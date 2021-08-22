Leatherface #1 From Northstar CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Leatherface is one of the original slashers, though one could argue that he comes in a distant fourth in the hierarchy of slasher royalty behind Michael, Jason, and Freddy. Some of you won't agree with that, but it's true. One place where he does NOT rank last is in comics. Leatherface has had his fair share of comics over the years, and some of the better quality ones as far as slasher icons are concerned. Right now, on auction over at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.8 copy of Leatherface #1 from Northstar Publishing in 1991. This is a rare book to find, let alone graded. In fact, this is one of only 15. And as of this writing, it is sitting at $1. Check it out below.

Leatherface? I'd Buy That For $1

"Leatherface #1 (Northstar Publishing, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Dave Dorman cover. Kirk Jarvinen and Jason Moore art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 8/21: 15 in 9.8, none higher. Writer Mort Castle based the 1991 Leatherface miniseries loosely on Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III film. He stated: "The series was very loosely based on Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III. I worked from the original script by David Schow and the heavily edited theatrical release of director Jeff Burr but had more or less free rein to write the story the way it should have been told. The first issue sold 30,000 copies. Kirk Jarvinen drew the first issue, and Guy Burwell finished the rest of the series."

This series was brutal and also the first TCM comics, so having a 9.8 of the first issue is pretty epic. Go here and check out more details on this one, and place a bid. It is only at $1, so someone is going to get a deal on this one. While you are there, check out everything else taking bids right now.