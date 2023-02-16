Lando Calrissian Gets A New Marvel Comic, Working For Jabba The Hutt We saw Lando Calrissian in Jabba's Palace in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, as well as a captured Chewbacca. But how did they get there?

We saw Lando Calrissian in Jabba's Palace in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, as well as a captured Chewbacca. But how did they get there? Stephanie Phillips and Álvaro López are creating a new Star Wars comic book for Marvel Comics, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Lando #1, for a story that follows "Lando and Chewbacca the Wookiee on their journey to complete a heist from the nefarious Jabba the Hutt and ultimately reclaim their friend, Han Solo" that follows up on other Return Of The Jedi comics coming out from Marvel Comics this year.

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – LANDO #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN STELFREEZE

VARIANT COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM

LANDO AND CHEWIE ANTE UP TO SAVE THE GALAXY!

When Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca find themselves on a perilous mission to steal from Jabba himself, a dangerous figure from Lando's past threatens their plans and their lives.

Chewie finds that putting his trust in Calrissian is a gamble that just might pay off, as Lando calls on his skills as a smuggler to make it out alive.

Part of a series of one-shots celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi, this story by Stephanie Phillips (COSMIC GHOST RIDER, ROGUE & GAMBIT) and Álvaro López (CAPTAIN MARVEL) bring you a new, high-stakes adventure with some of Star Wars' most beloved characters.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Lando #1 arrives in May of 2023, following March's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba's Palace #1 and the April release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1.