Legends of the Dark Knight #8 Preview: Batman vs… A Little Girl?!

Welcome, dear readers, to Friday Night Previews, North Korea's favorite weekly comic book preview column. In Friday Night Previews, we take all of the Marvel and DC previews coming out next week, lovingly construct articles out of them using state-of-the-art computer algorithms, and then add our secret ingredient: clickbait headlines and SEO-rich keyword text. The result: perfection, if by perfection, you understand it to mean a lower article quota for your pal Jude Terror and a sneak peek at next week's comics for you. We win. You win. We only really care that we win, but the other is a nice bonus for you. You're welcome. Batman takes on a child thief in this preview of Legends of the Dark Knight #8. Where does Batman draw the line on his love of violence toward criminals? Check out the preview below.

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #8

DC Comics

1021DC119

1021DC120 – LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #8 CVR B CHRISTIAN WARD CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Che Grayson, Yedoye Travis (A) Belen Ortega, Nina Vakueva (CA) Belen Ortega

A Legends of the Dark Knight double feature! In "The Ghost and the Knight," rising-star creative team Che Grayson and Belen Ortega have Batman chasing down the Ghost Dogs, a group of thieves plaguing Gotham City, and he'll have to face down their leader: the glorious Ghost! And in "Healing," writer/comedian Yedoye Travis and fan-favorite artist Nina Vakueva have Batman's ultimate trauma removed by the Scarecrow, and he's going to have to fight to get it back!

In Shops: 12/21/2021

SRP: $3.99

