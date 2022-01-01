Kyle Higgins Teases 2022 With Radiant Yellow And More

Kyle Higgins posted from his Substack mailing list, teasers for upcoming comic books for 2022, stating "2022 is going to be even bigger. New books. New series. New mediums. All rooted in one thing— bold, immersive narrative. So as we get ready to put a final dagger in 2021 tonight, I thought it might be fun to drop some out-of-context teases for (some) of what's coming next year."

Some are books we know, Ordinary Gods and Radiant Black. Some from books we know are coming, like Supermassive, Rogue Sun and Radiant Red. Some form books we didn't know about like Radiant Yellow and a number of unnamed projects on the go from Chris Evenhuis, French Carlomagno, Danilo Beyruth and Igor Monti.

Kyle Higgins is probably still best known for his work on the Batman-related comics at DC Comics where he co-created Nightrunner, as well as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise at Boom Studios. But it is his Radiant Black series that has gained a lot of new comic book attention recently – especially as in comic book stores who stack alphabetically, Radiant Black is usually right next to Power Rangers. Until Punisher returns, of course. With Supermassive and Rogue Planet expanding his superheroic universe in the month ahead. And Radiant Black getting a second year, alongside Radiant Red and, it seems Radiant Yellow. The Radiant spectrum cross between Power Rangers and Green Lamntern continues, from Image Comics, into 2022.