the various volumes of his life. Which, it is confirmed has been quite a busy one.

Peter Parker cost lots of investors millions by taking Parker Industries as part of his battle with Doctor Octopus, the Superior Spider-Man and more. It's not the only erratic aspect about the man.

Does radioactive blood show up on a drugs test? Not a question I have ever had to ask before… and he has had some fun associates over the years…

And even when he finds somewhere that might be well suited for him, he's always on call back in that suit. Such as that Rhino sighting we mentioned…

But it looks like his luck may be on the up, helping out his Aunt May… I mean, that is perfect, Aunt May, right?

Of course, any change of luck for Peter Parker does come with strings attached. Or should that be weblines?

As it is time to introduce someone new from Peter Parker's past who we have never met before. But Aunt May has…

Brian Nehring from long before high schooler Peter Parker went to that science exhibit and got himself bitten by a radioactive spider…

Hopefully everything is on the up and up there, right? A new job, an old friend and all the usual problems. Rand Enterprises… say, who owns that now that Danny Rand is meant to be dead, again?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN251007

(W) Joe Kelly (A) John Romita Jr. (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

ALIVE & THWIPPING! The next era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has arrived! Peter is, shockingly, without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a RAMPAGING RHINO who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to anyway? Rated T In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $5.99

