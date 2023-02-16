Leah Moore & John Reppion Launch SanjuliánVerse at Opus Comics In May, Opus Comics will be publishing the SanjuliánVerse with Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World by Leah Moore, John Reppion, and Silvia Califano.

The Frazettaverse has been a hit line from Opus Comics (and survived any recent rescheduling) and, in May, Opus Comics will be following that up with something I am going to call the SanjuliánVerse. The work of classic comic book creator Sanjulián, reinterpreted in the first series, Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World #1, to be published for the week of Free Comic Book Day 2023, and one year after the launch of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1. By Leah Moore and John Reppion, and drawn by Silvia Califano, with covers from Ariel Olivetti and Sanjulián.

Manuel Pérez Clemente, also known as Sanjulián is a Spanish painter, born in Barcelona in 1941, who studied at Belles Arts of Sant Jordi, best known for magazine and novel covers over the decades most notable for his magazine and novel covers. Sanjulián began working for Selecciones Ilustradas in 1962, and for Warren Publishing in the USA in 1970 with Frank Frazetta, on Vampirella and Conan. He also worked on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and created the DVD cover art for George Lucas' THX 1138, as Lucas owns many Sanjulián originals as well as Sylvester Stallone, Danny DeVito, Mel Gibson and more. The solicitation for Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World #1 runs below.

Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World #1—Cover A: Ariel Olivetti

Leah Moore & John Reppion (W) •Silvia Califano (A) •Ariel Olivetti (CA)

Legendary Spanish artist Sanjulián is known throughout the world for his beautiful and haunting covers for Creepy, Eerie, Famous Monsters, Vampirella, and many more. Now his most vivid paintings are coming to life in QUEENS OF THE LOST WORLD, in this collaboration with the master himself! Written byLeah Moore & John Reppion (Doctor Who) with art by Silvia Califano (Star Trek: Year Five), this ongoing series features characters inspired by iconic paintings like Dragon Queen, Warrior, and Glass of Death in a thrilling fantasy adventure! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information. $4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World #1—Cover B: Sanjulián

In shops: May 3, 2023

*Retailer incentives:For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Blank Sketch cover

For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Santi Casas

For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded variant cover by Santi Casas