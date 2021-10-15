Legends Of The Dark Knight #6 Preview: Solomon Grundy, Dark Knight?

Legends of the Dark Knight #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview we find someone doing Batman's job for him, beating the crap out of Gotham's criminals. Of course Batman has a problem with it. Only Batman is allowed to beat the crap out criminals, you know. Check out the preview below.

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #6

DC Comics

0821DC125

0821DC126 – LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #6 CVR B BECKY CLOONAN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Dike Ruan, Cian Tormey (CA) Dike Ruan

Two Gotham City horror stories! One following a possessed Solomon Grundy and the other a story where Batman is forced to join forces with Killer Croc!

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $3.99

