Bleeding Cool Presents Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full

Marvel's May 2024 solicits in full, a little earlier than some might have expected. With Blood Hunt, Amazing Spider-Man #50 and Wolverine #50.

Article Summary Marvel Comics reveals May 2024 full solicitations, featuring major events and milestone issues.

Debuts include 'Blood Hunt' series and exciting twists in 'Amazing Spider-Man' and 'Wolverine'.

Special editions include 'The Phantom Menace' 25th Anniversary and 'Godzilla: The Original Years'.

Epic Collections, new stories, and black & white gallery editions enrich the Marvel lore.

It's time. Marvel's May 2024 solicits and solicitations in full, a little earlier than some might have expected. As Blood Hunt plays out across pretty much all of the Marvel Universe, and Amazing Spider-Man hits an issue 50 with Marv Wolfman joining Zeb Wells… and Wolverine goes for the big five-oh as well, with Benjamin Percy and Javi Fernández ending the Krakoan Age run, with Larry Hama brought along for the ride. We also get a 25th anniversary of the Phantom Menace... yes, you are that old.



BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • FANGS VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU NEGATIVE SPACE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

THE BLOODIEST MARVEL EVENT EVER!

The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark

and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth's final night has fallen – can even the heroes of this

doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the AVENGERS, BLADE, BLOODLINE, SPIDER-MAN, HUNTER'S MOON, TIGRA,

DOCTOR STRANGE and CLEA as the dance of death begins in BLOOD HUNT #1!

40 PGS./RATED T+

BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 5) – RED BAND EDITION [POLYBAGGED]

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

EXPANDED AND UNEXPURGATED – AND POLYBAGGED FOR YOUR PROTECTION – THE RED BAND EDITION OF BLOOD HUNT #1 CONTAINS

ADDITIONAL PAGES OF UNEXPURGATED MATERIAL THAT ARE TOO EXPLICIT FOR THE REGULAR EDITION!

48 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY

BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

FANGS VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

JED MACKAY • PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

The vampires' first strike has laid low the world, and their endless legions run riot across the planet. The broken Avengers join the fighters

of the Midnight Mission and unlikely allies BLOODLINE and DRACULA in seeking out the one man who can do something about this: Doctor

Strange. But after the apocalyptic events of BLOOD HUNT #1, what is left of Earth's Sorcerer Supreme?

JED MACKAY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

The streets run red with blood as maestro of mayhem Pepe Larraz offers new vistas of carnage in this special expanded RED BAND edition that's so

much more graphic and explicit that we've had to polybag it to keep those weak of heart from experiencing its intensity!

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

DANNY LORE (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) • COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ALL WILL BOW TO THE LORD OF VAMPIRES!

• BLADE is Dracula's ultimate nemesis: the most formidable vampire hunter in the world.

• BLADE is Brielle Brooks' father: the man who's training her to follow in his footsteps.

• But during the BLOOD HUNT, when day is night and all is not as it appears, these enemies may find their interests – however briefly –

aligned…for the fate of humanity?!

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

BRYAN HILL (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE RETURN OF THE MIDNIGHT SONS!

The original Midnight Sons reunite to deal with the vampire threat unleashed in BLOOD HUNT! But first they must defeat one of their own: Blade!

VARIANT COVER BY

DECLAN SHALVEY

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • COVER BY RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ • BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

UNION JACK PAINTS THE UK RED!

• As vampires inherit the Earth, one lone man has made it his mission to protect it.

• But what does Joey Chapman, UNION JACK have up his sleeves? And will it be enough?

• And WHO will Union Jack have to face to keep London from falling?

• CAVAN SCOTT and KEV WALKER bring you a UNION JACK story like you've never seen before!

BLOOD HUNTERS #1 (OF 4)

MARK RUSSELL, CHRISTOS GAGE & ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

BOB QUINN, JAVIER GARRÒN & BERNARD CHANG (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

BOOK COVER VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The first in a new anthology series that explores how the shattering events of BLOOD HUNT cover the breadth of the Marvel Universe!

HAWKEYE is on the run – but does he have enough trick arrows in his quiver to avoid both the long arm of the law AND vampires out for his

blood?! MAN-WOLF and J. JONAH JAMESON do a little father-son bonding – while also fighting for their lives against a horde of bloodsuckers!

And, in a continuing story, with CLOAK missing in action DAGGER strikes out in search of new and surprising allies. Witness the genesis of

Marvel's wildest team yet: the BLOOD HUNTERS! It all begins here!

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

CHERYL LYNN EATON (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO • BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

T'CHALLA THE VAMPIRE! A KEY BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN!

Spinning directly from the events in the BLOOD HUNT series, Black Panther finds himself transformed into a vampire and tasked with carrying

out a key mission for the vampire overlord. But even a dark transformation won't keep T'Challa from his duties to Wakanda – for better or for worse…

VENOM #33

AL EWING (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A) • COVER BY CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY • VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN!

As the earth is smothered in eternal night, VENOM unleashes their lethal justice on the hordes of bloodsucking vampires threatening the

innocents of New York City. But there's one vampiric foe that thirsts not for blood – but for SYMBIOTES! Vampires aren't the only threat – the

dead now rise! LEE PRICE, one-time host to the Venom symbiote, has been ripped from his grave. And he's got a bone…or a brain to pick…

with his old partner!

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #5

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN – CRY FOR THE MOON!

For the new and vengeful Moon Knight, taking Marc Spector's name isn't enough – as he now turns his sights (AND FISTS) on everything

Marc held dear in life!

AVENGERS #14

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN! NEW TEAM LINEUP DEBUTS!

• With the current Avengers tied up and under siege during BLOOD HUNT, Captain Marvel calls for aid – and who better to assemble a new

team of Avengers than Steve Rogers?

• Captain America gathers the forces of Quicksilver, Hawkeye, Hercules and Hazmat to take on the hordes of vampires attacking all over the world.

• And when they encounter an organized army of vampires in uniform led by a surprise villain, it gets personal!

FEATURING

C.F. VILLA

VARIANT COVER BY

CHRIS BACHALO



STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• The vampire onslaught of BLOOD HUNT reaches worldwide all the way down to NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, home of the STRANGE ACADEMY!

• DOYLE DORMAMMU, SHAYLEE, TOTH, ZOE, GERMÁN get embroiled in an adventure that will take them around the Marvel Universe and

right into the center of the BLOOD HUNT action!

• That's right, the kids from the best new series of the decade find themselves at center stage of the Marvel event of 2024!

DOCTOR STRANGE #15

JED MACKAY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN!

Picking up immediately after the shocking events of BLOOD HUNT #1, Strange and Clea must help the heroes of Earth fight back against the

vampire army! But is it already too late for our Sorcerer Supreme?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

BLOOD RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Spinning directly out of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49, Spidey's role in BLOOD HUNT becomes clear and it involves, of course, MORBIUS!

That's right, the Web-Slinger's main vampiric villain Michael Morbius is involved in the big vampire play and Peter has to figure out if he

needs to take out his fanged foe or SAVE HIM?!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

DISNEY WHAT IF? BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO PASTROVICCHIO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

A BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN!

• Vampires are running rampant through New York City and while the Avengers are caught in the middle, someone has to take care of the

citizens of the Big Apple. That person?

• Yep, Spider-Man.

• But if only it were that simple. Things never are and this issue leads directly into Spider-Man's larger role in BLOOD HUNT!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50

ZEB WELLS WITH MARV WOLFMAN, NIKESH SHUKLA & MORE! (W)

ED MCGUINNESS WITH TERRY DODSON & MORE! (A) • COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VIRGIN NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA SR. • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA



GUESS WHO'S BACK?!

• THE GREEN GOBLIN RETURNS in this landmark and massive issue of ASM that boasts not only a double-sized main story but some instant

Spider-Man classics by legends and legends to be!

• The Sins of Norman Osborn have found their way home and Norman shows his true color – green. But is it truly that simple?

• Spidey and Gobby's brutal fight is one for the ages and you don't want to miss this ending.

• PLUS! MARV WOLFMAN RETURNS TO SPIDER-MAN! NIKESH SHUKLA tells a story that will stay with you for a long time. And more!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #4

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

SHURI SEIZES THE THRONE!

• With T'Challa missing and presumed dead, Wakanda needs a new leader.

• Shuri wants war against Ra and Khonshu more than T'Challa ever did, but at what cost?

• Meanwhile, Black Panther must learn from his new allies, the freedom fighters Killmonger and Storm!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #5

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL • VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

THE SECRET HISTORY OF HARRY OSBORN!

• How does the heir apparent of Oscorp become a masked vigilante?

• And what does Green Goblin know of the true status of the world he lives in?

• All and more will be revealed!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #3

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE MYSTERIOUS MAYSTORM, REVEALED!

• Maystorm's origin! Mei Igarashi was a regular girl until she discovered her unusual abilities and her hair changed from brown to white…

• And how she came to idolize a mysterious freedom fighter in Africa who also harnesses the power of the storm!

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #1 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL • GOLD VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

SILVER VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY RON RANDALL • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

LONG LIVE…THE KING IN PURPLE!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN legend and VENOM co-creator DAVID MICHELINIE triumphantly returns to tell another all-new, heart-pounding,

brain-eating tale set in EDDIE BROCK'S earliest days! This time, he's teaming up with VENOM and DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE artist

extraordinaire GERARDO SANDOVAL! Venom has made a new enemy. And their bond will be tested like never before when a foe with the

power to alter reality itself threatens to tear Eddie's world apart, starting with his symbiote!

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #1 (OF 3)

JOE KELLY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

WADE WILSON AND LOGAN AT THE ENDS OF THE EARTH –

AND EACH OTHER'S THROATS!



• The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture – the best there is and the merc with the mouth – undergoes a radical

change as we kick off a three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages!

• The mysterious DELTA believes in change. Change is good. But as he sets his sights on DEADPOOL, and WOLVERINE is caught up in the

plot, is the third time really the charm, or the curse?

• Get ready for WWIII to erupt on the scene with the wildest duo in comics from legends Joe Kelly (DEADPOOL, UNCANNY X-MEN) and Adam Kubert

(WOLVERINE, UNCANNY X-MEN)!

JOE KELLY • ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DOOM #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN & SANFORD GREENE (W) • SANFORD GREENE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

DOCTOR DOOM MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

DOCTOR DOOM MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

IN THE NEAR FUTURE…DOOM ALONE

MUST SAVE THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Legendary creators Jonathan Hickman (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN, G.O.D.S.) and Sanford Greene (Bitter Root) send Doctor Doom on a journey unlike

any he has undertaken before! With Valeria Richards at his side, Doom goes on a quest to harness more power than any human has ever wielded

before in order to try to stop Galactus from bringing about the death of the universe!

HELLVERINE #1 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK TEXEIRA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK TEXEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL



RIDE TO HELL AND BACK IN HELLVERINE'S FIRST EVER SOLO SERIES! Because you demanded it – the return of the HELLVERINE! When a DEMONIC FORCE known as BAGRA-GHUL first came to earth, it brought LOGAN

and GHOST RIDER together to hunt it before it possessed WOLVERINE. But now, in the present day, what event will put the Hellverine back on the

streets…and is he slashing his hellfire claws for good or evil? And, introducing the ALL-NEW HELLFIRE WARRIORS!

Don't miss the launch of the all-new series, brought to you by Hellverine co-creator Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) and blazing hot

talent Julius Ohta (ALIEN, VENOM)!

VARIANT COVER BY MARK TEXEIRA FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG



GET FURY #1 (OF 5)

GARTH ENNIS (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A) • COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY JACEN BURROWS • VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY JACEN BURROWS



GARTH ENNIS RETURNS TO MARVEL – WITH NICK FURY

AND FRANK CASTLE AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN!

It's 1971, there is a war raging in Vietnam, and Nick Fury has been captured by the Viet Cong. At this moment, they don't quite understand that they

have in their possession a man who knows enough secrets to damage the United States beyond comprehension. The C.I.A., however, DOES realize

this and they can't risk their enemy getting those secrets, so they dispatch the most deadly man in the U.S. Army – LT. FRANK CASTLE.

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

ANN NOCENTI (W) • LEE FERGUSON (A) • COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

THE AVENGING ANGEL LOSES HIMSELF IN A DANGEROUS MAZE OF THE MIND!

• A mysterious card has lured the dashing Warren Worthington III, A.K.A.. ANGEL of the X-MEN, to a quiet New York City street…where he

will undergo a torturous trial unlike any he's ever faced before!

• A brand-new villain has it out for mutantkind – and aims to start by knocking Angel out of the sky!

• PLUS: Includes a reprinting of MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #68 by Mark Gruenwald, Ralph Macchio and Ron Wilson – a classic Angel-and-Thing

team-up tale of daring, drama, doom…and disco?!

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #6 (OF 6)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A) • COVER A BY ALEX ROSS

COVER B BY DANIEL ACUÑA • VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

LIGHTNING BOLT VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

LIGHTNING BOLT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

The end has come! A horrific bomb has been dropped and its fallout can't be contained! AVENGERS and DEFENDERS rise up to save the

world, but death stalks them all! The senses-shattering series concludes here in an epic you have to see to believe!

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #3

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • DANNY KIM (A) • COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

VARIANT COVER BY MARK TEXEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

THE HOOD BRINGS THE HELLFIRE! The new Ghost Rider plans his bloody takeover of Chicago's criminal underworld! Will Johnny Blaze be able to claw his way back from the

brink of death to reclaim the Spirit of Vengeance?

DEADPOOL #2

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

SATURDAY MORNING CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

After botching the Montreal job and making a new enemy out of DEATH GRIP, Deadpool had the great idea to start his own boutique mercenary

agency (definitely his idea! Not at all Agent Gao's!) But a startup is a lot of work, so Wade asks TASKMASTER to run it! Their first assignment?

Finding out who this Death Grip is and why he's so interested in Wade.

KID VENOM #2 (OF 4)

TAIGAMI (W) • TAIGAMI (A/C) • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY STAN SAKAI

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO STORM THE GATES! • New allies join forces to protect the city against the unknown!

• Could the mysterious item KINTARO found hold the key to the Multiverse?

• If so…only KID VENOM can unlock it!

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #2 (OF 4)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN ENTER SANDMAN! • While NORMAN OSBORN deals with the fallout of an attempt on his son Harry's life…

• PETER PARKER struggles to keep himself together.

• What better way to work out your problems than putting on the mask to take down FLINT MARKO: THE SANDMAN!

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #3

GREG WEISMAN (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Love is in the air at the Empire State University Coffee Bean as Miles Morales and Kamala Khan get their first date alongside Peter Parker

and – GWEN STACY?!

• You aren't going to believe this issue of the best new book of 2024.

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #2

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • CHRIS CAMPANA (A) • COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Gwen is reunited with PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN and SILK but it isn't the friendly neighborhood welcome

you'd expect. Lots of spider-secrets on all sides. Plus: Why is KRAVEN alive?!? And he's not the only classic Spider-foe Gwen will have to face!

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #3 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY JAN BAZALDUA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BOND OF BROTHERS!

Miguel O'Hara, the SPIDER-MAN of 2099, is more powerful than

ever before thanks to bonding to a symbiote. But the cost may prove

too high as its violent tendencies and VENOM 2099's nefarious

influence begin to take hold. Will Miguel trade responsibility for

power? Can Nueva York survive Spider-Man without limits?!

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #3 (OF 4)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY

PHILIP TAN

HAWKEYE HAS BEEN POISONED!

And his only chance at survival is the Black Widow's unpredictable

and vindictive symbiote – what could go wrong? A lot, as it turns

out – because the fugitive pair has landed in the crosshairs of Black

Widow's old enemy, Damon Dran!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #20

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GORAN PAVLOV

Miles Morales, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, faces his greatest challenge yet – BABY SITTING HIS LITTLE SISTER BILLIE! But wasn't he supposed to fight

crime with Shift? Oh, and there was a thing with Ms. Marvel! Oh no! He forgot to call Ganke back! And he's an hour late to meet Starling?! Miles'

world is spinning, and he has no idea that it's all about to get turned upside down!

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #7

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

• Five words: Otto Octavius, the Superior Spider-Boy.

• That's all you need to know. What? Do you want us to spoil EVERYTHING? Read the book.

• Superior Spider-Boy?! HOW? Why would we do that? Was this the plan all along?! SHHH! We didn't even want to tell you THAT much.

Hope you're happy now. Look, JUST READ THE BOOK.

SPIDER-BOY #7

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA & TY TEMPLETON (A) • COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

It's the slam-bam conclusion to Spider-Boy's first big multi-part adventure! And all of his amazing friends are showing up to help! Guest-starring:

CAPTAIN AMERICA, THOR, SQUIRREL GIRL, THE TOY SOLDIER, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, and PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN!

And featuring a major turning point in the life of Bailey Briggs! His life (and this comic) will never be the same again! You do NOT want to miss this

one, Spidey-B fans!

JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #3 (OF 4)

CELESTE BRONFMAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A)

COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

• The mysterious and deadly blackmail ring of NYC comes to a

head, with our heavy-hitting heroines' heads on the block!

• Black Cat will need all her luck and Jackpot is going to have to hit

it big if they have a chance of saving the city!

SPIDER-WOMAN #7

STEVE FOXE (W) • IG GUARA (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Following the shocking revelations about her son's fate,

Spider-Woman has returned to her old stomping grounds of

San Francisco…where she discovers that a brand-new group

of young heroes have burst onto the scene! But why does Jess

have a sinking feeling that there's more to these teens than

meets the eye?

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4 (OF 4)

NILAH MAGRUDER & ALEX SEGURA (W) • MARCUS WILLIAMS & SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

COVER BY CHAD WAYNE HARDIN • VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

SPIDER-WOMAN VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

SPIDER-WOMAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

• Witness the comic-book debut of the SPIDER-WOMAN from the smash hit ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE MOVIE!

• That's right, the Jessica Drew that stole that great movie is coming to the comics with a story from NILAH MAGRUDER and MARCUS WILLIAMS

working with the filmmakers!

• And if that's not enough, witness the true birth of the Spider-Society setting up the next SPIDER-VERSE storytelling epic!

SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE #4 (OF 4)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A) • COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VARIANT COVER BY PAT GLEASON • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA ARMED AND DANGEROUS! • The climactic battle between the SPIDER-BAND and DOC OCK takes off!

• Witness the most CINEMATIC battle this year!

• Here's hoping Earth-138 has a DAMAGE CONTROL!

WHAT IF?… VENOM #4 (OF 5)

JEREMY HOLT (W) • DIOGENES NEVES (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE SYMBIOTE OF MISCHIEF! As the Venom symbiote's tendrils have slithered through every corner of the Marvel Universe, they've now drawn the attention of LOKI,

who believes this incarnation of the Venom symbiote and the hosts it has chosen to bond to stand poised to become the most DANGEROUS

BEINGS IN THIS OR ANY REALITY!

CARNAGE #7

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Liz Allan makes a discovery that changes the symbiote balance of power! Flash and Cletus are both armed with surprising weapons! Carnage's

followers take their fight IRL, but Cletus begins to question his godliness.

G.O.D.S. #8

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE

COSMIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

If you could go back and erase the biggest mistake you've ever made, would you? Of course you would. So let's do that. And let the pieces

fall where they may.

RUSSELL DAUTERMAN X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL #1

KIERON GILLEN, YOON HA LEE, M. LOUIS & MORE! (W) • TBA (A) • COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WEDDING EXTRAVAGANZA! Mystique and Destiny are one of the most beloved – and longest running – gay couples in history. Somewhere in their 100+ years together, the

pair married, but we've never seen the event on the page. This year MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE makes history with Marvel's first woman-to-woman

wedding in a story by superstar X-Men scribe Kieron Gillen! And with a couple as complex as these two, you know there's a lot more to the story.

We promise party crashing! Villainy! Romance! In the classic tradition of FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #3 and X-MEN #30, this anthology will be a

must-read for every comics fan. Featuring the Marvel debuts of award-winning writers Yoon Ha Lee (Ninefox Gambit, Machineries of Empire) and

M. Louis (Agents of the Realm), and much more talent to be announced!

WOLVERINE #49

VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY TBA • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

ARMOR UP FOR THE PENULTIMATE PART OF SABRETOOTH WAR!

WOLVERINE is powerless – but not defenseless. FORGE made LOGAN one last invention, and with the lives of the X-MEN and all mutants on

the line, it's time to unleash the ultimate weapon! COLLECTORS' NOTE: Featuring the full debut of the Adamantium Armor!

WOLVERINE #50

BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE, LARRY HAMA & MORE (W)

CORY SMITH, GEOFF SHAW, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, DANIEL PICCIOTTO & MORE (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

SNIKT VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

SNIKT VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON



CREED VS. LOGAN – THE FINAL SHOWDOWN! It's all come down to this: the final battle between WOLVERINE and SABRETOOTH. The Sabretooth War concludes in the way it began – a violent, bloody battle – but WHO will be left standing? Plus: Special short stories celebrating fifty issues of this run and 50 YEARS OF WOLVERINE, from legendary Logan scribes including Larry Hama, as well as a final send-off from Benjamin Percy and Javi Fernández, and some special SURPRISES!

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #5 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY AKA • MS. MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

THE BATTLE FOR THE FUTURE! It all comes down to this – Orchis versus the X-Men, winner take the future! Orchis has pushed mutantkind to their lowest point ever, but that just

means the X-Men have had to fight back like never before. Will it be enough? We continue to barrel toward the conclusion of the Krakoan Age as

the two stories that are one come to an end!

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #5 (OF 5)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

JEAN GREY VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

JEAN GREY VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA THE BATTLE FOR ALL TIME! The X-epic concludes in a battle between those who are outside time and that which is now and forever…and the result is being decided by

whether someone can ultimately make the right choice. The end of the Krakoan Age barrels our way as the two series that are one conclude!

X-MEN #34

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

SHADOWCAT MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

SHADOWCAT MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON THE END IS NIGH! The Krakoan Age is nearly at an end…and what might be the final battle of the heroes of Krakoa! One last stop before the fall and rise come

to their conclusion…and everything changes!

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A) • COVER BY KAEL NGU

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT BY PETE WOODS

SIDE BY SIDE WITH…MAGNETO!

• For years, the Master of Magnetism was Iron Man's greatest fear.

• But to take down Orchis, will Tony have to work with the X-Men's former adversary?

• And will a fight against every Sentinel on Earth be too much for even these two powerhouses?

X-MEN: FOREVER #3 (OF 4)

KIERON GILLEN (W)

LUCA MARESCA (A)

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

NOW…

War in Krakoa! A hunt in the White Hot Room! And a heartwarming

family reunion (by which we mean "possibly involving setting fire to

someone's heart with a flamethrower"). Spinning out from RISE OF

THE POWERS OF X and IMMORTAL X-MEN comes a must-read for the

conclusion of the Krakoan Age!

X-MEN: FOREVER #4 (OF 4)

KIERON GILLEN (W)

LUCA MARESCA (A)

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY JIM RUGG

…AND FOREVER!

Our secrets, sinister or otherwise, are over. X-MEN FORVER ends with

a question – after everything, do we have Hope or not? From between

the pages of IMMORTAL X-MEN and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, the

final secrets of the Krakoan Age are revealed here!

MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #3 (OF 4)

IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A) • COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

IT'S A MUTANT-EAT-MUTANT WORLD!

Ms. Marvel knew she was going to have to put up with a lot as a mutant but her own mutant friends turning into zombies and trying to eat

her is a bridge too far! And she thought being an Avenger was hard!

WEAPON X-MEN #3 (OF 4)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY YILDIRAY ÇINAR

VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

THE WOLVERINES TAKE ON A

CLASSIC VILLAIN!

Onslaught's moved on to another world – and on this one, Selene's got

her life-draining talons sunk in deep, with the help of some unexpected

allies! Will the Wolverines side with one evil against the other? And

how is a figure from Jane Howlett's past involved in all this? With her

loyalty tested, one of the Logans refusing to pop his claws and another

just as likely to join a zombie army as fight one, the Phoenix's multiversal

army is fracturing fast…

WEAPON X-MEN #4 (OF 4)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

THE IMMORTAL ONSLAUGHT!

The all-powerful Onslaught has decided to become truly all-powerful…

by adding the Phoenix Force to its own incalculable might! And one of

the Wolverines is about to help him get there by turning against their

leader, Phoenix. Old Man Logan, Age of Apocalypse, Zombie, Earth X

and Jane Howlett – the Wolverines of five tragic universes – come to

the end of their multiversal journey…but will it be their end as well?

X-MEN '97 #3 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • COVER BY TODD NAUCK

JUBILEE MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

JUBILEE MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY TBA DANGER ABLAZE!

Powerful new foes descend on the X-Men, endangering not just our merry mutants – but any innocent civilians caught in the crossfire! Will

humanity's improved opinion of mutants survive the chaos – and will one member of the team find herself pushed past her limits? Find out in

the penultimate installment of the official prelude to the hit new Disney+ TV show!

CABLE #4 (OF 4)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • SCOT EATON (A)

COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

TIME'S RUN OUT –

THE NEOCRACY IS AT YOUR DOOR!

• As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Cable faces both a devastating

betrayal and an impossible decision!

• Will he be able to stem the tides of the Neocracy, or will he and the rest of the

Marvel Universe be subsumed? Don't miss out on this explosive series finale!

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #4 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

THE HAND'S DIABOLICAL PLAN –

AND THEIR FIERCEST WARRIOR!

WOLVERINE and CAPTAIN AMERICA race to defeat the HAND's ULTIMATE

WARRIOR! But a much darker fate awaits the BLACK WIDOW if this heroic

trio can't stop MATSU'O and the Hand's decades-long plan! Plus: MEET the

SAIKO-JONIN and discover how they will alter our heroes' destinies! X-Men

Legend Chris Claremont's all-new, in-continuity adventure continues!

NEW MUTANTS #98 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

WRITTEN BY ROB LIEFELD & FABIAN NICIEZA • PENCILED BY ROB LIEFELD

COVER BY ROB LIEFELD • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The dynamic debut of Deadpool! It's the beginning of the end for the New Mutants as Cable continues his reinvention of the squad into his own paramilitary

force! But their numbers are dwindling – and Rictor's about to be the next member making his exit! Meanwhile, Deadpool makes his entrance – but he's not

looking to join. He's been hired to kill Cable! With swords, guns, an accelerated healing factor and an unstoppable mouth, this merc is set to make a big splash!

But who is the new mystery woman riding to the rescue? Cable called, and she came. Enter: Domino! Prepare for high-octane mutant action from the bombastic

1990s! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #98.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #256 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY TOM DEFALCO

PENCILED BY RON FRENZ

COVER BY RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

Continuing the facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man's

black costume – before he knew it was an alien symbiote intending

to bond with him forever! As his new suit continues to influence his

behavior, Spidey disrupts a warehouse raid, thwarting the criminal

plans of the Rose! In retaliation, the Rose hires a deadly mercenary to

take the web-slinger down once and for all! Even with his enhanced

abilities, Spider-Man will soon fall prey to the Puma! Plus: Mary Jane

Watson returns to Peter Parker's life! It's one of the all-time great Marvel

comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #256.

MARVEL SUPER HEROES

SECRET WARS #5

FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY JIM SHOOTER

PENCILED BY BOB LAYTON

COVER BY BOB LAYTON

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Marvel's monthly celebration of the finest super-hero crossover of them all

continues! As if life on the Beyonder's Battleworld wasn't eventful enough

for Earth's stranded superhumans, Galactus has summoned his incredible

spacecraft to the planet. And now three separate factions – the heroes,

the villains and the X-Men – must reckon with the implications! But the

World-Eater isn't in the mood to explain himself and unleashes a deadly

robot to enforce his cosmic will! Meanwhile, a love triangle forms, the

villains mount their latest attack, the Molecule Man asserts himself and

Doctor Doom makes secret plans of his own! It's one of the all-time great

Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #5.

AVENGERS ANNUAL #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT

PENCILED BY MICHAEL GOLDEN • COVER BY AL MILGROM

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

This one really does have it all: the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Woman and the first appearance of Rogue! When Jessica Drew saves

an unconscious Carol Danvers from plummeting from the Golden Gate Bridge, she seeks the aid of the X-Men – and Professor X discovers

that Carol's powers and memories have been absorbed by a dangerous young mutant called Rogue! This deadly new recruit to Mystique's

Brotherhood of Evil Mutants won't stop there – next, she targets Captain America and Thor! The remaining Avengers must battle the Brotherhood

with Spider-Woman alongside them! But when the dust settles, what will the future hold for Carol Danvers, the woman who was once Ms. Marvel?

It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AVENGERS ANNUAL #10.

IMMORTAL THOR #10

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT BY PAULO SIQUIERA

THOR MUST DIE!

• The son of Odin faced three of his greatest foes in battle – with the fog of magic closing around him.

• Yet even if he won, he lost…for Thor fought not for his life – but for his death.

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the Minotaur's final triumph.

IMMORTAL THOR #11

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

LOKI MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

LOKI MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

FOLLOWING UP ON THE G.O.D.S. PAGE FROM IMMORTAL THOR #1!

• Tyr had vanished, and there were whispers of cosmic forces at work. And so, the children of Odin gathered in their father's name – to

search for one of their own.

• Regal Thor, fierce Angela, brave Balder, swift Hermod, quiet Honir, strong Vidar, cunning Loki, even Laussa the youngest, all were there…

and another beside. Another, whose name they feared.

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the lost son of Odin.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #8

ALYSSA WONG (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA • VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

NEW STATUS QUO!

Carol's connection to Yuna Yang is shattered – and the Undone is still coming! Captain Marvel reaches a point of no return!

CAPTAIN AMERICA #9

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TO STAND AGAINST DEATH!

Captain America has a new mission: to assemble six new change agents under the Front Door Cabaret's protection before they can be found

by those who want them eradicated. But his first recruit is already in danger, and Cap's only lead seems to be…a misplaced penguin?

NIGHT THRASHER #4 (OF 4)

J. HOLTHAM (W) • NELSON DÁNIEL (A)

COVER BY ALAN QUAH

NIGHT THRASHER FINALLY

CHOOSES A SIDE!

NIGHT THRASHER can no longer walk the line and is forced to

choose a side in the final battle for the soul of his city! Enemies

become allies, and the life of an old friend hangs in the balance as

Dwayne fights to free himself from the past and save the future. But

when the dust settles, will there even be anything – or anyone –

worth saving?

POWER PACK:

INTO THE STORM #5 (OF 5)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W)

JUNE BRIGMAN (A/C)

A POWER-PACKED CONCLUSION!

When the enemy's attempt to siphon Franklin Richard's powers goes

horribly wrong, the Power Pack must figure out how to reverse the

damage – and save their friend in the process. But in a battle of wills,

the obvious solution may not always be the wisest…

FANTASTIC FOUR #20

RYAN NORTH (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

THE THING MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

THE THING MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

• Things are calm and normal, and definitely will be for a long while. Things are NOT about to explode in everyone's faces, and this is NOT

the last chance at normalcy that the FF will have for a very, very long time!

• With that being absolutely the case, Ben "The Thing" Grimm and Johnny "The Human Torch" Storm get part-time jobs to bring in some extra cash

for the family – and end up getting the same job at the same location. But surely pairing a hotheaded fire guy with an exasperated rock guy is

a recipe for peace, quiet and tranquility, right? And surely these two won't bring their own drama with them when working side by side, yes?

• Also in this issue: anagnorisis!

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #4 (OF 4)

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

LORENZO TAMMETTA (A)

COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY

CHAD HARDIN

A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE OF THE SCARLET WITCH!

When the Wizard's latest attempt to end the Maximoff twins backfires, the

Scarlet Witch unleashes her maximum power – with Quicksilver by her

side. But there's more to the Wizard's mission than meets the eye – and his

mysterious patron is more invested in Wanda's future than she knows…

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #8

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

COVER BY JEN BARTEL

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY

CARLOS GOMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY ANDRÉS GENOLET

• The conclusion of She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts' space epic!

• YOUR heart is not ready for this issue.

• The action will get your heart pumping just in time for us to break it.

INCREDIBLE HULK #12

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

HULK SMASH VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • BLACK COSTUME VARIANT BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

In the aftermath of the tragic battle against Frozen Charlotte, Hulk pays a visit to STRANGE ACADEMY, seeking the help of BROTHER VOODOO

in saving Charlie's immortal soul! But when the task calls for a one-way descent into an exorcist's ancient prison in search of the immortal

FLESH-WEAVER, is the price too high even for the Incredible Hulk?

DAREDEVIL #9

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

WASHED IN BLOOD!

The peace Matt Murdock thought he had found has started to crumble into bloody rubble – and as enemies surround Matt and Elektra from

all sides, WILSON FISK makes a mysterious and dangerous return!

PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT #4 (OF 4)

ED BRISSON (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • COVER BY CORY SMITH

THETA SMILES IN THE FACE OF DEATH!

She tracked them across the stars, hunting like one of their own. Now they will honor her with the most glorious death! Armors and weapons

mean nothing here. This is a battle of wills, a primordial clash. Human vs. Super Predator – and the prize for each is blood.

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING, BRYAN HILL & PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE (W)

MICHAEL DOWLING, CHRISCROSS & MORE! (A) • COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

THE SLICKEST, SICKEST, MOST SADISTIC ISSUE YET!

Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Michael Dowling's "Utopia" reaches its final generation, the worst of human nature on full display. Then in

Bryan Hill's "Break Out," a man will do anything to provide a safe home for his daughter. And Weyland-Yutani is here to help… Then Eisner

and Harvey-award winner Pornsak Pichetshote brings his horror chops to the Alien universe! With more to be revealed, ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE

& BLOOD is a must-have for any Alien fan!

ALIENS: WHAT IF…? #3 (OF 5)

PAUL REISER, LEON REISER, ADAM F. GOLDBERG, HANS RODIONOFF & BRIAN VOLK-WEISS (W)

GUIU VILANOVA (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN MOONEY

WHAT IF…CARTER BURKE HAD LIVED?

The facehuggers hit the fan as Burke's plan goes horribly awry! Desperate to capture the life-saving adaptative qualities of Xenomorph

DNA – without Weyland-Yutani's knowledge – Burke and his only friend, a damaged combat synth named Cygnus, have brought Burke's own

worst nightmare right into his living room. The trap is set – now they need a victim to snap it. What the hell is Burke doing, and how does

his daughter, Brie, fit into all this?

STAR WARS: PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

GREG PAK (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PLO KOON & BULTAR SWAN MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

CELEBRATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PHANTOM MENACE WITH AN ALL-NEW STORY!

Explore the earliest days and secret inner life of ANAKIN SKYWALKER with never-before-seen, revelatory stories set before, after and

between the scenes of the classic movie! Featuring the dream of a JEDI, the gift of a TUSKEN RAIDER, the heart of a GUNGAN, the ache of

a mother and the horror of a hero!

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #2 (OF 4)

MARK RUSSELL (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM

VARIANT COVER BY DANNY EARLS • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

MAYHEM AT THE MOONBENDER COLONY!

• Who are THE REMAINDERS, and what threat are they to LORD PALPATINE?

• DARTH MAUL is sent to conquer a mining colony single-handed, but the unexpected opposition becomes an intense battle of life and death!

• One of STAR WARS' most famous villains learns one of his most valuable lessons!

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7 [PHASE III]

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ANAKIN SKYWALKER AND AHSOKA TANO MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO BALM OF THE LUMINOUS!

• DEATH at the heart of NIHIL SPACE. HOPE in the midst of despair.

• JEDI MASTER KEEVE TRENNIS has gathered a band of battle-weary Jedi, pirates and wanderers, but how long will they remain united as the CHILDREN

OF THE STORM make their move?

• Plus: The Nihil Minister of Advancement revealed: BARON BOOLAN makes his presence known!

STAR WARS #46

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

QUI-GON JINN & OBI-WAN KENOBI MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

OPERATION: RESCUE MON MOTHMA!

• The fate of the REBEL ALLIANCE has become intertwined with accused traitor LANDO CALRISSIAN – if he falls, so will the Rebellion.

• LEIA ORGANA must mount a desperate rescue mission if there is any hope of defeating the evil GALACTIC EMPIRE!

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #4 (OF 4)

MARC BERNARDIN (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A)

COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

SNOKE & KYLO REN MASTER & APPRENTICE

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

INTRODUCING THE SHROUD!

• Just as MACE and smuggler AZITA CRUUZ arrive at her freighter, they're

beset by MURO, DIYA and the leader of their cult, THE SHROUD.

• The Shroud is something that Mace Windu was never trained for and isn't

prepared for – and might push a JEDI KNIGHT to his breaking point!

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #3 (OF 4)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SSKEER & KEEVE MASTER & APPRENTICE

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

JANGO VS. AURRA SING!

• The heavyweight BOUNTY HUNTER battle that will shake the galaxy!

• Who is the mysterious figure behind the heist that is igniting a war?

• Prepare for a new twist when an unexpected alliance is revealed!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #46

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

DARTH SIDIOUS & COUNT DOOKU MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO THE RAZING OF EXEGOL, PART ONE!

• DARTH VADER and the SCHISM IMPERIAL launch their boldest challenge to the power of PALPATINE with an assault on EXEGOL, the home of the

EMPEROR'S greatest secrets and treasures!

• But if sheer brute force can't overcome the defenses of the SITH CITADEL, what terrifying new resources will the DARK LORD draw upon?

• Also: CAPTAIN ENRIC PRYDE faces his greatest test!

GODZILLA: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC JUNGGEUN YOON COVER

WRITTEN BY DOUG MOENCH

PENCILED BY HERB TRIMPE & TOM SUTTON

COVERS BY JUNGGEUN YOON & HERB TRIMPE



Godzilla, the towering scourge of Tokyo, rises from the depths in the United States – and the Marvel Universe! For two glorious years in the 1970s, Japan's

greatest export was one of Marvel's biggest stars – marching across America and battling some of the best and brightest the House of Ideas had to offer,

including the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the Champions, Nick Fury and the mechanized monster fighter, Red Ronin! Godzilla goes west, travels through

time to battle Devil Dinosaur and hosts one of Spider-Man's most gratuitous guest-shots ever – but when Godzilla is shrunk down to miniature size, the terrible

titan proves it can still be a tiny terror! Plus: Aliens, mutants, mad scientists and epic kaiju clashes with Godzilla's fellow towering titans – including

Batragon and Yetrigar! Collecting GODZILLA (1977) #1-24.

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MICHAEL GOLDEN COVER

WRITTEN BY BILL MANTLO

PENCILED BY PAT BRODERICK, GIL KANE & BUTCH GUICE WITH VAL MAYERIK, KEITH GIFFEN, JOHN GARCIA, STEVE DITKO, LUKE

McDONNELL & MIKE VOSBURG

COVERS BY MICHAEL GOLDEN, BOB LAYTON & GIL KANE



Reprinted for the first time ever! Marvel's second Micronauts Omnibus begins with an explosive six-part origin of the Microverse! Commander Rann and

his band of freedom fighters must find three keys to stave off a time of darkness while remaining one step ahead of the mad King Argon. To do that, they'll

need help. Enter: Doctor Strange! The Micronauts will also discover a pair of new recruits: the friendly but ferocious Devil and his companion Fireflyte. In a

return to Earth, our heroes end up in the X-Men's Danger Room, pursued by the killer metamorph Huntarr. The action reaches a crescendo as the Micronauts

are drawn back to Homeworld once again to fight against Argon – and Baron Karza! Collecting MICRONAUTS (1979) #30-54.

SPIDER-MAN BY MICHELINIE & LARSEN OMNIBUS HC

ERIK LARSEN SPIDER-MAN COVER – NEW PRINTING!

WRITTEN BY DAVID MICHELINIE, ERIK LARSEN, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & HOWARD MACKIE

PENCILED BY ERIK LARSEN & MARK BAGLEY

COVERS BY ERIK LARSEN

Every Spider-Man story featuring the action-packed art of Erik Larsen – including his fan-favorite collaboration with writer David Michelinie! These two

top-notch creators pitted Spidey against heavyweights like Magneto, the Tri-Sentinel and the Punisher – but that was just a warm-up for the main events:

The return of the Sinister Six! A deadlier-than-ever Venom! And a senses-shattering showdown with Doctor Doom! In this seminal run, Spider-Man gains

cosmic abilities, loses his spider-powers, battles Styx & Stone and the Black Fox, and fights alongside…Sandman and the Avengers?! Plus: A latter-day

showdown with the Spider-Slayers – and Larsen doubles up as writer to team Spider-Man with Wolverine and deliver the shocking sequel "Revenge of

the Sinister Six"! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #287, #324, #327 and #329-350; SPIDER-MAN (1990) #15, #18 and #21-23; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

(1999) #19-21; and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #48-50 and SPIDER-MAN (1990) #19-20.

SPIDER-MAN: THE COMPLETE BLACK COSTUME SAGA

OMNIBUS HC RON FRENZ COVER

WRITTEN BY TOM DEFALCO, BOB LAYTON, DAVID MICHELINIE, CARY BURKETT, TONY ISABELLA,

LOUISE SIMONSON, BOB DENATALE, AL MILGROM, BILL MANTLO & MORE

PENCILED BY RON FRENZ, RICK LEONARDI, BOB LAYTON, GREG LAROCQUE, BRET BLEVINS, PAUL NEARY,

AL MILGROM, HERB TRIMPE, KERRY GAMMILL & MORE

COVERS BY RON FRENZ

The entire shocking saga of the symbiotic suit that became the iconic villain Venom! When Spider-Man returns from the Secret Wars with a snazzy new

black costume, he's faster and stronger – and has an unending, built-in supply of webbing! All the better for tussling with foes like the Rose, Black Fox, Red

Ghost, Jack O'Lantern, Puma and the Blob! But something's not quite right. Curse that ol' Parker luck, the black costume is a hungry alien symbiote…and it's

grown very attached to him! With help from the Fantastic Four, Spidey gets free – but the sinister symbiote isn't finished with him yet, and Spidey soon faces

the fight of his life to avoid a permanent bond! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #252-263 and ANNUAL #18; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #141-150 and

ANNUAL #7; PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #90-100 and ANNUAL #4; and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #1.

THOR BY CATES & KLEIN OMNIBUS HC NIC KLEIN

THOR SOLO COVER

WRITTEN BY DONNY CATES, AL EWING, TORUNN GRØNBEKK, AARON KUDER, COLLIN KELLY,

JACKSON LANZING & MORE

PENCILED BY NIC KLEIN, AARON KUDER, MICHELE BANDINI, MARTÍN CÓCCOLO, SALVADOR LARROCA,

JUAN GEDEON, SERGIO DÁVILA, IBRAIM ROBERSON & MORE

COVERS BY NIC KLEIN

The prince is now a king. The realms are at peace. All of Asgard lies before Thor, God of Thunder – but the skies above the Realm Eternal are never clear

for long. The Black Winter is coming – and to triumph over this new threat, Thor must be transformed in a most unexpected way! But something is wrong

with Mjolnir! What will it take to hold on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse? Plus: Thor revisits his old mortal persona, but he isn't

ready for the terrifying Donald Blake that awaits! Odin makes a surprising return! Thor battles Marvel heavyweights Venom, the Hulk and Doctor Doom!

And what secret history does Thanos have with Bor, father of Odin? Collecting THOR (2020) #1-35, HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA, HULK (2021)

#7-8, THANOS: DEATH NOTES, and material from THOR ANNUAL (2021) #1 and THOR ANNUAL (2023) #1.

MOON KNIGHT BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC

GREG CAPULLO COVER

WRITTEN BY JED MACKAY & DANNY LORE

PENCILED BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, FEDERICO SABBATINI, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, PARTHA PRATIM,

ALESSANDRO VITTI & CREEES LEE

COVERS BY GREG CAPULLO & ARTHUR ADAMS

From the mysterious Midnight Mission, Moon Knight shelters his people from the weird and horrible – stalking the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent-

moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his flock. While Khonshu languishes in prison, Marc Spector's sacred duty must still be observed: the

protection of those who travel at night. But what happens when those he would save are turned into weapons against him? Moon Knight must reckon with the

sinister plots of Zodiac, wage war with the vampires of the Structure and face a challenge to his status as Fist of Khonshu from a new vigilante on the scene:

The Hunter's Moon is rising! Will Marc's solemn mission prove his undoing? Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2021) #1-30, DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT, MOON

KNIGHT ANNUAL (2022) #1, and material from MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2023) #1 and AVENGERS (2018) #45.

832 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PACHECO COVER –

NEW PRINTING!

WRITTEN BY STAN LEE & GARY FRIEDRICH

PENCILED BY GENE COLAN, JOHN ROMITA SR., JOHN BUSCEMA, GRAY MORROW, GIL KANE & SAL BUSCEMA

COVERS BY CARLOS PACHECO & JOHN ROMITA SR.

While the world believes that Steve Rogers is dead, Captain America lives on! In this Omnibus collection of Marvel classics by Stan Lee, Gene Colan and

John Romita Sr., Cap embarks upon some of his all-time greatest adventures! A body-swapping encounter with the Red Skull and his Cosmic Cube leads to

the first appearance of the Falcon; M.O.D.O.K. returns with a vengeance – and a secret weapon; Cap sets out on a road trip to explore his and his country's

souls; Bucky Barnes returns; Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. enlist Cap in their battle against Hydra; Spider-Man and the Hulk face off against the star-spangled

Avenger; and so much more! Every amazing story, every classic cover, every letters page is painstakingly restored and presented in this must-have oversized

extravaganza! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #114-148.

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 6 HC

WRITTEN BY MICHAEL FLEISHER & ROGER STERN WITH J.M. DEMATTEIS & JIM SHOOTER

PENCILED BY BOB BUDIANSKY WITH LUKE MCDONNELL, JACK SPARLING, TOM SUTTON, DON PERLIN & BOB HALL

COVER BY BOB BUDIANSKY

Johnny Blaze's ability to control the unrelenting demonic power of the Ghost Rider is starting to fail – and when the Spirit of Vengeance can range free, his

wrath will know no limits! Villains from the overly ocular Orb to Azmodeus don't know what's in store for them. What do we have in store for you? Not just

another full tank of GHOST RIDER, but the beginning of the creative runs of fan-favorite writers Roger Stern and J.M. DeMatteis, and high-octane artist Bob

Budiansky! They rejuvenated the series, bringing higher stakes, even more suspenseful storytelling and classic moments for every horror-hero fan to love:

Ghost Rider goes to confession! The Freakmaster! Killer clowns! And a demon biker ready to burn rubber and mete out the vengeance of Hell! Collecting

GHOST RIDER (1973) #63-73 and AVENGERS (1963) #214.

MARVEL STUDIOS' LOKI: SEASON TWO –

THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

WRITTEN BY JESS HARROLD

Loki season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season 1 finale, when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along

with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search

of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. Continuing their popular ART OF series

of tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative

team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated series.

NYX GALLERY EDITION HC

WRITTEN BY JOE QUESADA & MARJORIE LIU

PENCILED BY JOSH MIDDLETON, ROBERT TERANISHI, KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY & SARA PICHELLI

COVER BY JOSH MIDDLETON

Headline! Meet a pack of New York City gutterpunks – including the girl destined to one day become the All-New, All-Different Wolverine! Yes, X-23's journey

of hardship begins in NYC, where Xavier's dream has failed a group of young mutants. These wayward angels with dirty faces must rely on themselves for

everything from food to shelter to love. Just as the X-Men battle for their lives against super villains, these kids face their own fight for survival in the cold,

harsh city that never sleeps against the backdrop of their species' nigh extinction. The world of the X-Men hits the streets in this gritty and offbeat different

series – now looking better than ever before on the oversized pages of a Gallery Edition! Collecting NYX #1-7 and NYX: NO WAY HOME #1-6.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III VOL. 1 –

CHILDREN OF THE STORM TPB

WRITTEN BY CAVAN SCOTT

PENCILED BY JIM TOWE, ARIO ANINDITO & MARIKA CRESTA

COVER BY PHIL NOTO



STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC returns for its explosive Phase III! A year after the destruction of Starlight Beacon, Marchion Ro and the Nihil stand

victorious! The once-mighty Jedi are outclassed, the Republic is on its knees, and Keeve Trennis leads a desperate assault against an invading force on

the edges of the galactic frontier! The odds are stacked against her, but a Jedi always clings to hope. The Force is with her…right? Not so fast! Because

the Nihil are allying themselves with the Hutts, and the galaxy just became an even more dangerous place. Past missions come back to haunt the Jedi, and

familiar faces return – but not as they used to be! Who – or what – is the Child of the Storm? Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2023) #1-4 and

material from STAR WARS: REVELATIONS (2023).

VENOM BY AL EWING VOL. 6 TPB

WRITTEN BY TORUNN GRØNBEKK & AL EWING

PENCILED BY JULIUS OHTA, RAFAEL PIMENTEL & CAFU

COVER BY CAFU

The sting of the widow! Natasha Romanoff crosses paths with the symbiotes in a way that will leave them both changed…forever! Can the Black Widow

resist the symbiote's corrupting and violent influence? Perhaps the bigger question: Will the symbiote be able to survive hers?! Freshly united and teamed

up, Venom and Toxin must fight like hell to save one of the Marvel Universe's greatest heroes from the darkness within her – unleashed by an all-new, allhorrifying

symbiote! Remember how Venom used to eat brains, but then got over that as it tried to become a hero? Well, this symbiote doesn't share that

gentler disposition! Plus: Eddie Brock's transformative journey continues as he comes face to face with manifestations of his anger, hate and wrath! Will

Eddie have the strength to face his greatest foes yet and emerge victorious? Collecting VENOM (2021) #26-30.

SPIDER-WOMAN BY STEVE FOXE VOL. 1: GANG WAR TPB

WRITTEN BY STEVE FOXE

PENCILED BY CAROLA BORELLI & ERIC KODA

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The world has changed for Spider-Woman! The Web of Life and Destiny restored Jessica Drew's existence, but Carol Danvers and the precognitive Madame

Web can tell something is different. Where is Spider-Woman's infant son, Gerry?! Meanwhile, the Viper has engineered a deadly union between Hydra and

Diamondback that's about to tear the city apart – and bring forth a new foe powerful enough to destroy New York while burning Spider-Woman's world to

the ground! As a Gang War rages and Spider-Man reaches out to recruit Jess to a new team, Spider-Woman digs into the shadowy corners of her past while

pursuing her own very personal agenda. She may be lost in darkness, but she won't be fighting alone. Not when her best friend is Captain Marvel! Collecting

SPIDER-WOMAN (2023) #1-5 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #31.

DARK X-MEN: THE MERCY CROWN TPB

WRITTEN BY STEVE FOXE

PENCILED BY JONAS SCHARF, NELSON DÁNIEL & ROSI KÄMPE

COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Welcome to the Dark X-Men…hope the world survives the experience! Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, Madelyne Pryor realizes that

the world needs X-Men now more than ever. Havok and Gambit have served on the team before, but never one that looks like this! And how does young

mutant Carmen Cruz, A.K.A. Gimmick, fall under the Goblin Queen's sway? The Dark X-Men's first "rescue mission" ends in blood and flame, with the team

at each other's throats – and the fallen rising against them! But will Chasm, the villainous Spider-Man clone held prisoner in Limbo, join the fight? Or will

he become Madelyne's ultimate downfall? And when Orchis' shocking secret weapon is revealed, who will emerge as the one true Goblin Queen? Find out

in the most horrific X-Men saga yet! Collecting DARK X-MEN (2023) #1-5 and material from MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE (2023).

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN: FALL OF X TPB

WRITTEN BY SI SPURRIER

PENCILED BY LEE GARBETT, JAVIER PINA, WILTON SANTOS & MARCUS TO

COVER BY TONY DANIEL

Bamf! Thwip! Escaping the turmoil of FALL OF X in a flash of smoke and brimstone, Nightcrawler reinvents himself as the Uncanny Spider-Man! As the

swashbuckling, devil-may-care hero battles some of the most iconic members of the real Spidey's rogues' gallery, hangs out with other web-slingers and

saves civilians – mutant and human alike – Kurt Wagner is having the time of his life! But it's not all fun and games. This Nightcrawler-turned-wall-crawler

can't ignore the mutant plight forever. He's in the sights of Silver Sable. And throughout it all, he must confront a long-simmering mystery surrounding his

mother Mystique! Plus: The definitive origin story of Nightcrawler clears away all the lies you've been told – and delivers the truth about Raven Darkhölme

and Kurt Wagner, once and for all! Collecting UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #1-5 and X-MEN BLUE: ORIGINS.

SINS OF SINISTER TPB

WRITTEN BY KIERON GILLEN, AL EWING & SI SPURRIER

PENCILED BY PACO MEDINA, ANDREA DI VITO, ALESSANDRO VITTI, PATCH ZIRCHER, LUCAS WERNECK & MORE

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU



Reality is rewritten in Mister Sinister's answer to the Age of Apocalypse! For decades, Sinister has plotted and schemed, intent on creating a "better"

world. Now, at last, his plans come to fruition beyond his wildest dreams – and his darkest nightmares! Ten, a hundred and a thousand years into the future,

a horrific timeline has been unleashed – more hideous than even Sinister imagined! Who are the Immoral X-Men, sworn to crush a world that adores and

respects them? Why are Storm and the Brotherhood seeking deadly revenge? And what is the shocking secret of the bloodthirsty bamfing assassins known

as the Legion of the Night? As Sinister's genetic tampering runs rampant across the globe, can the X-Men survive this experience? Can anyone? Collecting

SINS OF SINISTER #1, IMMORAL X-MEN #1-3, STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1-3, NIGHTCRAWLERS #1-3 and SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION.

REALM OF X TPB

WRITTEN BY TORUNN GRØNBEKK

PENCILED BY DIÓGENES NEVES & BRUNO OLIVEIRA

COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

ON SALE JUNE 2024

Stranded in Vanaheim! Leaping straight from the astonishing aftermath of the Hellfire

Gala, the unlikely group of Magik, Mirage, Marrow and Dust must somehow find a

way to work alongside…Typhoid Mary! Even more confounding, the locals seem to

believe that the mutants hold the key to fulfilling a prophecy that can either raise the

realm to riches – or cause it to fall to ruin. With Magik's powers malfunctioning and

a mysterious figure amassing power on the outskirts of Vanaheim, these X-Men are

going to have to band together if they want to stay alive long enough to find their way

home! Lost and at the end of her rope, Dani beseeches her former friends in Asgard

for help – but will reinforcements arrive in time to turn the tide? Collecting REALM

OF X #1-4.

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY

VOL. 9 TPB

WRITTEN BY BENJAMIN PERCY

PENCILED BY DANIEL PICCIOTTO & ROBERT GILL

COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

ON SALE JUNE 2024

The final battle for X-Force! In the aftermath of revelations from Colossus and the Beast,

X-Force must regroup. Before they tackle their next mission, they marshal their forces at a

remote new base. But if the harsh arctic environment doesn't do them in, Orchis just might!

Then, at long last, X-Force takes their fight straight to Henry McCoy – and he will answer

for his crimes! In a simpler time, the bounding Beast used to partner up with his fellow

Avenger, Wonder Man! But after Hank's frightening fall from grace, is there any chance

these two can still see eye to eye? In a last desperate attempt to take down the Beast, XForce

will witness the return of…the Beast?! As the team confronts Hank with their secret

weapon, brace yourself for the final reckoning! Collecting X-FORCE (2020) #47-50.

AVENGERS BY JED MACKAY VOL. 2: TWILIGHT DREAMING TPB

WRITTEN BY JED MACKAY

PENCILED BY C.F. VILLA

COVER BY STUART IMMONEN

What has happened to the Avengers? They are Earth's Mightiest Heroes – but they're beginning not to recognize Earth as their own. Trapped in a world they

never made, the team must struggle to break free – while one of their number fights their own hopeless battle against Myrddin and his Twilight Court! But

Avengers never fight alone, and their most dangerous member is about to join the conflict. At stake: the fate of Kang the Conqueror! With Kang being the only

source of information the Avengers have regarding the Tribulation Events, can the Avengers save him before Myrddin strikes? Plus: The Avengers' orbital

super-fortress, the Impossible City, just isn't quite home without Edwin Jarvis! Collecting AVENGERS (2023) #7-11.

THUNDERBOLTS: WORLDSTRIKE TPB

WRITTEN BY COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

PENCILED BY GERALDO BORGES & NICO LEON

COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

No one is safe from the Thunderbolts! Bucky Barnes – the former Winter Soldier now known as the Revolution – just inherited a mountain of covert intel,

and he has one objective: justice, like lightning! He's going after the establishment, the people no one else is willing or able to take down, and he'll do

whatever it takes to win. Teaming with the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Bucky assembles a team of black-ops heavy hitters – including

the Black Widow, the White Widow and Shang-Chi – to pursue high-profile targets like the Red Skull, Kingpin and even Doctor Doom himself! But do

even they have the firepower required to stop the American Kaiju from destroying Hong Kong? Plus: Learn the reason why Bucky made a powerful enemy

in Wilson Fisk! Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (2023) #1-4 and DEVIL'S REIGN: WINTER SOLDIER.

HAWKEYE MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: THE REUNION TPB

Volume #1 in the Hawkeye Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY JIM MCCANN & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI

PENCILED BY DAVID LÓPEZ, MANUEL GARCÍA, PACO DIAZ & MORE

COVER BY MIKE PERKINS

Mockingbird is back! Hawkeye, the world's greatest marksman, is reunited with his ex-wife! Thought dead for years, the superspy Mockingbird is eager

to punch some bad guys. But when Clint tags along on her mission, can they ignore their feelings long enough to save the day? Or will old foes Crossfire

and the Phantom Rider destroy them first? Plus: When Mockingbird is targeted for death along with Hawkeye's former flame the Black Widow, Hawk and

Mock must discover who's killing Marvel's superspies – and the shock ending will leave Clint blindsided! It's high-octane action and intrigue as Hawkeye

and Mockingbird take on the world's biggest threats – and each other! Collecting NEW AVENGERS: THE REUNION #1-4, HAWKEYE & MOCKINGBIRD #1-6,

WIDOWMAKER #1-4, HAWKEYE: BLINDSPOT #1-4, HAWKEYE & MOCKINGBIRD SKETCHBOOK, and material from DARK REIGN: NEW NATION and ENTER

THE HEROIC AGE.

THOR MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

REBORN FROM RAGNAROK TPB

Volume #1 in the Thor Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, STAN LEE & PETER MILLIGAN

PENCILED BY MIKE MCKONE, OLIVIER COIPEL, MARKO DJURDJEVIC, DAVID AJA & TONCI ZONJIC

COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

The glory of Asgard begins anew! Thor and the Asgardians recently perished, swallowed up by Ragnarok. But when Mjolnir crash-lands in Oklahoma, the

hammer attracts the attention of the Fantastic Four…and Doctor Doom! Awoken from the slumber of death, Thor must reckon with the mythic Norse kingdom's

legacy and the awakening of its immortal heroes – but in a world that may not want them back! Thor is determined that the Asgardian cycle of life must begin

again – even for his brother, Loki. But the Trickster has returned with a sense of purpose, seeking a fresh start to write her story anew – but her scheming

remains unchanged, and that can only be a bad thing for Asgard! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #536-537, THOR (2007) #1-12 and #600, and material from

DARK REIGN: THE CABAL ONE-SHOT.

NEW X-MEN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

E IS FOR EXTINCTION TPB

Volume #1 in the New X-Men Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY GRANT MORRISON

PENCILED BY FRANK QUITELY, ETHAN VAN SCIVER, IGOR KORDEY, TOM DERENICK & LEINIL FRANCIS YU

COVER BY FRANK QUITELY

Writer Grant Morrison propels the X-Men into the 21st century! Cassandra Nova will stop at nothing to see all mutants exterminated. Her wild Sentinels' first

strike on Genosha brings death and horror beyond belief, but she has far more personal plans for the X-Men! Meanwhile, joined by wicked telepath Emma Frost

and mysterious powerhouse Xorn, the X-Men go public and expand Xavier's school to train a new generation of mutants – including the insect-like Angel, birdboy

Beak and telepathic quintuplets the Stepford Cuckoos! As the team faces the disturbing threat of John Sublime and his organ-harvesting U-Men, Jean's

powers flare out of control, the Beast makes a frightening discovery, and Professor X lies near death! Can the X-Men withstand Cassandra's return – with the

full might of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard at her command? Collecting NEW X-MEN (2001) #114-126 and ANNUAL 2001.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION:

RETURN OF THE SINISTER SIX TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #21 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY DAVID MICHELINIE & CHARLES VESS

PENCILED BY ERIK LARSEN, MARK BAGLEY & CHARLES VESS

COVER BY ERIK LARSEN

Doctor Octopus is putting the band back together! But who will join master planner Otto Octavius in the most Sinister Six of all? Spidey is about to find

out, but defeating this sextet of his most ruthless foes will test him like never before – and in the aftermath, Peter's tremendous sense of responsibility

will lead him to give up his powers! Is this Spider-Man no more? Normal life isn't so great when the Scorpion attacks, and the Black Cat must leap to the

rescue. Fingers crossed that the web-slinger will be back in action by the time Venom returns, the Avengers assemble and Doctor Doom arrives in town!

Plus: Peter and Mary Jane's romantic getaway in Scotland turns into a haunted second honeymoon! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #334-350 and

SPIDER-MAN: SPIRITS OF THE EARTH.

CAPTAIN AMERICA MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE WINTER SOLDIER TPB

Volume #1 in the Captain America Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY ED BRUBAKER

PENCILED BY STEVE EPTING, MICHAEL LARK, JOHN PAUL LEON, LEE WEEKS, MIKE PERKINS, JAVIER PULIDO

& MARCOS MARTIN

COVER BY STEVE EPTING

The shocking murder of the Red Skull leaves an unfinished Cosmic Cube at large! Adding to the imminent danger, a cadre of the Skull's followers plans to ignite

bombs in the hearts of Paris, London and Manhattan! Racing against a rapidly ticking clock, Captain America must solve the mystery of his nemesis' murder

and find the Cube before it can be used to rewrite reality! But there's a lethal assassin on the loose with an all-too-familiar face. Cap's suspicions about the

Winter Soldier will soon be answered in the most brutal way possible, tearing open old wounds and threatening to carve new scars that will never heal! Plus:

Crossbones and the Red Skull's daughter, Sin, carve a path of chaos and destruction across the United States! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #1-17 and

#1 DIRECTOR'S CUT, and CAPTAIN AMERICA 65TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL.

DEFENDERS EPIC COLLECTION: ENTER – THE HEADMEN TPB

Volume #2 in the Defenders Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY LEN WEIN & STEVE GERBER WITH TONY ISABELLA, CHRIS CLAREMONT, JIM STARLIN, STAN LEE,

DENNIS O'NEIL, BILL EVERETT, PAUL S. NEWMAN & LARRY LIEBER

PENCILED BY SAL BUSCEMA WITH GIL KANE, JIM STARLIN, DON HECK, GEORGE TUSKA, JACK KIRBY,

BILL EVERETT, BOB POWELL, ANGELO TORRES & DOUG WILDEY

COVER BY SAL BUSCEMA

The Defenders, comicdom's No. 1 non-team, are back – and things are about to get weird in all the best ways! As we begin, the Defenders confront Nebulon

and the other-dimensional Squadron Sinister. It's an encounter that will bring Nighthawk into the fold and change the team forever! Magneto and his Ultimate

Mutant strike, the Wrecking Crew debuts, Luke Cage and Daredevil join up, and Valkyrie continues the search for answers to her fractured identity!

Then, Steve Gerber takes the writing reins, injecting the series with knowing absurdity and cutting social commentary in the form of the bizarre Headmen

and the bigoted Sons of the Serpent! Gerber crafted challenging stories that set the tone for the Defenders going forward – and define them even today!

Collecting DEFENDERS (1972) #12-25, GIANT-SIZE DEFENDERS #1-4 and MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #6-7 – plus material from MYSTERY TALES #21, WORLD

OF FANTASY #11 and TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #9.

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY MARGARET STOHL TPB

WRITTEN BY MARGARET STOHL

PENCILED BY RAMON ROSANAS, BRENT SCHOONOVER, RO STEIN, TED BRANDT, MICHELE BANDINI,

CARLOS PACHECO, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE & MORE

COVER BY TERRY DODSON

New York Times best-selling author Margaret Stohl makes her comic-book debut! As Alpha Flight commander, Carol Danvers has the world cheering her

on – but has Captain Marvel become someone she no longer recognizes? She'd rather focus on the job – which includes tackling a shady character hunting

for alien refugee children and protecting a volatile Earth from a Chitauri invasion! Then, join Carol on a cosmic journey through a realm where up is down

and good is evil as she goes head-to-head with…Star-Lord?! And when Carol heads back to her family home for some well-earned rest, a deadly weapon

targets the sleepy coastal town – and Captain Marvel is in for some shocking revelations about herself and her family! Collecting THE MIGHTY CAPTAIN

MARVEL #0-9, CAPTAIN MARVEL (2017) #125-129, GENERATIONS: CAPTAIN MARVEL & CAPTAIN MAR-VELL and THE LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL #1-5.

PEACH MOMOKO'S DEMON SAGA: DEMON DAYS GN-TPB

WRITTEN BY PEACH MOMOKO WITH ZACK DAVISSON

PENCILED BY PEACH MOMOKO

COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

IN GLORIOUS BLACK AND WHITE!

Peach Momoko's acclaimed reimagining of the Marvel Universe – now in bold black and white! A wandering swordswoman with a psychic blade arrives

at a village targeted by demons. One is black and white with a horrifying tongue, and another may be the strongest demon there is! Mariko Yashida hears

mysterious voices and has strange dreams that feel real. Maybe her redheaded maid who dresses all in black might know more than she lets on? But as

Mariko embarks on a wondrous journey, deadly creatures lurk in the woods – including a mysterious blue-skinned woman and a giant with super-strength

and claws! Enter a creative and mysterious new world of demons, monsters, mutants and magic! Collecting DEMON DAYS: X-MEN, DEMON DAYS: MARIKO,

DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB, DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM, DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD, and material from KING IN BLACK #4 and ELEKTRA: BLACK,

WHITE & BLOOD #4.

X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – FEARED AND HATED GN-TPB

WRITTEN BY RALPH MACCHIO

PENCILED BY ANDREW WILDMAN & CHRIS BATISTA

COVER BY STEVE LIGHTLE

Exploding from your TV screen! The iconic X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES thrilled fans in the 1990s and defined the X-Men for an entire generation. And their smallscreen

adventures, inspired by the X-Men's classic storylines, were adapted into comic-book form as well! Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Wolverine, Rogue, Gambit,

Beast, Jubilee and Morph are Professor X's Uncanny X-Men – ready to battle threats including Sabretooth, the Juggernaut and Magneto, Master of Magnetism! But

when the mutant-hunting robotic Sentinels attack, one of the team will pay the ultimate price! Plus: The X-Men battle the misunderstood Morlocks – and from the

far future comes the freedom-fighting soldier called Cable! Collecting X-MEN ADVENTURES (1992) #1-8.

FOC 04/29/24, ON-SALE 06/12/24

SCARLET WITCH #1

