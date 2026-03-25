Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: jim lee, lois lane, mary jane watson, Spider-Man/Superman, Superman/Spider-Man, Tom King

Tom King Puts Mary Jane & Peter Parker Together In Superman/Spider-Man

Tom King and Jim Lee put Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker back together again in today's Superman/Spider-Man? Thanks Lois! (Spoilers)

Article Summary Tom King and Jim Lee reunite Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker in Superman/Spider-Man #1

Lois Lane and Mary Jane share a spotlight, highlighting their roles alongside Superman and Spider-Man

The crossover exists outside standard Marvel or DC continuity, allowing unique character dynamics

So Spider-Man and Superman have certain things in common. The red and blue. The dead parents. The adoptive parents. And they both married… although Spider-Man has forgotten that now. In today's Superman/Spider-Man, couryesy of Tom King and Jim Lee, they get a chance to compare notes, even as Peter and Clark are busy dealing with a Sentinel.

From multi-dimensional variants of themselves, to having to be the good woman, standing behind the super man. Even though of course, Lois Lane has just been Superwoman and Mary Jane Watson has been Jackpot and is Venom. And yeah, if you are going to complain about the whole Jackpot thing, better pick a different superhero name…

But because Superman/Spider-Man is not set in Marvel or DC Comics continuity, they can reflect whatever aspects of each other worlds they wish. So we have a Lois and Clark, and Mary Jane and Peter. Knowing all about the other… and if you needed to confirm it?

There you go then. With the Ultimate Universe ending, and all the heartbreak that may be bringing, this might be all you have to go on…

DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1 by, well, everyone, is published by DC Comics today.

LOIS LANE & MARY JANE: "THE WORLD'S FINEST"

TOM KING writer

JIM LEE penciller

SCOTT WILLIAMS inker

ALEX SINCLAIR colorist

PAT BROSSEAU letterer

TOM KING writer JIM LEE penciller SCOTT WILLIAMS inker ALEX SINCLAIR colorist PAT BROSSEAU letterer DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

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