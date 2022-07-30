Lesbian Brothels in Seven Seas Entertainment October 2022 Solicits

Here are the solicits and solicitations for Seven Seas Entertainment, who translate Japanese manga into English, for October 2022. Though they mostly won't be published until November. And it begins with a new series, Asumi Chan Is Interested In Lesbian Brothels by Kuro Itsuki.

ASUMI CHAN IS INTERESTED IN LESBIAN BROTHELS GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222231

(W) Kuro Itsuki (A) Kuro Itsuki

Sweet but awkward college student Asumi never got over her childhood crush on her old friend Mai. She's mortified by the memory of their first kiss, which couldn't have gone worse. When she discovers that Mai may be working at a nearby brothel, she sees her chance for redemption. There's only one catch: none of the girls on the brothel's website use their real names. Goaded along by a more experienced friend, Asumi begins a journey of exploring her sexuality, trying new fetishes, and getting comfortable in her own skin as she sleeps with the brothel's women one at a time in her search for Mai. Is it possible Mai is searching for her out there, too? And when they finally reunite, will Asumi be experienced and confident this time?

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99

AWAKEN GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222232

(W) Koti Saavedra (A) Koti Saavedra

Piras, the capricious and spoiled son of a military hero, dreams of becoming an elite Knight for the Nova Empire. But one day, when he literally crashes into a mysterious woman on the street, his life is turned upside down. Saved from a monstrous creature by a group of "terrorists," Piras is mesmerized by the strange new power that flows through him-only to learn that the Empire will hunt him down for it. Is this the end of his charmed life, and the start of a new quest for the truth behind the Nova Empire and the people it labels enemies? This supernatural action-mystery comic, heavily influenced by shonen manga, is written and drawn in full color by Chilean artist Koti Saavedra.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 17.99

SWORD OF DEMON HUNTER KIJIN GENTOSHO GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222249

(W) Motoo Nakanishi (A / CA) Yu Satomi

In this time-spanning fantasy epic of humans and demons, a warrior in feudal Japan must hunt a demon through time. In the Edo era, young Jinta and his sister must flee their home, finding refuge in a mountain village. Years later, Jinta has grown into a skilled swordsman, sworn to protect the priestess of the village shrine. Charged with slaying a demon that threatens the shrine, Jinta confronts the malevolent creature in the forest, only to learn a shocking truth. The demon speaks of events one hundred and seventy years hence, when Jinta must confront the demon in the future. Thus begins an epic fantasy journey that spans multiple eras as Jinta hunts a demon through time and must come to terms with his own dark nature.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DIE EVEN MORE VALIANTLY GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222242

(W) Yu Aida (A / CA) Yu Aida

An action-packed and supernatural historical drama about a samurai-turned-rebel and a mysterious young woman-from the creator of the hit manga and anime Gunslinger Girl! The Edo period has ended, and former samurai Haruyasu is adrift in a strange new world. Not even the promise of rebellion can cure him of his desire for death. But after an assassination gone wrong, Haruyasu finds himself at the mercy of his intended victim's bodyguard, an intriguing young woman with the power to heal-so intriguing, in fact, that he decides he wants to live in order to learn more about her. But what will she ask in return for saving his life?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 15.99

GRANDMASTER OF DEMONIC CULTIVATION GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222251

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (A) Luo Di Cheng Qiu

Feared and hated for his sinister abilities, Wei Wuxian, the grandmaster of demonic cultivation, was driven to his death when the most powerful clans united to destroy him. Thirteen years later, Wei Wuxian is reborn. Summoned by a young man who sacrificed his soul in a forbidden ritual, Wei Wuxian is now bound to seek vengeance on the stranger's behalf or risk the destruction of his own soul. But when an evil entity emerges, a familiar face from Wei Wuxian's past suddenly appears amidst the chaos, a powerful cultivator who will help shine a light on the dark truths that surround them.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 19.99

HUNTING IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY ELF WIFE VOL 01 (MAR228945)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222254

(W) Jupiter Studio (A) Kaltoma

In an attempt to save a child from a wild beast, skilled hunter Shin Nakajima was killed by a bear. But a goddess has summoned him to another world-along with his prized Remington Model 870 shotgun! Nakajima was a member of his local hunters' association back on Earth, but it's going to take more than standard skills to protect himself from the fantasy creatures in this place. Enter the beautiful elf Saran, who swiftly comes to his aid: she towers over him, is an elite hunter in this environment, and has a sweet nature that instantly attracts Nakajima. The feeling is mutual, so this unlikely pair is about to become a power couple in the fantasy wild!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 13.99

I GET FEELING THAT NOBUKUNI LIKES ME GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222255

(W) Kousuke Yasuda (A) Kousuke Yasuda

A delightful romantic comedy about young passion and the (awkward) act of seduction! Nobukuni is in love with Sasaki, a boy who sits next to her in class. But how can she get him to notice her? A deep dive into teen magazines and heeding the advice of a cool girl in class gives Nobukuni all kinds of ideas: try to sleep cutely at her desk, flash a little skin, and kindly waft some of her pheromones in Sasaki's direction. She's not getting much of a reaction, so she fears it isn't working; little does she know he's hiding some secret feelings of his own!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 13.99

I GOT FIRED AS A COURT WIZARD GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR228946

(W) Rui Sekai (A) Kyou Kitazawa

Jade was one of the strongest mages in his entire country, boasting the coveted post of Court Wizard. Unfortunately, a twist of fate saw him fired from that gig, and now he's wound up teaching at a magic school way out in the boonies. Worse yet, he's in charge of a class of losers and misfits who have earned the scorn of the academy's elite. Channeling both his skill as a royal magician and his earnest desire to help his students achieve their dreams, can Jade turn this class of rejects into a force to be reckoned with?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13.99

KNIGHT BLOOMS BEHIND CASTLE WALLS GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222262

(W) Masanari Yuduka (A) Masanari Yuduka

In this beautifully illustrated slice-of-life fantasy, a young girl sets out to become a valiant knight by first serving as a squire. Rosa dreams of taking up arms and protecting the people as a courageous knight! But in order to achieve this, she must first become a squire, and those duties around the castle are much less glorious. One moment she's caring for horses in the stable, the next she's chopping a huge pile of firewood or battling a mountain of laundry-and, of course, she must also be ever-ready to assist the knight she serves! Though her tasks in this role may seem mundane, all are important steps on her journey to becoming a knight worthy of legend. Rosa will face every challenge with the heart of a hero!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MALEVOLENT SPIRITS MONONOGATARI GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

APR228774

(W) Onigunsou (A) Onigunsou

When spirits cross over into the human world, they can possess old objects and gain a physical form: a tsukumogami. Tsukumogami can be gentle, violent, or somewhere in-between, so the Saenome clan peacefully helps send them back to the spirit world to avoid destruction. Kunato Hyouma is a member of the clan, but is… less than peaceful, since he holds a grudge from when a tsukumogami robbed him of something important. Afraid that Hyouma's brash anger in dealing with these spirits will lead to supernatural catastrophes, Hyouma's grandfather sends him to live in Kyoto with an unusual young woman: Nagatsuki Botan, a girl who actually lives with tsukumogami like family! Can Hyouma learn to control his emotions when dealing with tsukumogami, or is his own spirit doomed to be possessed with rage forever?

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MARMALADE BOY COLL ED GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222266

(W) Wataru Yoshizumi (A / CA) Wataru Yoshizumi

A newly translated edition of the shojo manga classic, which inspired the beloved anime! Miki's life was pretty ordinary until the day her parents told her they were swapping spouses with another couple! Thanks to this unconventional arrangement, Miki not only gains two new step-parents, but a hot new step-brother, Yuu! At first Miki writes Yuu off as a total jerk, but as the two spend time together, Miki starts to fall for him. Can Miki sort out her complicated feelings for her Yuu?

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MY SISTER CAT GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222273

(W) senko (A) senko

After losing his mother at a young age, Nekota is taken in by family friends… who happen to be a couple of human-sized walking, talking cats. Not only do his new parents have paws, tails, and furry pointed ears, but now he also has an adorable little sister, Neneko-chan! As a high schooler, he's integrated well into their household, and his precocious adoptive sister has fully accepted him as her big brother. Whether she's showing him things she brought home from elementary school, purrsistently asking him to play with her mouse toy, or waking him up at the same early hour every morning for breakfast, life with this charming feline family is never dull!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 13.99

NEVER SATISFIED GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222276

(W) Taylor Robin (A / CA) Taylor Robin

The full-color, critically acclaimed graphic novel series that started as a webcomic! In a seaside city flanked by towering statues, a diverse group of magicians live and work with their familiars-animal companions unique to themselves. To young magicians, there is one job coveted more than any: representative champion of their city. Lucy Marlowe is a non-binary apprentice out to prove themself to an apathetic master. The other apprentice magicians reach out to Lucy and each other, but as the competition heats up, it's unclear if friendship can bloom when they are all pitted against each other. Can anybody truly understand anyone else? And at what cost does glory come?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 17.99

NO LONGER ALLOWED IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222277

(W) Hiroshi Noda (A) Takahiro Wakamatsu

An adventure in another world with cute girls by your side and video game-like powers-sounds like an anime fan's dream, right? Not so for melancholic author Osamu Dazai, who would quite literally prefer to drop dead. Video games haven't even been invented yet when he gets yanked into another world in 1948. Really, all the fantastical adventure he keeps running into is just getting in the way of his poetic dream of finding the perfect place to die. But no matter how much he risks his hide, everything seems to keep turning out okay. Follow a miserable hero like no other in this cheerfully bleak isekai comedy!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 13.99

SAINTS MAGIC POWER IS OMNIPOTENT OTHER SAINT GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222284

(W) Sora Akino (A / CA) Sora Akino

Aira Misono is a run-of-the-mill high school girl, and never imagined that she'd be summoned to another world, let alone declared its savior. Yet from the moment the handsome Prince Kyle lays eyes on her, he's convinced that she's the long-awaited Holy Saint destined to banish darkness from his world. Aira herself maintains significant doubts. Is she really up to this challenge? She might be able to use magic, but is she really a Saint? Aira's fears and struggles only deepen when the woman summoned alongside her begins to look more and more like the one who truly deserves that title.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13.99

THUNDERBOLT FANTASY OMNIBUS GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222287

(W) Gen Urobuchi, Nitroplus (A) Yui Sakuma

Don't miss this official manga adaptation for the international wuxia television phenomenon. In an ancient kingdom, a vicious warlord is on the hunt for a magic sword. Dan Fei has spent her whole life guarding the coveted Sword of Divine Retribution-legends say its power is great enough to smite demons and shake the heavens. The master of the evil Xuan Gui Zong sect will stop at nothing to possess that strength, and dispatches his warriors to steal the holy blade. Fleeing their pursuit, Dan Fei must rely on the unexpected help of two unusual strangers, who just so happen to be powerful swordsmen themselves. Like a thunderbolt from the blue sky, a wuxia fantasy saga begins!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 19.99

HUSKY & HIS WHITE CAT SHIZUN L NOVEL VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222292

(W) Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou (A) St

Also known as 2ha, the wildly popular danmei/Boys' Love novel series from China that inspired a multimedia franchise! Massacring his way to the top to become emperor of the cultivation world, Mo Ran's cruel reign left him with little satisfaction. Now, upon suffering his greatest loss, he takes his own life. To his surprise, Mo Ran awakens in his own body at age sixteen, years before he ever began his bloody conquests. Now, as a novice disciple at the cultivation sect known as Sisheng Peak, Mo Ran has a second chance at life. This time, he vows that he will attain the gratification that eluded him in his last life: the overly righteous shall fall, and none will dare treat him like a dog ever again! His furious passion burns most fiercely for his shizun, Chu Wanning, the beautiful yet cold cultivation teacher who maintains a cat-like aloofness in his presence. Yet despite Mo Ran's shameless pursuit of his own goals, he begins to question his previously held beliefs, and wonders if there could be more to his teacher-and his own feelings-than he ever realized.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF DUKES DAUGHTER GN VOL 09 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222228

(W) Reia (A / CA) Suki Umemiya

Iris, an otome game addict with no time for romance, gets hit by a truck after getting out of work-but instead of dying, she finds herself in the world of a game she'd played just hours earlier. However, she's not reborn as the game's protagonist, the main heartthrob of the harem. Instead, she starts her new life as the antagonist, right at the moment she's being sent to live in a nunnerythe rest of her life!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE GN VOL 17

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222229

(W) Kore Yamazaki (A / CA) Kore Yamazaki

Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again. The man is a "magus," a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice-and his bride!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE ALCHEMISTS BLUE GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222230

(W) Kore Yamazaki, Makoto Sanda (A) Isuo Tsukumo

An orphaned boy named Ao is taken under the wing of the mage Giselle to explore the artistry of magic in Paris. For readers interested in a gender-swapped take on the original premise of The Ancient Magus' Bride, this beautifully illustrated manga is full of all-new wonder.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BITE MAKER KINGS OMEGA GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222233

(W) Miwako Sugiyama (A / CA) Miwako Sugiyama

Nobunaga won the genetic lottery and was born an alpha: his beauty, intelligence, and talent drive everyone wild with lust. Despite his seemingly perfect life, Nobunaga is unsatisfied-until he meets the woman of his dreams, who can sate his every desire. Enjoy a taste of the supernatural in this alpha/beta/omega tale about love, lust, and the power of attraction.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 12.99

CALL TO ADV DEFEATING DUNGEONS WITH SKILL BOARD GN VOL 05 (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222234

(W) Aki Hagiu (A) Renji Kuriyama

Since the discovery of fantastical dungeons all across Earth, slaying monsters and clearing out dungeons has become a popular pastime. Twenty-seven-year-old Karaboshi Haruki dreams of gaining recognition as an adventurer, but he's got two monstrous problems: he's socially invisible and has literally no skills at adventuring. When a dungeon suddenly appears in his garage, however, he finds a skill board that allows him to level up faster. The dungeon-diving adventures Haruki has always dreamed of are just getting started!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 12.99

CANDY & CIGARETTES GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR228932

(W) Tomonori Inoue (A) Tomonori Inoue

When retired cop Hiraga Raizou gets a lucrative gig working for a shadowy government organization known as the SS Agency, he is in for a rude awakening. The first day on his new job, he comes across a grisly murder and a lone little girl who's far from innocent. She's Suzukaze Miharu, an 11-year-old master assassin-and his new partner! The arrangement is simple: she kills, he cleans up and hides any evidence. Sure, the pay is great, but how much blood is Raizou willing to get on his hands?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13.99

CHRONICLES OF ARISTOCRAT REBORN IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 06 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222236

(W) Yashu (A) Nini

After dying in the act of stopping a crime in modern Japan, our hero is reincarnated as Cain von Silford, third son of a noble family in a world of swords and sorcery. In his new life, all children receive a blessing from the gods… but Cain is unexpectedly blessed with an absolutely enormous, over-the-top cornucopia of magical powers. If his dream of traveling the world as a free spirit is to come true, he can't reveal too much of his potential to the wrong people. A light-hearted, escapist adventure in another world begins!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 12.99

CORRESPONDENCE FROM END OF UNIVERSE GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222237

Marko is a young Russian university student who is looking forward to finishing school so he can spend more time with his beloved. However, those plans go out the window when he's abducted by aliens! These extraterrestrials have a mission for Marko, one that will take ten years. All Marko can do is make the most of it and get to know the strange creatures who are now his co-workers in this offbeat tale of a life far from Earth.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 12.99

CREEPY CAT GN VOL 04 (MAR228935)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222238

(W) Cotton Valent (A) Cotton Valent

creature-Creepy Cat! Thus begins her strange and sometimes dangerous life with a feline roommate. This Gothic comedy brings the chuckles… and the chills! Since 2014, Cotton Valent's hilarious webcomic Meawbin The Creepy Cat has charmed online audiences across the world. Enjoy this full-color graphic novel series for audiences new and old!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 14.99

CUTIE & BEAST GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222239

(W) Yuhi Azumi (A) Yuhi Azumi

Unlike her friends who are into pretty boys, Momoka has a crush on a giant professional wrestler named Kuga who plays a villainous heel on TV. But in real life, Kuga is a big softie, and he really appreciates her fan mail! In this lighthearted romantic comedy, a little TV crush for a very big man might just grow into something more.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DANGERS IN MY HEART GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222240

(W) Norio Sakurai (A) Norio Sakurai

Kyotaro Ichikawa, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be… and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 12.99

DEMON GIRL NEXT DOOR GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222241

(W) Izumo Ito (A) Izumo Ito

One morning, fifteen-year-old Yoshida Yuko wakes up to discover she has sprouted demon horns and a tail! Not only that, she learns from her mom that she has supernatural powers and an important mission-to restore her family's glory by defeating the local magical girl. The magical girl in question is Chiyoda Momo, a student at Yuko's school. With strength that is only mediocre at best, Yuko's task to vanquish Momo will prove more challenging than she realizes in this topsy-turvy magical girl comedy.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

DIDNT I SAY AVERAGE EVERYDAY MISADVENTURES GN VOL 04 (RES) (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222243

(W) FUNA (A / CA) Yuki Moritaka

Enjoy the fun and fluffy everyday (mis)adventures of the Crimson Vow! This spin-off comedy is a lighthearted romp featuring the unforgettable cast of Didn't I Say To Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DRAGON GOES HOUSE HUNTING GN VOL 08 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222244

(W) Kawo Tanuki (A / CA) Choco Aya

When a dragon fails to live up to the fearsome standards set for him, his family kicks him out. He embarks on a quest to find a new home, but soon finds that life on the road is no place for a cowardly beast of legend. In a fantasy world full of elves, dwarves, and other mythical creatures, where everyone wants a piece of him -literally! – the frustrations of house-hunting reach a whole new level.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DRAGON KNIGHTS BELOVED GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222245

(W) Asagi Orikawa (A) Ritsu Aozaki

Melissa is a young woman training to be an attendant in the royal castle, working alongside the heroic dragon knights and their magnificent dragon steeds. The dragons love Melissa, and she's soon selected to join Hubert-former captain of the dragon knights and newly appointed earl-in the borderlands, where wild dragons roam freely in the skies. Might romance blossom between Melissa and this handsome young lord, whose new position brings with it a whole host of dilemmas?

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DUKE OF DEATH & HIS MAID GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR228937

(W) Koharu Inoue, Koharu Inoue (A) Koharu Inoue

When the duke was a young boy, a witch made it so that any living thing he touched died. Unable to cope with such a cursed child, his family sent him away to live in an old mansion. Now a young man, his only companions are an elderly butler and his childhood friend, a buxom, blonde maid named Alice. Despite the fact that touching the duke means instant death, Alice is constantly teasing him, getting close and flirting mercilessly. But even though Alice loves to make the duke blush, her affection for him is the real deal. Can the two figure out a way to break the witch's spell?

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ENTANGLED WITH YOU GARDEN OF 100 GRASSES GN (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222247

(W) Aki Aoi (A) Aki Aoi

A beautiful and self-contained Boys' Love fairy tale set in the deep, dark woods.

Once upon a time, Marcel's sister fell in the forest while gathering herbs. Her injuries were grave and Marcel was at a loss for what to do, until a fearsome horned man appeared, offering help-in exchange for a promise. Now, ten years later, Marcel returns to the woods, steeling himself for death. Instead, he finds something quite different: a gentle soul, friendship… and perhaps something more.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 14.99

FAILED PRINCESSES GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222248

(W) Ajiichi (A / CA) Ajiichi

Fujishiro Nanaki is super cute, super popular, and super annoyed with anyone as plain as her classmate Kurokawa Kanade. When Nanaki finds out her boyfriend's cheating on her, however, her life makes a complete 180-as does her relationship with Kanade. This all-new yuri manga series explores the budding romance between the cool girl in school and the "plain" girl she once brushed off!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 12.99

GIRL FROM OTHER SIDE SIUIL RUN DLX ED OMNIBUS HC VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR228942

(W) Nagabe (A / CA) Nagabe

In a world split between the Inside and the Outside, those living in both realms are told never to cross over to the other side, lest they be cursed. A young girl named Shiva lives on the other side, in a vacant village with a demonic guardian known only as "Teacher." Although the two are forbidden to touch, they seem to share a bond that transcends their disparate appearances. But when Shiva leaves Teacher's care to seek out her grandmother, the secret behind her mysterious living arrangement comes to light. Collects volumes 4-6.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 42.99

HAPPY KANAKOS KILLER LIFE GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222252

(W) Toshiya Wakabayashi (A) Toshiya Wakabayashi

When Kanako accidentally applies to work at an assassination agency, the timid office worker discovers that she has a knack for bumping people off! Will she ever earn the respect of Sakurai, her prickly and kinda hot co-worker-and why is she still having silly workplace problems when she works with hitmen?! This full-color manga is dangerously funny!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 14.99

HIDDEN DUNGEON ONLY I CAN ENTER GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222253

(W) Meguru Seto (A) Tomoyuki Hino (CA) Enoki Tomoyuki

Noir Stardia, lesser son of an even lesser noble, just lost his job. Without a penny to his name, he decides to enroll in the Hero Academy and improve his career prospects. But he'll need to get a lot stronger to pass the entrance exam. So Noir seeks out a hidden dungeon-a legendary labyrinth filled with strange beasts and rare items-where he can train until he's powerful enough to change his fate!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 12.99

IM IN LOVE WITH VILLAINESS GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222257

(W) Inori (A) Aonoshimo

When corporate worker Rei Ohashi finds herself reborn as the protagonist of her favorite dating sim, it's the perfect opportunity to do what she's always wanted-seduce the villainess! In her previous life, Rei had no interest in the princes the game had to offer. She only had eyes for Claire François, her nemesis. Now, armed with her extensive knowledge of the game, and her undying love for Claire, will Rei finally be able to win over the woman of her dreams?

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

KAGEKI SHOJO GN VOL 07 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222258

(W) Kumiko Saiki (A) Kumiko Saiki

Ever since she was a little girl, Sarasa has wanted to play the role of Oscar as part of the Kouka Acting Troupe, an all-female acting troupe similar to Takarazuka Revue. But before she can do that, she has to attend two years at the Kouka School of Musical and Theatrical Arts. As Sarasa practices singing, dancing, and acting, she grows closer to the other girls in her year, including her roommate, the stoic former J-idol, Ai. Though Sarasa is great at making friends, her outspoken nature and grand ambitions earn her lots of enemies as well. Can Sarasa keep her upbeat attitude and achieve her dream of stardom?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 12.99

KARATE SURVIVOR IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222259

(W) Yazin (A) Takahito Kobayashi

When 34-year-old Nozaki Hitoshi is hit by a truck, he is sent to a fantasy world by a dismissive god and dropped into a harsh wilderness without even the clothes on his back. His only salvation is a newly granted karate skill and his general survival instincts. Luckily, Hitoshi is up for the challenge-he'll weave clothes out of tree bark, test fruit for poison, and crawl through the mud to test his kicks and punches against goblins and other creatures. No matter how much he levels up in this world, he still longs to find other humans to share his solitude. An engrossing fantasy that pits karate technique against swords and sorcery in another world!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

KEMONO JIHEN GN VOL 02 (MAR228948)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222260

(W) Sho Aimoto (A) Sho Aimoto

Inugami is a Tokyo detective who specializes in the occult. One day, answering a call to a remote village leads him to Dorotabo: a peculiar boy nicknamed after a yokai that haunts muddy rice paddies. The boy has no parents and is somewhat unnerving, emitting a foul odor that draws the ire of those around him. Inugami, however, quickly realizes that there's something more monstrous about Dorotabo than just his nickname-a fact proven when the two of them investigate an inhuman creature attacking local livestock. Perhaps Inugami can take this mistreated boy under his wing and train him to face the secret, supernatural beasts hidden in the world… using the eerie powers of his own body.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 13.99

KILLING STALKING DLX ED GN VOL 02 (MAR228949) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222261

(W) Koogi (A) Koogi

The Mature-rated Boys' Love horror webtoon from Lezhin that became a global manhwa hit! Yoon Bum, a scrawny and quiet man, has a crush on one of the most popular and handsome guys in his college: Sangwoo. After the two cross paths again during their military training, Yoon Bum's feelings grow in intensity until they become an obsession-and he breaks into Sangwoo's home. But what he sees inside is not the Sangwoo of his fantasies; his dreams of this alluring man abruptly turn into a nightmare.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 27.99

LETS BUY LAND & CULTIVATE IT GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222263

(W) Rokujuuyon Okazawa (A / CA) Jun Sasameyuki

Norio, a corporate drone in modern Japan, is summoned to a fantasy world to fight evil! But it turns out that the magical ability he got doesn't work?! Thankfully, he has a plan B. Ask for a plot of land to cultivate a farm! To his surprise, that supposedly useless magic ability turbo charges his tools, allowing him to craft with wood like a master and plant vast fields of crops. After fishing up a mermaid wife, charming a lich, and tempting a young dragon over to his side with home cooking, there's nothing our hero can't do!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MAGIC ARTISAN DAHLIA WILTS NO MORE GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR228953

(W) Higaya Amagishi (A / CA) Higaya Amagishi

Reincarnated in a fantasy world, Dahlia immerses herself in the art of crafting magical items. Using manufacturing knowledge from her previous life and the skills her new father has taught her, she invents blow dryers and other specialized tools, finding pleasure in everyday activities. Dahlia won't hang her head in depression like she used to. She's determined to enjoy her second chance at life!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MASTERFUL CAT DEPRESSED AGAIN TODAY GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222267

(W) Hitsuji Yamada (A) Hitsuji Yamada

A sweetly comedic manga about a cat who cooks, cleans, and succeeds at adulting more than the woman who expected him to be a pet. Saku is an ordinary young woman who works long hours and lives alone with her cat, Yukichi. Yukichi, however, is not an ordinary house cat. For one, the temperamental feline towers over Saku and walks around on two legs. Instead of playing with toy mice, he scours supermarket flyers for good deals and keeps the house spotless. With a pet like that, it's hard to tell who's taking care of who!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MOMO BLOOD TAKER GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR228975

(W) Akira Sugito (A / CA) Akira Sugito

Washed-up Tokyo detective Mikogami Keiji is investigating a series of murders where the victims have been torn apart and drained of all blood. Could these grisly new killings be related to the decade-old unsolved murder of the woman he loved? As he renews his vow to find the creature that killed her, he has no idea he's being stalked by a silver-haired girl with secrets of her own. Quicker than you can say "vampire," Mikogami finds himself embroiled in a frightening conspiracy with actual monsters-but he'll do whatever it takes in his quest for revenge.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 13.99

MOMO BLOOD TAKER GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222269

(W) Akira Sugito (A / CA) Akira Sugito

"A hardboiled and supernatural murder mystery from the creator of Boku Girl!

Washed-up Tokyo detective Mikogami Keiji is investigating a series of murders where the victims have been torn apart and drained of all blood. Could these grisly new killings be related to the decade-old unsolved murder of the woman he loved? As he renews his vow to find the creature that killed her, he has no idea he's being stalked by a silver-haired girl with secrets of her own. Quicker than you can say ""vampire,"" Mikogami finds himself embroiled in a frightening conspiracy with actual monsters–but he'll do whatever it takes in his quest for revenge."

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MONSTER GUILD DARK LORDS NO GOOD COMEBACK GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222270

(W) Tourou (A / CA) Tourou

It's hard to defeat a mighty hero when he keeps coming back to life-in fact, it's impossible. The Dark Lord, stuck in a loop of battling a good guy who won't stay dead, finally loses the fight and meets his own end… or so it would seem. The Dark Lord saved himself by putting his soul into an empty vessel, and now he's about to stage his own comeback. He may be weak now, but along with his newly formed fellowship of misfits-a slime, an orc, an ifrit, and a dark elf-he's convinced he can rebuild his evil empire, one bumbling step at a time.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MOST HERETICAL LAST BOSS QUEEN VILLAINESS GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222271

(W) Tenichi (A) Suzunosuke

Crown Princess Pride Royal Ivy is a monstrous little brat who, at the age of eight, suddenly realizes that she was a Japanese teen in a past life who has been reincarnated into her favorite video game! She already knows her future: she will rise to the throne as the Wicked Queen, destined to bring ruin and misery to all around her, until she is ultimately killed by one of her love interests. Pride decides that if she's destined to die, she may as well use her royal "last boss" powers to save everyone instead!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MY NEXT LIFE AS A VILLAINESS GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222272

(W) Satoru Yamaguchi (A / CA) Nami Hidaka

At the age of eight, Katarina, a girl of noble birth in another world, has an accident that unlocks her memories-of playing an otome game that's exactly like the life she's living now. There's one problem: she realizes that she's playing the role of the villainess, and only bad endings await her! What will it take for her to "break the game" and live a happy life?

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MY WIFE HAS NO EMOTION GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222274

(W) Jiro Sugiura (A) Jiro Sugiura

Takuma is a single guy who does nothing but go to work and come home. Too tired to do chores, he decides to get a robot to cook and keep house. "Mina-chan" is such a good housekeeper, Takuma jokes that she should become his wife. Mina takes Takuma's joke seriously, and slowly the two start doing more things together, like having a picnic outside. As time goes by, Takuma starts to fall for Mina, but can a human and a robot ever have an equal, loving relationship?

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

NAMEKAWA SAN WONT TAKE A LICKING GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222275

(W) Rie Ato (A) Rie Ato

After putting up with years of bullying in junior high, Namekawa-san decides to make a preemptive strike when she starts high school. Her plan? Become a delinquent! At first, everything seems to be going great-her classmates are terrified. However, the head of the disciplinary committee is unfazed. She's got her eye on Namekawa-san, and she refuses to look away in this explosive yuri comedy!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13.99

NO LONGER ALLOWED IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222278

(W) Hiroshi Noda (A) Takahiro Wakamatsu

"A dark comedy starring a famous historical writer who would honestly rather die than live out an isekai fantasy.

An adventure in another world with cute girls by your side and video game-like powers–sounds like an anime fan's dream, right? Not so for melancholic author Osamu Dazai, who would quite literally prefer to drop dead. Video games haven't even been invented yet when he gets yanked into another world in 1948. Really, all the fantastical adventure he keeps running into is just getting in the way of his poetic dream of finding the perfect place to die. But no matter how much he risks his hide, everything seems to keep turning out okay. Follow a miserable hero like no other in this cheerfully bleak isekai comedy!"

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 13.99

OTAKU ELF GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222279

(W) Akihiko Higuchi (A) Akihiko Higuchi

Koganei Koito works as the teenage shrine maiden at the Takamimi Shrine, catering to the whims of its resident: a centuries-old elf who loves video games as much as she hates going outside! Line up your offerings for the otaku elf-some energy drinks, chips and video games will do nicely-and watch her new friends scramble to keep up!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

OUTBRIDE BEAUTY & BEASTS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222280

(W) Tohko Tsukinaga (A) Tohko Tsukinaga

A reverse harem isekai romance of supernatural suitors and seduction! A young woman named Mashiro is reborn in a fantasy world inhabited only by men-and suddenly finds herself with four supernatural suitors! These handsome men with fur, feathers, and horns call themselves gods. She's now the sole human female in their world, so they all want her to bear their children. As if that's not enough, the air of this new realm is permeated with a poison that only a god can suppress… with a kiss.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 14.99

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222281

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A) Tomowo Maruyama

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saves a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, becomes his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Together, the strange duo's journey has only just begun!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 12.99

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD ANOTHER WISH GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222282

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A) Hinako Inoue

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with all memories of his past life except for his name, a magical sword saved a young beast girl from a life of slavery. As his wielder, Fran the cat-eared girl only wants to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Follow their new adventures in this spin-off manga series!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAINTS MAGIC IS OMNIPOTENT GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222283

(W) Yuka Tachibana (A / CA) Fujiazuki

Sei, a 20-year-old office worker, is whisked away to a whole new world. Unfortunately for Sei, the ritual that summoned her-meant to produce a "Saint" who would banish the dark magic-brought two people over instead of one. And everyone prefers the second girl over Sei?! But this is just fine by Sei, who leaves the royal palace to set up shop making potions and cosmetics with her newfound magic. Business is booming, and this might not be such a bad life, after all… as long as her supposed Sainthood doesn't come back to haunt her.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAKURAI SAN WANTS TO BE NOTICED GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

MAR228964

(W) Sora Akino (A / CA) Sora Akino

Makoto is a laidback teen who just wants to keep his head down and get through high school. His busty best friend Sakurai, however, is constantly pulling him into one shenanigan after another! Not only that, but she's always teasing him in provocative ways. Sure, Makoto's noticed that his friend has gotten super flirty, but that doesn't mean she "likes" him, right? Right?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13.99

SERVAMP GN VOL 17

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222286

(W) Tanaka Strike (A / CA) Tanaka Strike

When a stray black cat named Kuro crosses Mahiru Shirota's path, the high school freshman's life will never be the same again. Kuro is, in fact, no ordinary feline, but a servamp: a servant vampire. While Mahiru's personal philosophy is one of non-intervention, he soon becomes embroiled in an ancient, altogether surreal conflict between vampires and humans.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 12.99

THUNDERBOLT FANTASY OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222288

(W) Gen Urobuchi, Nitroplus (A) Yui Sakuma

"Don't miss this official manga adaptation for the international wuxia television phenomenon–a co-production between an award-winning Japanese writer and the foremost practitioners of Taiwanese Glove puppetry (pò-tē-hì)!

In an ancient kingdom, a vicious warlord is on the hunt for a magic sword. Dan Fei has spent her whole life guarding the coveted Sword of Divine Retribution-legends say its power is great enough to smite demons and shake the heavens. The master of the evil Xuan Gui Zong sect will stop at nothing to possess that strength, and dispatches his warriors to steal the holy blade. Fleeing their pursuit, Dan Fei must rely on the unexpected help of two unusual strangers, who just so happen to be powerful swordsmen themselves.

Like a thunderbolt from the blue sky, a wuxia fantasy saga begins!"

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 19.99

TIME STOP HERO GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222289

(W) Yasunori Mitsunaga (A) Yasunori Mitsunaga

After being cancelled on social media, Kuzuno Sekai falls into despair and wishes so hard to leave his life behind that he suddenly finds himself in a fantasy RPG world. He has nothing but the clothes on his back… and his handy game controller. With a press of the pause button, he becomes a literal Time Stop Hero. Running off with money, one-shotting static mobs, and flipping the skirts of every girl in sight, Sekai's desires are boundless, but his power isn't! If he doesn't clear the game in three days, time will stop for Sekai-forever!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 12.99

TUNNEL TO SUMMER EXIT OF GOODBYES ULTRAMARINE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222290

(W) Mei Hachimoku (A / CA) Koudon

Tono Kaoru heard a rumor: The laws of space and time mean nothing to the Urashima Tunnel. If you find it, walk through and you'll find your heart's desire on the other side… in exchange for years of your own life. On the night Kaoru just so happens to find himself standing in front of a tunnel that looks suspiciously like the one the rumor describes, he finds himself thinking of Karen, the sister he lost in an accident five years ago. To Kaoru's surprise, he's been followed by the new transfer student Anzu Hanaki, who promises to help him experiment with the mysterious tunnel-but what does she want from Kaoru in exchange? And what will he have left to give, after the tunnel's done with him?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 12.99

YAKUZA FIANCE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222291

(W) Asuka Konishi (A) Asuka Konishi

Yoshino grew up as the yakuza princess of the Osaka Somei crime family. Everyone left her alone due to her sharp gaze and mobster ties. But when her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, she's offered for betrothal to the Miyama leader's grandson, Kirishima. At first, Kirishima seems amiable and polite-but when he shows his dark side, he proves to be more disturbing than any gangster Yoshino has ever met. This engagement is sure to be a wild ride for a tough yakuza princess and her twisted yakuza prince!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 14.99

HUSKY AND HIS WHITE CAT SHIZUN NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222293

(W) Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou (A) St

"Also known as 2ha, the wildly popular danmei/Boys' Love novel series from China that inspired a multimedia franchise!

A historical fantasy epic about a tyrant's second chance at life and the powerful cultivation teacher he can't get out of his mind.

Massacring his way to the top to become emperor of the cultivation world, Mo Ran's cruel reign left him with little satisfaction. Now, upon suffering his greatest loss, he takes his own life…

To his surprise, Mo Ran awakens in his own body at age sixteen, years before he ever began his bloody conquests. Now, as a novice disciple at the cultivation sect known as Sisheng Peak, Mo Ran has a second chance at life. This time, he vows that he will attain the gratification that eluded him in his last life: the overly righteous shall fall, and none will dare treat him like a dog ever again! His furious passion burns most fiercely for his shizun, Chu Wanning, the beautiful yet cold cultivation teacher who maintains a cat-like aloofness in his presence. Yet despite Mo Ran's shameless pursuit of his own goals, he begins to question his previously held beliefs, and wonders if there could be more to his teacher-and his own feelings-than he ever realized.

This Chinese fantasy (xianxia) epic built around the desire between two men (danmei) has been translated into multiple languages and inspired a multimedia franchise in China. The Seven Seas English-language edition will include exclusive, all-new covers and interior illustrations from artist St with a translation by Rynn & Jun."

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 19.99

TITAN SC NOVEL

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG222294

(W) Mado Nozaki (A) Mado Nozaki

In the distant future, society has all but eliminated the need for a human workforce. Thanks to an all-powerful AI network known collectively as Titan, humanity is now free to indulge in an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity. But one day, hobbyist psychologist Seika Naisho gets a job offer from a mysterious man by the name of Narain Srivastavaof only a handful of people in the entire world who is still traditionally employed. He wishes to enlist Seika's expertise in the wake of a sudden and inexplicable malfunction in the AI network: as a therapist for Titan itself.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE TRACE OF TWO PASTS HC NOVEL

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

APR228770

(W) Kazushige Nojima (A) Kazushige Nojima

This novel in two parts delves into the pasts of Aerith Gainsborough and Tifa Lockhart, the beloved heroines of Final Fantasy VII. Although having met only days before, during the earth-shattering sequence of events that led to their escape from Midgar, Aerith, and Tifa have already formed a tentative friendship based on mutual trust and respect. As they continue on their journey with Cloud, Barret, and Red XIII, the two women open up to each other further, exchanging stories from their pasts. By turns exciting, humorous, and poignant, this work from Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts writer Kazushige Nojima brings greater depth to the characters of Aerith and Tifa, and to the world of Final Fantasy VII.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 24.99

7TH LOOP VILLAINESS CAREFREE LIFE SC NOVEL VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222295

(W) Touko Amekawa (A / CA) Wan Hachipisu

If you think being reincarnated once is a big deal, try seven times! From lowly pharmacist to embattled knight, Rishe has lived many lives. This time around, she's determined to live in the lap of luxurythere's just one catch. To make her extravagant dreams come true, she has to marry the prince who killed her in one of her previous lives! It's going to take every one of the skills she's honed over multiple lifetimes to accomplish this goal!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 14.99

ARIFURETA FROM COMMONPLACE ZERO LIGHT NOVEL VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222296

(W) Ryo Shirakome (A / CA) Ataru Kamichi

Before Hajime was transported to Tortus, the Synergist Oscar Orcus was having his own adventure-but not willingly! Oscar is a simple working man, keeping his head down to earn his money and support an orphanage, until Miledi Reisen bursts into his life. She wants Oscar to join her in a quest to defeat the gods. Oscar refuses to chase after that kind of danger… until that kind of danger finds its way to him.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 14.99

CASE FILES OF JEWELER RICHARD L NOVEL VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

MAR228920

(W) Mika Akatsuki (A) Nanako Tsujimura, Utako Yukihiro

When Seigi Nakata rescued a handsome young jewelry appraiser from a group of drunken assailants, he got more than he bargained for! The appraiser is Richard Ranasinghe de Vulpian, a brilliant and mysterious British jewelry expert. Seigi hires him to appraise a family heirloom… and that is just the beginning. Together, they unlock the secret messages hidden in the hearts of precious stones-and those who possess them.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 14.99

DIDN`T I SAY MAKE ABILITIES AVERAGE NOVEL SC VOL 14 (RES) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222298

(W) FUNA (A / CA) Itsuki Akata

The Crimson Vow takes on a job escorting Dr. Clairia back to the elven village to reunite with her family. From there, the girls dig deeper into the secrets shrouding the world's origin as they venture into a neighboring country and run into a fresh batch of abnormal monsters. What sinister force moves these strange beasts? And are the Crimson Vow ready to find out?

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 13.99

DIDNT I SAY MAKE ABILITIES AVERAGE NOVEL SC VOL 15

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222299

(W) FUNA (A / CA) Itsuki Akata

"Be careful what you wish for in this magical comedy about the pitfalls of rebirth-now with a manga, spin-off, AND anime!

When she turns ten years old, Adele von Ascham is hit with a horrible headache-and memories of her previous life as an eighteen-year-old Japanese girl named Kurihara Misato. That life changed abruptly, however, when Misato died trying to aid a little girl and met god. During that meeting, she made an odd request and asked for average abilities in her next life. But few things-especially wishes-go quite as planned!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 13.99

FAILURE FRAME LIGHT NOVEL VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222300

(W) Kaoru Shinozaki (A) KMKW

Mimori Touka and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the world's resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him in a dungeon to die-but, it turns out, Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 14.99

IRINA VAMPIRE COSMONAUT L NOVEL VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222301

(W) Keisuke Makino (A / CA) Karei

A fierce space race between two global superpowers gives rise to the Nosferatu Project, a top-secret plan to train up some unusual cosmonauts-vampires! When Lev Leps, a human soldier, is ordered to supervise vampire test subject Irina Luminesk, the unlikely pair bonds over their shared dream of reaching the stars. Together, can the human and vampire duo rise above the chaos and corruption down on Earth and blast off into the final frontier?

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 14.99

LONER LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222303

(W) Shoji Goji (A) Booota

When acerbic loner Haruka gets transported to another world with his class, he's not big on adventuring, but he wouldn't mind some cool magic of his own. Unfortunately, the magic powers are first-come-first-served, and by Haruka's turn, there's nothing good left to choose from. Now he'll have to take on this fantasy world the hard way, with a hodgepodge selection of bizarre skills…and with all the girls in class tagging along!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MODERN VILLAINESS ITS NOT EASY BUILDING EMPIRE SC NOVEL VOL

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222304

(W) Tofuro Futsukaichi (A / CA) Kei

When an exhausted career woman is reincarnated as Keikain Runa, the villainess of an otome game born in the 1990s, she's determined to win at any cost. She may lose the love interest's heart, but she refuses to be ruined. Armed with the foreknowledge of the economic crash and the Great Recession of 2008 looming on Japan's horizon, Runa must revitalize her father's company and secure her freedom for herself and her new family.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MOST HERETICAL QUEEN VILLAINESS L NOVEL VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222305

(W) Tenichi (A) Suzunosuke

Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she… Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 14.99

REINCARNATED AS DRAGON HATCHLING SC NOVEL VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222306

(W) Nekoko (A) Naji Yanagida

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters-the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

REINCARNATED AS DRAGON HATCHLING SC NOVEL VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222307

(W) Nekoko (A) Naji Yanagida

"A fantasy isekai adventure about a man who has to restart life…as an egg?! (And don't miss the manga adaptation, also from Seven Seas.)

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters–the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!"

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 14.99

RESTAURANT TO ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222308

(W) Junpei Inuzuka (A / CA) Katsumi Enami

In Tokyo lies a small restaurant called "Western Cuisine Nekoya," ordinary in every way-save one. Every Saturday, its door connects to another world! Follow along as a cavalcade of curious guests from half-elves to samurai, dragons, halflings, and vampires enter its premises, all with the same goal in mind: to fill their stomachs with the most mouth-watering of foods.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 13.99

SHE PROFESSED HERSELF PUPIL OF WISE MAN LIGHT NOVEL VOL 05 (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222309

(W) Hirotsugu Ryuusen (A) Fuzichoco

Sakamori Kagami was one of the top players in the VRMMO Ark Earth Online as Danblf, a veteran summoner with the gravitas to match his elite status. When he falls asleep playing one day, he's transported to a world where the game is reality-but instead of his all-powerful avatar, he's stuck in the body of a cute young girl! He can't let anyone know that this little cutie is really Danblf, so he takes the name "Mira" and claims to be Danblf's disciple. If this gets out, he'll never live it down!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 14.99

STRANGE ADVENTURE OF BROKE MERCENARY NOVEL SC VOL 05 (O/A) (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222310

(W) Mine (A) Tejas Venugopal

Despite Loren's seemingly unending string of losses, the adventurers' guild has noticed his promise. They offer him a chance to take a test to prove his mettle and raise his rank. The only complication is that he's also caught the attention of a young woman of strange abilities-a vampire. Even stranger, she's not the only one of her kind eyeing Loren… and some of them may have a connection with the long-lost captain of his old mercenary company.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 14.99

SURVIVAL IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY MISTRESS SC NOVEL VOL 03 (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222311

(W) Ryuto

In this story from the creator of Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship!, a man uses video game crafting powers to survive a fantasy world-with the help of his beautiful dark elf mistress! (And don't miss the manga adaptation, also from Seven Seas.)

Kousuke suddenly wakes up alone in a vast forest that clearly isn't anywhere on Earth. Now he has to find some way to eat, drink, and survive! Luckily, Kousuke also has the power to craft using a special video game menu that allows him to harvest resources and build whatever he can imagine. However, every time he goes to sleep, he's attacked by one of the many non-human races of this world, all of whom despise humankind. Enter Sylphy, the beautiful dark elf who lays claim to Kousuke and vows to protect him-after all, she's taken him as her property!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 14.99

SURVIVAL IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY MISTRESS SC NOVEL VOL 04 (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222312

(W) Ryuto

Kousuke suddenly wakes up alone in a vast forest that clearly isn't anywhere on Earth. Now he has to find some way to eat, drink, and survive! Luckily, Kousuke also has the power to craft using a special video game menu that allows him to harvest resources and build whatever he can imagine. However, every time he goes to sleep, he's attacked by one of the many non-human races of this world, all of whom despise humankind. Enter Sylphy, the beautiful dark elf who lays claim to Kousuke and vows to protect him; after all, she's taken him as her property!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 14.99

WEAKEST TAMER PICK UP TRASH L NOVEL VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222313

(W) Honobonoru500 (A) Nama

Young Ivy can't catch a break. Though she has a few memories of her past life, she was reborn into an RPG-like world in the weakest class, and worse, as the weakest rank. As a no-star Tamer, even her parents want nothing to do with her, and she soon realizes she must survive on her own. She learns to live off the land and salvage what she can from other people's leavings. But when Ivy manages to tame Sora, a lowly slime, everything changes for both of them. There's something special about this frail little monster, and Ivy's care will bring out the best in both of them!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 14.99

WORLDS FASTEST LEVEL UP LIGHT NOVEL VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222314

(W) Nagato Yamata (A) fame

Get ready for dungeon diving done quick in this modern adventure where Earth feels like an RPG! It has been twenty years since dungeons began appearing all across the world, an incident that coincided with humanity receiving supernatural abilities, all of which transformed everyday life into a living RPG. Amane Rin is one of countless people plundering dungeons with the dream of getting rich quick with his unique skill. Rin is far from capable, though, and is quickly written off as a weak adventurer. However, one day, his skill evolves, taking a new form that allows Rin to break the dungeon system and level up at warp speed! Will this new power make him the strongest adventurer in the world?

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 14.99

WORLDS FASTEST LEVEL UP LIGHT NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222315

(W) Nagato Yamata (A) fame

"Get ready for dungeon diving done quick in this modern adventure where Earth feels like an RPG!

It has been twenty years since dungeons began appearing all across the world, an incident that coincided with humanity receiving supernatural abilities-all of which transformed everyday life into a living RPG. Amane Rin is one of countless people plundering dungeons with the dream of getting rich quick with his unique skill. Rin is far from capable, though, and is quickly written off as a weak adventurer. However, one day, his skill evolves, taking a new form that allows Rin to break the dungeon system and level up at warp speed! Will this new power make him the strongest adventurer in the world?"

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 14.99

KUMA KUMA KUMA BEAR NOVEL SC VOL 11 11.5

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG222302

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A / CA) Non

Fifteen-year-old Yuna prefers staying home and obsessively playing her favorite VRMMO to doing anything else, including going to school. When a strange new update gives her a one-of-a-kind bear outfit that comes with overpowered abilities, Yuna is torn: the outfit is unbearably cute, but too embarrassing to wear in-game. But then she suddenly finds herself transported to a world like the game, facing down monsters and magic for real, and the bear suit becomes the best weapon she has!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 13.99