Kylo Ren Returns in 2025 in Star Wars: Legacy of Vader

Marvel launch a new Star Wars comic in February 2025, Star Wars: Legacy of Vader by Charles Soule and Luke Ross, starring Kylo Ren.

Marvel Comics is to launch a new Star Wars series in February 2025, Star Wars: Legacy of Vader by Charles Soule and Luke Ross, which will follow Kylo Ren and his obsession with his grandfather, Darth Vader. Charles Soule previously wrote Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren and Star Wars: Darth Vader – Dark Lord of the Sith, among others. Star Wars: Legacy of Vaderbegins with a journey to Mustafar, where Ren will descend into Vader's castle. Later issues will see Kylo on Tatooine searching for his family's past.

Charles Soule told StarWars.com, "When fans talk to me about my Star Wars work, two of my Marvel comic runs come up more than almost anything else: my 2017 run on Darth Vader with Giuseppe Camuncoli and my 2019 series The Rise of Kylo Ren with Will Sliney," Soule tells StarWars.com. "I think both of those worked so well in part because they were set in parts of the Star Wars timeline full of unanswered questions about characters the audience really loves. This new series is not just a combination of those two books, but also a chance to explore an extremely rich section of the timeline that's almost entirely open: Kylo Ren's time as Supreme Leader of the First Order." Set between the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Legacy of Vader revisits Kylo's enduring connection to his maternal grandfather, the Empire's enforcer Darth Vader, and further explores how the events of Vader's past guide Kylo's choices as he leads the First Order. Kylo is truly lost at this particular moment. In a very short span of time, he's faced two of his most significant mentors in combat (one of whom is his uncle), killed his own father, almost killed his mother, stolen control of a galaxy-level military that he has no idea how he'll use, and of course, found a deep connection with another Force-user named Rey," Soule continues. "All of that is swirling around in his emotional matrix, making him deeply unstable, angry, frustrated… dangerous. He's looking for any form of guidance he can get — even if he won't admit it — and so he turns to just about the only thing he's got left, the legacy of his grandfather, the Sith Lord Darth Vader." Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #1 will be published on the 5th of February 5, 2025

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader# 1

Written by Charles Soule

Art by Luke Ross

Cover by Derrick Chew

Variant covers by E.M. Gist, Karen S. Darboe, Ramon Rosanas, Annie Wu, and John Giang

Darth Vader's shadow extends into the rise of the First Order!

– The reign of Supreme Leader Kylo Ren begins!

– Kylo's dark obsession leads him to Mustafar!

– What secrets does Fortress Vader hold for the young tyrant?

– And what face from the past will guide him on his quest?

