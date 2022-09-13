Latest Comixology Original Takes Supernatural Census of New York City

Census is the latest title to drop as part of Amazon's Comixology Originals line of comics available to read for free for subscribers if they can stomach using Amazon's revamped app to do it. From writers Marc Bernadin and Adam Freeman, artist Sebastián Piriz, letterer Bernardo Brice, and editor Sarah Litt, Census #1 is available to read today.

The synopsis:

Liam Malone is a poly-sci major with a minor in communications who's searching for his first real job. While riding the bus in NYC he sees a sign that says "Good pay, flexible hours, no experience necessary" so he heads on over for an interview and gets a job working for the Census Bureau. But he quickly learns this is no ordinary Census Bureau, it's the Otherworld Census Bureau and he's got to count and register all of the demons, djinn, changelings, and other supernatural beings living in New York. In Census, Liam embarks on a terrifying yet humorous adventure as he goes door to door and learns that to get the job of a lifetime, sometimes you have to sell your soul. This job might just cost him his life.

How come we never find the job of a lifetime while riding public transit? It would sure be better than being vomited on by a vagrant.

Bernadin had the following to say about the series in the press release:

I was born in New York City, and it always feels like a place that has more doors than people. And behind each of those doors is someone's story. Many of those stories are mundane and average, I'm sure, but others might be wild and magical and dangerous. As New Yorkers, Adam and I figured this was the perfect canvas to place a coming-of-age tale about a pathetically apathetic slacker who learns a bit about the real world and his place in it.

Freeman added:

We love turning genres on their heads, so it was a blast to bring our sense of humor to the supernatural and mythological sandbox – all set within the diverse cultures and boroughs of our native New York City.

And Piriz said:

I had a great time bringing Marc and Adam's super detailed New York to life and populating it with monsters and creatures from all around the world. Lots of the pages were like a gift from the writers encouraging me to have fun. I can't wait for readers to see it.

To read Census, you'll need a subscription to Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, or ComiXology Unlimited, or you'll have to purchase the issues individually. You can learn more here. Check out a preview of Census #1 below.

