Let's Play Moves From Webtoon To Tapas For Season Four And Crunchyroll
Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play moves from Webtoon to Tapas for Season Four and the upcoming Crunchyroll show
Article Summary
- Let’s Play Season Four moves from Webtoon to Tapas, marking a new chapter for Leeanne M. Krecic’s hit series
- The upcoming Crunchyroll anime adaptation premieres October 1, with exclusive panels at New York Comic Con
- Fans will get early previews of Season Four and behind-the-scenes anime art during the NYCC Let’s Play Returns panel
- New Let’s Play Volume 6, fresh Bioworld merch, and a tabletop game are launching alongside the Tapas debut
Let's Play is a romantic comedy comic series by Leeanne M. Krecic, also known as Mongie, that follows the romantic and professional life of Sam Young as she navigates romance while pursuing her career in video game development. Published by Rocketship Entertainment, it was originally published digitally on Webtoon from 2016 to 2022 and had over 7.5 million subscribers. In November 2022, Krecic announced that the comic would be moving away from Webtoon, citing ongoing difficulties with the platform, and that the series would continue with season four elsewhere. Now, as an anime television series adaptation produced by OLM is set to premiere in October, Rocketship has announced that Let's Play will return digitally on rival platform Tapas, with season four. The first panels from the new season will be revealed at New York Comic Con, as well as exclusive clips from the upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Series.
"Tapas is beyond excited to welcome Leeanne to the platform, making Tapas the new home for her beloved series Let's Play! With a brand-new season on the horizon, an anime adaptation in development, and the series debuting in Japanese for the very first time through our partners at Piccoma, there has never been a better time to dive in. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with longtime fans and introducing Let's Play to a whole new generation of readers, exclusively on Tapas." – Tapas Entertainment Senior Director, Comic Studio, Michael Paolilli.
"Tapas Entertainment has long been one of global leaders in webtoons and webcomics and we could not have found a better partner for the future of Let's Play." – Rocketship Entertainment CEO Tom Akel.