Last Annihilation Wakanda #1 Preview: Too Busy to Save the Universe

As the leader of both Wakanda, the Earth-bound nation, and its intergalactic imperial counterpart, as well as a member of The Avengers, the Black Panther is sort of a busy dude. The last thing he has time to be doing is getting involved in a Marvel super-mega-crossover event, even if it is one that's currently rocking the Marvel cosmic universe to its foundations. But in this preview of Last Annihilation Wakanda #1, that's exactly what's asked of him. Will he make time to do it? Check out the preview below to find out.

LAST ANNIHILATION WAKANDA #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Narcisse, Evan (A) German Peralta (CA) Philip Tan

With the universe itself at stake, Black Panther enlists the might of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda to help stop the dreaded Dormammu! And leading the Wakandan forces is none other than the legendary M'Baku! Will T'Challa and M'Baku be able to defeat Dormammu's army of Mindless Ones? Don't miss this critical chapter of the LAST ANNIHILATION event as a new hero emerges! Rated T+

In Shops: 9/15/2021

SRP: $4.99