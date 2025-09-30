Posted in: Comics | Tagged: lets play, tapas, Webtoon

Let's Play Moves From Webtoon To Tapas For Season Four And Crunchyroll

Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play moves from Webtoon to Tapas for Season Four and the upcoming Crunchyroll show

Let's Play is a romantic comedy comic series by Leeanne M. Krecic, also known as Mongie, that follows the romantic and professional life of Sam Young as she navigates romance while pursuing her career in video game development. Published by Rocketship Entertainment, it was originally published digitally on Webtoon from 2016 to 2022 and had over 7.5 million subscribers. In November 2022, Krecic announced that the comic would be moving away from Webtoon, citing ongoing difficulties with the platform, and that the series would continue with season four elsewhere. Now, as an anime television series adaptation produced by OLM is set to premiere in October, Rocketship has announced that Let's Play will return digitally on rival platform Tapas, with season four. The first panels from the new season will be revealed at New York Comic Con, as well as exclusive clips from the upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Series.

"I'm so happy to have finally found a great home for Let's Play moving forward, and I can't thank the fans enough for their patience! Getting to return to Sam, Charles, Marshall, and best boy Bowser after three years is something I've been looking forward to for a long time. I'm excited to be sharing new episodes with the amazing team at Tapas!" said Krecic.

Tom Akel and some surprise guests. The panel will be held in North Room 406.1 at 5:45 pm. Fans attending the panel will get an exclusive first look at both the season 4 webtoon and a clip from the anime series along with some never before seen behind the scenes production art, and a first look at the Let's Play tabletop game from Rocketship. During the panel, fans will also get a sneak peek at Let's Play's new Bioworld merch that will be out in November in Hot Topic stores nationwide, and they'll have the opportunity to win a copy of the pilot script signed by Krecic, the show's director, and cast. The move to Tapas coincides with the upcoming launch of the anime series on Crunchyroll on October 1st, and the live Kickstarter campaign for the print volume 6 and upcoming new apparel from Bioworld. On Friday, October 10th, at New York Comic Con, Krecic will appear on Let's Play Returns! panel with Rocketship Entertainment CEOand some surprise guests. The panel will be held in North Room 406.1 at 5:45 pm. Fans attending the panel will get an exclusive first look at both the season 4 webtoon and a clip from the anime series along with some never before seen behind the scenes production art, and a first look at the Let's Play tabletop game from Rocketship. During the panel, fans will also get a sneak peek at Let's Play's new Bioworld merch that will be out in November in Hot Topic stores nationwide, and they'll have the opportunity to win a copy of the pilot script signed by Krecic, the show's director, and cast. "Tapas is beyond excited to welcome Leeanne to the platform, making Tapas the new home for her beloved series Let's Play! With a brand-new season on the horizon, an anime adaptation in development, and the series debuting in Japanese for the very first time through our partners at Piccoma, there has never been a better time to dive in. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with longtime fans and introducing Let's Play to a whole new generation of readers, exclusively on Tapas." – Tapas Entertainment Senior Director, Comic Studio, Michael Paolilli.

"Tapas Entertainment has long been one of global leaders in webtoons and webcomics and we could not have found a better partner for the future of Let's Play." – Rocketship Entertainment CEO Tom Akel.

