Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, Curry Barker, obsession, star wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Weekend Box Office

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Win Memorial Day Box Office

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu did indeed win the Memorial Day weekend box office, but nobody can decide if it's a success or not.

Article Summary Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu won Memorial Day with $100 million, but debate rages over whether that is a hit.

The Star Wars opening is the saga’s lowest in theaters, though its Disney+ roots make comparisons far from simple.

Horror breakout Obsession stole some Star Wars thunder, adding $30 million in week two and racing toward $100 million.

Next weekend could shake up the box office again, with A24’s Backrooms threatening Star Wars and Obsession alike.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu may have met expectations, but the jury is out on what that means. Many were looking to the Memorial Day opening for answers about how viable the brand is at the box office now, and while the $100 million start over the four-day weekend is good, it is not great. That number represents the worst opening for a Star Wars film in theaters, lower even than Solo: A Star Wars Story. But this is not a traditional franchise film; it feels more like an extension of the Disney+ show. I would say the true test will be the opening of Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling, next Memorial Day. So, some will say that for what is basically an extended TV episode, this is a great opening. We shall see where it ends up at the end of the summer, but at the end of the day, most are just shrugging their shoulders, looking at the numbers.

Star Wars has Its Thunder Stolen By A Horror Film

The bigger story over the weekend over Star Wars was the second-week performance of Curry Barker's horror film, Obsession. It brought in $30 million over the weekend, bringing its total to $60 million and putting it well on its way to a $100 million gross. Staggering numbers, and Blumhouse has to be over the moon right now. Third place was Michael, now about $10 million short worldwide of the $800 million mark. Fourth place went to The Devil Wears Prada 2, now over the $600 million mark worldwide. Rounding out the top five was The Sheep Detectives, as that film is now almost over $100 million worldwide, a huge win for Amazon MGM Studios. The box office is booming right now, folks.

The Memorial Day weekend top five:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu- $100 million Obsession- $30 million Michael- $27 million The Devil Wears Prada 2- $16.5 million The Sheep Detectives- $12.8 million

This week was supposed to be an afterthought a couple of months ago, with the second weekend of Star Wars easily winning a second straight weekend. Instead, A24's Backrooms is going to storm the box office and should take the top spot. I see it opening at $52 millon, a number that was unfathomable when it was placed on the schedule. The real questions are: Will Backrooms take a ton of business away from Obsession, or will they feed off each other? Will Star Wars fall to third if Obsession's growth holds? I think that happens, I think number one is Backrooms, and number two stays Obsession.

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