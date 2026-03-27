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Image Comics Sales Rising In The Daily LITG, 27th of March 2026

Image Comics' sales rising was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Image Comics sales surge, gaining the "Absolute Batman" effect and industry spotlight

Explore the top trending comic book stories, industry news, and hottest releases

Lying In The Gutters highlights top stories from today and popular headlines from past years

Celebrate comic industry birthdays and stay updated with the LitG Daily Mailing List

Image Comics' sales rising was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Image Comics Sales rising, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Avengers: Doomsday Cast

LITG two years ago… Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer

LITG three years ago, Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek

LITG four years ago, Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu

LITG five years ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty

LITG six years ago – the comic books ran out.

And no one knew what to do.

LITG seven years ago – Snyder was cut

And Poison Ivy was problematic.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mike Friedrich , publisher of Star*Reach, writer for Justice League of America and Iron Man, former owner of WonderCon, deacon.

, publisher of Star*Reach, writer for Justice League of America and Iron Man, former owner of WonderCon, deacon. Mike Chen , inker on Elementals, Robotech: The Macross Saga and The Black Hood.

, inker on Elementals, Robotech: The Macross Saga and The Black Hood. John Floyd inker on Archer & Armstrong, Batman, Silver Surfer, Django Unchained.

inker on Archer & Armstrong, Batman, Silver Surfer, Django Unchained. John Taddeo creator of Superverse

creator of Superverse Tim Davis of Alternate Reality, Chicago

of Alternate Reality, Chicago Chris Batista , artist on Booster Gold, Steel Spider-Man 2099, Spaceknights, Thunderbolts, Legion, JLA and 52.

, artist on Booster Gold, Steel Spider-Man 2099, Spaceknights, Thunderbolts, Legion, JLA and 52. Andrew Thomas , social media manager at Chapterhouse

, social media manager at Chapterhouse Shehi Scott of TRIBE Studio Comics

of TRIBE Studio Comics Kyle David Ritter , comics colourist

, comics colourist John Tinkess of Another Dimension Comics, Calgary

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