Larry Hama Joins Benjamin Percy For Wolverine #50 And Adamantium Armor

The Marvel May 2024 solicits includes Wolverine #49 and #50 as Benjamin Percy's run coming to an end with Larry Hama popping by.

The Marvel May 2024 solicits and solicitations for Marvel Comics are available on Bleeding Cool a little bit early. And that includes the solicits for Wolverine #49 and Amazing Spider-Man #50. Firstly, #49 by Benjamin Percy, Vict0r LaValle and Geoff Shaw sees Wolverine get into some Adamantium Armour… and the indication that this may be a thing going into the future. And then #50 is the big double-sized special, with the final Wolverine/Sabretooth battle, and Benjamin Percy's run coming to an end, with classic Wolverine, The Nam and GI Joe writer Larry Hama coming for the birthday bash.

Marvel May 2024 Solicits In Full
WOLVERINE #49
VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)
COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST
SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY TBA • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT BY DAVID NAKAYAMA
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR
ARMOR UP FOR THE PENULTIMATE PART OF SABRETOOTH WAR!
WOLVERINE is powerless – but not defenseless. FORGE made LOGAN one last invention, and with the lives of the X-MEN and all mutants on
the line, it's time to unleash the ultimate weapon! COLLECTORS' NOTE: Featuring the full debut of the Adamantium Armor!
32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY…$4.99
WOLVERINE #50
BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE, LARRY HAMA & MORE (W)
CORY SMITH, GEOFF SHAW, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, DANIEL PICCIOTTO & MORE (A)
COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
SNIKT VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO
VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF
SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY TBA
VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER
CREED VS. LOGAN – THE FINAL SHOWDOWN! It's all come down to this: the final battle between WOLVERINE and SABRETOOTH. The Sabretooth War concludes in the way it began – a violent, bloody battle – but WHO will be left standing? Plus: Special short stories celebrating fifty issues of this run and 50 YEARS OF WOLVERINE, from legendary Logan scribes including Larry Hama, as well as a final send-off from Benjamin Percy and Javi Fernández, and some special SURPRISES!
64 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$7.99

