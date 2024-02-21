Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: adamantium armor, larry hama, wolverine, Wolverine #50

Larry Hama Joins Benjamin Percy For Wolverine #50 And Adamantium Armor

The Marvel May 2024 solicits includes Wolverine #49 and #50 as Benjamin Percy's run coming to an end with Larry Hama popping by.

Article Summary Marvel's May 2024 solicits reveal Wolverine #50, ending Benjamin Percy's run.

Larry Hama guest-writes for the double-sized Wolverine/Sabretooth showdown.

Wolverine #49 introduces Logan in new Adamantium Armor set to change his future.

Wolverine #50 features contributions from legendary creators and special surprises.

The Marvel May 2024 solicits and solicitations for Marvel Comics are available on Bleeding Cool a little bit early. And that includes the solicits for Wolverine #49 and Amazing Spider-Man #50. Firstly, #49 by Benjamin Percy, Vict0r LaValle and Geoff Shaw sees Wolverine get into some Adamantium Armour… and the indication that this may be a thing going into the future. And then #50 is the big double-sized special, with the final Wolverine/Sabretooth battle, and Benjamin Percy's run coming to an end, with classic Wolverine, The Nam and GI Joe writer Larry Hama coming for the birthday bash.



WOLVERINE #49

VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY TBA • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

ARMOR UP FOR THE PENULTIMATE PART OF SABRETOOTH WAR!

WOLVERINE is powerless – but not defenseless. FORGE made LOGAN one last invention, and with the lives of the X-MEN and all mutants on

the line, it's time to unleash the ultimate weapon! COLLECTORS' NOTE: Featuring the full debut of the Adamantium Armor!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY…$4.99



WOLVERINE #50

BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE, LARRY HAMA & MORE (W)

CORY SMITH, GEOFF SHAW, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, DANIEL PICCIOTTO & MORE (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

SNIKT VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

SNIKT VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON



CREED VS. LOGAN – THE FINAL SHOWDOWN! It's all come down to this: the final battle between WOLVERINE and SABRETOOTH. The Sabretooth War concludes in the way it began – a violent, bloody battle – but WHO will be left standing? Plus: Special short stories celebrating fifty issues of this run and 50 YEARS OF WOLVERINE, from legendary Logan scribes including Larry Hama, as well as a final send-off from Benjamin Percy and Javi Fernández, and some special SURPRISES!

64 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$7.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!