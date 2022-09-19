Legion of X #5 Preview: An Eye for an Eye

The tables are turned on Ora Serrata in this preview of Legion of X #5 as Nightcrawler reveals the truth in the climax of the first story arc. Check out the preview below.

Legion of X #5

by Si Spurrier & Jan Bazaldua, cover by Dike Ruan

SKINJACKER TRIUMPHANT! The bodysnatcher-supreme rampages through Legion's mind…A HORNED GOD OF MISCHIEF! Nightcrawler discovers the identity of the fugitive deity at last…CONSPIRACY ON MARS! Weaponless Zsen slashes open the awful truth…AND IT ALL CRASHES TOGETHER. P.S. Just when you thought things couldn't get more breathless…here comes ORA SERRATA. And she SEES. THROUGH. YOU.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620254600511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

