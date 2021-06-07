LATE: Captain America, Mighty Valkyries and Red Room

LATE: Originally intended to be published in June, Captain America #30, the final issue of Ta-Nehisi Coates run on the series, accompanied by Leonard Kirk, has been delayed, slipping into July. The 7th of July, to be precise, missing July the 4th as originally planned.

LATE: Joining it in that delay is the final issue of The Mighty Valkyries 5-issue mini-series, slipping from August to the 15th of September. It is an utterly beautiful painted comic book from Mattia De Iulis, so I think we might be able to cut them some slack on this one.

LATE: Red Room #2 is only a week late, slipping from the 23rd of June to the 30th of June, but hey, it's a beautiful comic book, and any excuse to mention it, right? And including it in this list will make Ed Piskor feel like one of the big boys.