Kyle Higgins Launches Black Market Presents For Phone-Read Comic Books

Comics will be designed specifically for easy reading on phones, focusing on user-friendly formats

The project aims to spotlight emerging creators and give them a new platform to share their work

A preview features a new story, Black Eye, by Rich Douek, Nir Levie, and Buddy Beaudoin

Kyle Higgins is launching something new for his Massive-Verse-related Substack newsletter, Black Market, writing

"We're going to be rolling out a new segment in the newsletter in the coming weeks that we're calling Black Market Presents. The idea is pretty simple— as this newsletter has continued to grow, I've wanted to find a way to bring more original material to everyone and a way to use it as a platform for more creators whose work we like. To that end, we're looking to start bringing subscribers original shorts from curated creators, designed specifically for the way that most people read emails and newsletters— on their phone. I started in comics in 2009, during a very different industry landscape and internet. It's not lost on me how much harder it's become for creators—especially newer creators—to get their work out there, build their names and gain a foothold. I don't know that this newsletter will pop anyone, but I feel like it's a cool thing that we can do and while it's early stages, the creators we've been talking to are all people I've had an eye on for a while and who I'm excited to see get more out there. As a little tease of what this will look like, here's the start of a new story by Rich Douek, Nir Levie and Buddy Beaudoin called Black Eye."

Okay, Kyle, you realise I had to cut this up for Bleeding Cool. Just so you know my dedication.

Submissions are open…. althought to be fair, so are those to Webtoon.

