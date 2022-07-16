League Of Littles Graphic Novel by Casey Lyall & Ken Niimura For 2025

League of Littles by Casey Lyall and Ken Niimura is a new graphic novel that follows the adventures of the newest recruits to an international organization that protects and supports the needs of youngest siblings around the globe. Martha Mihalick at Greenwillow Books has bought world rights to League of Littles and publication is scheduled for winter 2025.

Ken Niimura is a Spanish-Japanese cartoonist and illustrator who is best known for drawing I Kill Giants, written by Joe Kelly, which won the International Manga Award and was adapted into a film in 2019 starring Zoe Saldana. His series Umami earned him an Eisner Award for Best Digital Comic.

Casey Lyall is the author of the humorous middle grade mystery series Howard Wallace, P.I.(from Sterling Children's Books, and A Spoonful Of Frogs illustrated by Vera Brosgol and next year's Gnome Is Where Your Heart Is, both from HarperCollins/Greenwillow Books.)

Casey Lyall tweeted "I wrote a graphic novel! This book has been bonkers fun to work on (and the fun isn't over yet!) You're all going to flip over @ken_niimura's amazing art. Thrilled to be working with @MarthaMihalick and @GreenwillowBook again and big thanks to @mollykh! Can't wait for 2025!

Ken Niimura added "Can't wait to show what @CKLyall and I are working on! Coming out in 2025, through @GreenwillowBook, thanks to @MarthaMihalick & @chadwbecks! Hoping to make a book that young siblings all over the world can relate to (despite being an oldest sibling myself)!"

Casey Lyall's agent Molly Ker Hawn at the Bent Agency, and Ken Niimura's agent Chad W. Beckerman at the CAT Agency represented the pair.