Lake Como Comic Art Festival's Guest List Is Better Than Yours Lake Como Comic Art Festival has released their artistic guest list so far for their 2023 festival in May.

Last year I went to Lake Como Comic Art Festival at Villa Erba in Cernobbio on Lake Como, Italy. It was transformative, I wrote about it a lot. And now it's back for 2023 for a fourth show. Created by the people behind the Big Wow Comic Fest in California and Paris Comic Expo, as well Pulp's Comics shops of Paris and Bordeaux, Lake Como intends to showcase, US, UK, European and Asian comic book industry talent, in a luxurious setting, giving it the nickname of the "most beautiful comic con in the world".

They specialise in a limited attendee list, coupled with big-name comic book artists. No writers (unless they also draw), no TV/film/games/toys or even cosplay. It's all about comic book artwork and artists. Announced guests so far include Tanino Liberatore, Liam Sharp, Esad Ribic, Mark Raats, Enrico Marini, Milo Manara, Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, Ryan Ottley, Peach Momoko, Dan Brereton, Jenny Frison, Alexander Lozano, Eric Powell, Sozomaika, Frank Cho, Emanuela Lupacchino, Simon Bisley, Mark Bodé, Cat Staggs, Arthur Adams, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Lee Bermejo, Travis Charest, Geof Darrow, Arantza Sestayo, Riccardo Federici, Joyce Chin, Olivier Coipel, Simone Bianchi, and Humberto Ramos. More will be announced before the show.

"Our goal has always been to place comics front and centre" say co-founders Arnaud Lapeyre and Steve Morger. "Too many organisers crowd their shows with cosplay and media guests, but we offer a return to those quieter days when fans could access their favourite creators and panels without distraction." For me, it was an appreciated change to avoid the long lines, meet creators in a more convivial, celebratory environ. And there was no way I was walking out of there without a Dave McKean Wolves In The Wall piece…

Tickets are strictly limited and sold on a first-come-first-served basis for this year's festival.