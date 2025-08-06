Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Krakoan Days And Krakoan Nights

Krakoan Days And Krakoan Nights In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)

Krakoan Days and Krakoan Nights in X-Men (and other) comics out today (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Krakoa's legacy continues to shape mutant lives across new X-Men and Marvel comics after its fall.

Storm #11 explores remnants of Krakoa in the Phoenix’s White Hot Room and mutant emigration.

Marvel Rivals and Superior Avengers highlight Krakoan heritage in battles and multiversal conflict.

Doctor Doom debates Krakoan resurrection, while commercial ventures revive the island's memory.

While New Orleans is opening its doors to mutants in a very commercial way, while Alaska is trying to deal with its own X-Men team, the memories of Krakoa still run around the mutant population of the Marvel Universe. It seems you can take the mutant out of Krakoa, but not Krakoa out of the mutant. Today's Storm #11 gives us a glimpse of what remains of Krakoa, in the Phoenix's White Hot Room, and the millions of mutants that emigrated there… or emigrated with it, at least.

The Superior Avengers from a variety of different timelines carry the weapons that were fought with by mutants on Krakoa and Arakko…

And Marvel Rivals is very heavy on the Krakoan heritage in its own game-specific continuity…

Doctor Doom used the memory of Arakko Krakoa in his debate with Reed Richards, criticising Storm as Regent of Sol and terraformer of Arakko…

As Marvel Rivals sees just how Arakko and Krakoa continue elsewhere under attack from Ultron.

Ignoring that Krakoan did reach out to offer resurrection to the world, as well as many medicinal benefits, extending life and curing dementia…

Here, that very mutant resurrection is being sacrificed in order for this Krakoa not to fall into the wrong hands.

They never make it easy, do they???

Well, at least there are commercial opportunities to revive something of Krakoa back on the 616…

Uncanny X-Men #19 by Gail Simone and David Marquez

During the changing relations between mutants and the city of New Orleans, two of the best guns for hire come to town with a mission in mind, and their target for that mission is an X-MAN! DEADPOOL and OUTLAW guest-star in this dangerous tale of MAYHEM vs. MUTANT! Also, an Outlier gets ARRESTED? Nightcrawler gets the wrong BEER? All this and more in our wildest issue yet!

During the changing relations between mutants and the city of New Orleans, two of the best guns for hire come to town with a mission in mind, and their target for that mission is an X-MAN! DEADPOOL and OUTLAW guest-star in this dangerous tale of MAYHEM vs. MUTANT! Also, an Outlier gets ARRESTED? Nightcrawler gets the wrong BEER? All this and more in our wildest issue yet! One World Under Doom #6 (of 9) by Ryan North, R.B. Silva

Doom's reign has been a success for months – with even some of the heroes questioning if they're on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he's acquired about Doom's global domination – but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome? All is revealed – at terrible cost! It's the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others…

Doom's reign has been a success for months – with even some of the heroes questioning if they're on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he's acquired about Doom's global domination – but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome? All is revealed – at terrible cost! It's the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others… Storm #11 by Murewa Ayodele, C.F. Villa, Mario Santoro, Lucas Werneck

THUNDER WAR Rises! HADAD is here to end our universe. ETERNITY, sensing the coming cataclysm, abandons the universe to seek the help of THE ONE ABOVE ALL – the only entity benevolent and powerful enough to defeat HADAD – the first storm god. With ETERNITY gone and the powers of the ETERNAL STORM stripped away, STORM is no longer the most powerful being in the universe. Yet all we hold dear rests on her shoulders. The newest, youngest, mortal storm god (ORORO MUNROE) must face the oldest and most powerful storm god (HADAD)…alone…for the fate of the universe. Our universe is doomed.

THUNDER WAR Rises! HADAD is here to end our universe. ETERNITY, sensing the coming cataclysm, abandons the universe to seek the help of THE ONE ABOVE ALL – the only entity benevolent and powerful enough to defeat HADAD – the first storm god. With ETERNITY gone and the powers of the ETERNAL STORM stripped away, STORM is no longer the most powerful being in the universe. Yet all we hold dear rests on her shoulders. The newest, youngest, mortal storm god (ORORO MUNROE) must face the oldest and most powerful storm god (HADAD)…alone…for the fate of the universe. Our universe is doomed. Marvel Rivals: Hellfire Gala #1 by Paul Allor, Luca Claretti, Daniel Scalisi, Ig Guara

INTERDIMENSIONAL PARTY CRASHERS?! When the Krakoa of the timestream-entangled world of Marvel Rivals throws a Hellfire Gala, the heroes of the Multiverse assemble in the finery to wine and dine the night away. But who invited Ultron? Answer: No one – but he's not observing decorum! The living machine has set his sights on Cerebro, the device holding the archive of all mutant DNA and the key to their resurrection protocol! Can the heroes hold back his waves of drones and save the most precious relic of mutantkind? Can the heroes decide on the best course of action? And will Squirrel Girl, Jeff, Rocket and the Thing make it to the battle or just hang out at their private beach party on the Krakoan shores? All will be revealed within!

INTERDIMENSIONAL PARTY CRASHERS?! When the Krakoa of the timestream-entangled world of Marvel Rivals throws a Hellfire Gala, the heroes of the Multiverse assemble in the finery to wine and dine the night away. But who invited Ultron? Answer: No one – but he's not observing decorum! The living machine has set his sights on Cerebro, the device holding the archive of all mutant DNA and the key to their resurrection protocol! Can the heroes hold back his waves of drones and save the most precious relic of mutantkind? Can the heroes decide on the best course of action? And will Squirrel Girl, Jeff, Rocket and the Thing make it to the battle or just hang out at their private beach party on the Krakoan shores? All will be revealed within! Superior Avengers #5 by Steve Foxe, Luca Maresca, Kyle Hotz

KILLMONGER STRIKES! Is this a sign of budding romance? Or MURDER? The pieces are falling into place, and the team is ready for their true mission to begin. But who is playing who?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!