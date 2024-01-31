Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Kurt Yaeger, The Roach

Kurt Yaeger To Consult on Vault's Disabled Superhero Comic, The Roach

Vault Comics will adapt Aethon CEO Rhett C. Bruno's own superhero novel, The Roach, to graphic novel format

Article Summary Vault Comics to adapt Rhett C. Bruno's novel The Roach with Aethon Books.

The Roach earned awards for Best Thriller/Suspense and Action/Adventure.

Kurt Yaeger will consult to portray disabled superhero authentically.

Sony Television is developing The Roach as an episodic series.

As part of last year's announced partnership with Aethon Books, Vault Comics will adapt Aethon CEO Rhett C. Bruno's own superhero novel, The Roach, to graphic novel format. I wonder how that made it to the top of the list. Though The Roach did receive multiple awards including the 2020 Independent Audiobook Award Winner for Best Thriller/Suspense and the 2020 Best Indie Book Award for Action/Adventure.

"A string of killings. An identity stolen. Only he can find the truth. Reese Roberts was the guardian of Iron City. It's fearless protector. The only one willing to do whatever it takes… until he was shot on the streets and left paralyzed from the waist down. Now, the vigilante known as the Roach has disappeared. Faded into legend. It's been years since Reese could take on crime and clean up the streets. He's a shriveled old drunk, living like a hermit and waiting for his life to end. All that's left to do is wallow in the mistakes that led him here. To wonder, if he went too far. But when a copycat steals his suit and takes justice into his own hands, a new killer emerges, leaving brutal messages behind. He wants to eliminate the Roach for good this time. It's time for Reese to reemerge from his shell and fight back. Who else can stop the flurry of killings? Definitely not the corrupt police department. Iron City needs the Roach again. Only, this time, he'll need to save it without his legs. Don't miss this gritty and harrowing thriller about a retired, disabled vigilante out to stop a rash of new killings and secure his legacy. It's perfect for fans of character-driven vigilante thrillers like Mr. Robot or Darkly Dreaming Dexter as well as dark, gritty superhero tales like Unbreakable and Watchmen."

"We rarely publish work in the superhero genre at Vault. When we do, we look for something that redefines what you can expect from a superhero book, and pushes the limits of the genre. The Roach does both," said Vault CEO Damian Wassel." We're extremely excited to work with Rhett and Kurt Yaeger to bring this superhero story back home to comics."

"The Roach was a passion project for me more than any other," said Rhett Bruno. "I couldn't be more excited to see what the Vault team does with Reese's unlikely story of redemption."

One might also wonder if Dave Sim will have anything to say about this, considering his own Roach superhero character in the Cerebus comic book series. Though it would be hard to make the case that he's being ripped off as The Roach's schtick is basically to rip off every other superhero going, whether as Moon Roach, Punisheroach or Secret Sacred Wars Roach.

Bruno and Vault also state that they will work closely with actor, writer, director, disability advocate, and professional athlete, Kurt Yaeger to ensure they bring authenticity and care to the graphic novel's representation of the titular disabled hero. The Roach is currently under option and in development as an episodic series with Sony Television.

